 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Northwest)   In other news, apparently someone in Washington state might be dumb enough to sell, distribute, or "knowingly receive" murder hornets   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
10
    More: Weird, Asian giant hornet, Hornet, Asian Giant Hornets, European hornet, state officials, new ways, Washington State Department of Agriculture, new proposal  
•       •       •

154 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 1:41 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Rare instance where getting high on your own supply might be fitting punishment.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While not necessarily lethal to humans,

Even murder hornets disappoint me.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They look like angry drunks.

wbtv.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...they aren't cuddly?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I'm going to receive murder hornets, I'd prefer to do it knowingly.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait.. is this code for a bunch of middle aged white women who have period-synched all meeting for lunch on day 28?

Oh wait.. that's murder WASPs.  My bad.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I see that subby is not familiar with Spokane
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: They look like angry drunks.

[wbtv.com image 850x425]


They're actually kinda neat in person. Not as big as you'd think, much bigger than you'd like.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.