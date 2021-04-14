 Skip to content
(NPR)   No charges will be filed against officer who fatally shot demonstrator   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Followup, United States House of Representatives, United States Congress, shot Ashli Babbitt, U.S.Capitol Police officer, Washington, D.C., United States Capitol Police, news release, Justice Department  
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about a medal?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
THIS IS AN...acceptable decision.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GRCooper: How about a medal?


They voted to give all the officers on Capital Hill that day commendations.

The most they can give to a civilian would be the Medal of Freedom. Eugene Goodman, for example, definitely saved Mitten's life and lead the mob away from the chambers.

/ Honestly? He deserves a Medal of Honor, but he's unlikely to get one.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You mean the terrorist revolutionary combatant?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: GRCooper: How about a medal?

They voted to give all the officers on Capital Hill that day commendations.

The most they can give to a civilian would be the Medal of Freedom. Eugene Goodman, for example, definitely saved Mitten's life and lead the mob away from the chambers.

/ Honestly? He deserves a Medal of Honor, but he's unlikely to get one.


I should clarify.

The Medal of Honor has been given to civilians...but it hasn't been done in 150 years. General Sherman gave one to one of the battlefield nurses, if I'm remembering correctly.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just to refresh memories, the mob was 100 feet or so from the Speakers Lobby, an entrance to the Chamber of the House of Representatives where some members had not yet been evacuated. The mob then broke through a window, Babbit climbed through first and was shot. As she damn well should have been.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope one day her husband will finally realize that she died due to lies pushed by their orange hero.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
demonstrator

insurrectionist
immediate threat
traitor

All three of these would be more accurate.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every year on January 6, the entire nation should stage re-enactments of the brave men and women defending the capital shooting down this enemy combatant mid-attack. It could even be another federal holiday. Statues should be erected. The name Ashli Babbitt should come to mean any terrorist motivated by conspiracy theories that only idiots could believe in the first place dying a worthless but entirely deserved death at the hands of people far better than they. That farking idiot really pulled an Ashli, they might say.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Every year on January 6, the entire nation should stage re-enactments of the brave men and women defending the capital shooting down this enemy combatant mid-attack. It could even be another federal holiday. Statues should be erected. The name Ashli Babbitt should come to mean any terrorist motivated by conspiracy theories that only idiots could believe in the first place dying a worthless but entirely deserved death at the hands of people far better than they. That farking idiot really pulled an Ashli, they might say.


Honestly? I've thought about petitioning for a statue of Eugene Goodman in the "I'm going to hit you with this" pose and placing it somewhere on the Capital steps.

/ maybe his statue would scare away Red Hats
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe a NSFW warning for the site with an auto-play video of someone getting shot?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I now have Elmer Fudd's voice singing "Kill da Babbit" stuck in my head, and I'm ok with it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those morons are lucky more of them weren't shot. It would have been 100% justified.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Can I have the CCTV footage?"

"Wha - why?!"

"No particular reason..."

images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like people named Ashli are probably always going to be some kind of problem.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should feel bad when a cop shoots someone who is clearly mentally ill.   I'd guess about 95% of the time I do.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seditionists trying to take a branch of government by force?  It's a tragedy more of them didn't get it.

foo monkey: Maybe a NSFW warning for the site with an auto-play video of someone getting shot?


You misspelled "someone who farked around finding out"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demonstrator? Try violent trespasser participating in mob violence.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Maybe a NSFW warning for the site with an auto-play video of someone getting shot? farking around and finding out?


FTFY
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS IS AN OUTRAoh, her.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No charges will be filed against officer who fatally shot demonstrator"

Is the headline using the Fox News definition of "demonstrator"? Because all of those people sure looked like terrorists to me.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Those morons are lucky more of them weren't shot. It would have been 100% justified.


Yes, but it would have made them martyrs for their cause.  Imagine the next Charlottesville march with them holding up pictures of the valiant January 6 patriots or painting prominent streets with "PATRIOT LIVES MATTER."
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: edmo: Those morons are lucky more of them weren't shot. It would have been 100% justified.

Yes, but it would have made them martyrs for their cause.  Imagine the next Charlottesville march with them holding up pictures of the valiant January 6 patriots or painting prominent streets with "PATRIOT LIVES MATTER."


Worth it.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Those morons are lucky more of them weren't shot. It would have been 100% justified.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like thisedition of Cop Kills Civilian.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: demonstrator

insurrectionist
immediate threat
traitor

All three of these would be more accurate.


She was a demonstrator. Of profound stupidity, gullibility and the ballistic effectiveness of service weapons.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This here is USDA Grade A "Headline of the Year:  Context" material.

It brought a tear to my eye.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Maybe a NSFW warning for the site with an auto-play video of someone getting shot?


NSFW is reserved for things like underboob or an ass in a thong, getting shot to death is fine.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Those morons are lucky more of them weren't shot. It would have been 100% justified.


