 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Dude, like have you ever been high on weed while working out at the gym? It's like the tread mills you're running on get you nowhere   (vice.com) divider line
27
    More: Spiffy, Physical exercise, Powerlifting, Weight training, Weed, Work Out, A Little Bit, A Little Bit Longer, little weed  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 10:10 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's the only way I can run on a treadmill for more than 15 minutes. Also works for long runs when you want to intentionally go slower
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Joshudan: It's the only way I can run on a treadmill for more than 15 minutes. Also works for long runs when you want to intentionally go slower


Suggest you bring a kindle or other electronic reading device.  That said, back, oh, 1970 or so I played DIII college football and regularly went to practice stoned on really good red Lebanese hash.  I was in extremely good physical shape and it didn't bother me at all.  In my early 40's I would occasional do some weight workouts high and I was always about 10% weaker.

Don't do anything now because I turn 70 tomorrow and time marches on.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Porkbelly: Joshudan: It's the only way I can run on a treadmill for more than 15 minutes. Also works for long runs when you want to intentionally go slower

Suggest you bring a kindle or other electronic reading device.  That said, back, oh, 1970 or so I played DIII college football and regularly went to practice stoned on really good red Lebanese hash.  I was in extremely good physical shape and it didn't bother me at all.  In my early 40's I would occasional do some weight workouts high and I was always about 10% weaker.

Don't do anything now because I turn 70 tomorrow and time marches on.


In college, I always worked out much better when high than sober.

But I was always high, so maybe I'm not the best source for this...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a young fella, a few tokes of the old greenbud before a strength conditioning circuit training workout seemed to always make for better results.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I smoke pot when I run. It helps me breathe easier, and I can run faster for longer. Neither edibles or vapes have a similar effect. Gotta be bud. It's the difference between putting out 1000cal/hr and 800cal/hr. Its pretty fantastic and really adds up after 3 or 4 hours.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too long didn't read, maaaaaannnn
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Miles and miles of urban and suburban hikes done super stoned. Never went to gym as I had to drive there. I heard some kids talking about getting baked together in parking lot before working out, and I'm intrigued. But, I'm a fatty that likes the gym enough without it. Maybe one day 8f I ever live both in a legal weed state and on a good transit route to a gym.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bodybuilders have been swearing by pot for .... ever. Reducing pain helps you push more.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

"Moe" Lester Burnham swears by it.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Joshudan: It's the only way I can run on a treadmill for more than 15 minutes. Also works for long runs when you want to intentionally go slower

Suggest you bring a kindle or other electronic reading device.  That said, back, oh, 1970 or so I played DIII college football and regularly went to practice stoned on really good red Lebanese hash.  I was in extremely good physical shape and it didn't bother me at all.  In my early 40's I would occasional do some weight workouts high and I was always about 10% weaker.

Don't do anything now because I turn 70 tomorrow and time marches on.


Happy Birthday eve, man!
 
kindms
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
its a pretty good carrot for chasing all sorts of goals if thats your thing
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well you know what they say, smoke dope skip rope!
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There is some weed that makes me get up and clean my house.  Or play video games for hours.  And some that makes me go to sleep.

I am glad that people dedicated themselves to doing the hard scientific work and breeding such a varied and reliable product.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't know about now, but Tommy Chong was ripped back in the day

/That may have been coke, though
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Joshudan: It's the only way I can run on a treadmill for more than 15 minutes. Also works for long runs when you want to intentionally go slower

Suggest you bring a kindle or other electronic reading device.  That said, back, oh, 1970 or so I played DIII college football and regularly went to practice stoned on really good red Lebanese hash.  I was in extremely good physical shape and it didn't bother me at all.  In my early 40's I would occasional do some weight workouts high and I was always about 10% weaker.

Don't do anything now because I turn 70 tomorrow and time marches on.


Thanks but I bounce up and down a bunch when I run so even watching TV makes me nauseous.Also I like getting high in general. :)

Totally agree about weights or more intense workouts. I tried and yeah, weaker and also took the fun out of it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I used to get high for jogging. Trick is to smoke right before you go out. U don't want to be high *before* you leave. You'll end up getting lazy and skip the run to chill. But taking the hit as you run out the door works perfectly.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Free weights or movements where form is important? Nope.

But for a stationary bike? Sure.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Durban Poison is a great strain for running.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well..that certainly was a LOT of words.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I like the combination of TCH and adrenaline. Hiking, running, biking, it sharpens my focus and it feels great.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Back in my 20's, the guys from my neighborhood, and some friends from high school, would get together every week for some combat basketball and premium weed. Aside from some cottonmouth and some bouts of the giggles, it didn't seem to hurt anyone. One of the guys had keys to a gym, so it was nice exercise in the winter, with friends. A few beers afterwards, but nothing excessive, and most of the guys could walk to the gym.
Today, not even Kareem could drag my ass up and down more than a few times.

Back then, I pedaled my bike every day 10 miles to work, and another 10 back home. The ride home involved a joint about once a week. Being able to roll with one hand was a plus, if I didn't have one twisted up beforehand. Another one of my skills that got me nowhere.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Joshudan: Porkbelly: Joshudan: It's the only way I can run on a treadmill for more than 15 minutes. Also works for long runs when you want to intentionally go slower

Suggest you bring a kindle or other electronic reading device.  That said, back, oh, 1970 or so I played DIII college football and regularly went to practice stoned on really good red Lebanese hash.  I was in extremely good physical shape and it didn't bother me at all.  In my early 40's I would occasional do some weight workouts high and I was always about 10% weaker.

Don't do anything now because I turn 70 tomorrow and time marches on.

Thanks but I bounce up and down a bunch when I run so even watching TV makes me nauseous.Also I like getting high in general. :)

Totally agree about weights or more intense workouts. I tried and yeah, weaker and also took the fun out of it.


<checks profile to see if you're a well-endowed Farkette>
 
LoneIguana
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I used to get high for jogging. Trick is to smoke right before you go out. U don't want to be high *before* you leave. You'll end up getting lazy and skip the run to chill. But taking the hit as you run out the door works perfectly.


Stretch. Smoke. Run. It works for me.
 
stevecore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I like the combination of TCH and adrenaline. Hiking, running, biking, it sharpens my focus and it feels great.


People say the same about drinking and how it helps them relax and focus
 
king of vegas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would definitely injure myself on a treadmill or a weight bench while stoned
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I like the combination of TCH and adrenaline. Hiking, running, biking, it sharpens my focus and it feels great.


Might want to mix in a little LDS too every once in awhile.

/Just be wary of strange, humorless people looking to transport whales to the future
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sometimes I even get high when I *don't* exercise.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.