I suspect, alteast in part, luck was not involved
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Every year on January 6, the entire nation should stage re-enactments of the brave men and women defending the capital shooting down this enemy combatant mid-attack. It could even be another federal holiday. Statues should be erected. The name Ashli Babbitt should come to mean any terrorist motivated by conspiracy theories that only idiots could believe in the first place dying a worthless but entirely deserved death at the hands of people far better than they. That farking idiot really pulled an Ashli, they might say.


I have a pretty good friend who's a WWII re-enactor. He has just . . . a silly amount of WWII-era clothing and fake armaments. I'm always up for a good ridiculous LARP and have found it sad that a) it's such a boys' club and b) they take it so seriously.

I will here and now volunteer to perform as the annual Babbitt re-enactor for an annual event. I'll buy a blonde wig and squibs and everything.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw a thread on the Twitter about this and it seems some Americans are outraged by this news. We are in for a long ideological and epistemological struggle in this country and I have No Idea how we get out of it with the exception of getting into a war with Russia or a China.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Every year on January 6, the entire nation should stage re-enactments of the brave men and women defending the capital shooting down this enemy combatant mid-attack. It could even be another federal holiday. Statues should be erected. The name Ashli Babbitt should come to mean any terrorist motivated by conspiracy theories that only idiots could believe in the first place dying a worthless but entirely deserved death at the hands of people far better than they. That farking idiot really pulled an Ashli, they might say.


Like some sort of American Guy Fawkes day? Sounds like a good excuse to get hammered, I'm down!
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She should have just obeyed the law 🤷🏼♀
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thorpe: Just to refresh memories, the mob was 100 feet or so from the Speakers Lobby, an entrance to the Chamber of the House of Representatives where some members had not yet been evacuated. The mob then broke through a window, Babbit climbed through first and was shot. As she damn well should have been.


They should have opened fire much sooner.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ashli Babbitt was an excellent driver.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
dEmOnStRaTer
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because the demonstrator was white!

/Am I doing it right?
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Try her in absentia for her role in the insurrection, including no fewer than 5 counts of felony murder (yes, I am suggesting she be posthumously charged with murder for her own death)

On conviction, exhume and destroy her remains, and seize from her family any life insurance money or other inheritance they got from her.

She was a former military member who knowingly and willingly took up arms against her own nation. Show her no mercy, not even in death.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: foo monkey: edmo: Those morons are lucky more of them weren't shot. It would have been 100% justified.

Yes, but it would have made them martyrs for their cause.  Imagine the next Charlottesville march with them holding up pictures of the valiant January 6 patriots or painting prominent streets with "PATRIOT LIVES MATTER."

Worth it.


I'd save fireworks from the 4th for the occasion.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Committing violent treason acts against the government is going to get you some high velocity lead poisoning every time.

Sucks to be her.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: edmo: Those morons are lucky more of them weren't shot. It would have been 100% justified.

Yes, but it would have made them martyrs for their cause.  Imagine the next Charlottesville march with them holding up pictures of the valiant January 6 patriots or painting prominent streets with "PATRIOT LIVES MATTER."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hee hee, good one, Subby!
 
maldinero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess you could say she was a demonstrator, as she expressed unhinged demonstrative rage.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Saw a thread on the Twitter about this and it seems some Americans are outraged by this news. We are in for a long ideological and epistemological struggle in this country and I have No Idea how we get out of it with the exception of getting into a war with Russia or a China.


Of course. The right will claim the we should be just as angry as when an unarmed black is killed. They will claim this was just as much a demonstration as in Portland, etc.
Sigh.
If the Trumper at the Pentagon had not prevented the troops from arriving, this all could have been prevented. On the other hand, maybe he did the left a big favor.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

King Something: Try her in absentia for her role in the insurrection, including no fewer than 5 counts of felony murder (yes, I am suggesting she be posthumously charged with murder for her own death)

On conviction, exhume and destroy her remains, and seize from her family any life insurance money or other inheritance they got from her.

She was a former military member who knowingly and willingly took up arms against her own nation. Show her no mercy, not even in death.


Okay, that's a bit insane.

I'm not brimming with sympathy for this failed insurrectionist, but what possible purpose would be served by defiling her corpse and harming her family?

She's dead. She already paid the ultimate price and is now far beyond caring.
 
neehurtz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She was warned

She was given an explanation

Nevertheless, she persisted
 
melfunction
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I saw the video of the big insurrectionists who helped this small one put her head thru the broken window to get shot first. They should have been fired on. They were having a great time.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The most they can give to a civilian would be the Medal of Freedom.


It became the Worship Word Medal when the Flim Flam Führer gave it to the Big Fat Idiot.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Her blood is on Trump's hands.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Maybe a NSFW warning for the site with an auto-play video of someone getting shot?


You mean something like...oh I don't know....a trigger warning, perhaps?
 
