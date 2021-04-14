 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   What we have all have been waiting for: Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
104
    More: Followup, United States Army, Twitter, Sheriff, Richland County, South Carolina, viral video accosting, Black man, Sergeant, Jonathan Pentland  
•       •       •

1648 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 8:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



104 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was quick.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think the fact that they didn't charge him - on two separate occasions - when he was a belligerent asshole, then yeah they gotta make up for lost time.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vygramul: That was quick.


Was it?  I thought the video was yesterday or the day before?  Shouldn't he have been arrested when the cops first showed up?

In any case, this is the end-result of decades of hero-worship directed at the US military.  We let this shiat fester for too long and now we've got these entitled jackasses in positions of authority.  Ultimately, this is our fault, and I share in the blame as much as everyone else in America.

To any service member reading this:  You are not a hero.  You are not defending my freedom.  You are a small person with a shiatty job, with an even shiattier dress code.  Stop acting like you're superior to every civilian you encounter, because you're not.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Given the size and whiteness of the jerk, and the size and blackness of the victim, I say this was attempted murder.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: vygramul: That was quick.

Was it?  I thought the video was yesterday or the day before?  Shouldn't he have been arrested when the cops first showed up?

In any case, this is the end-result of decades of hero-worship directed at the US military.  We let this shiat fester for too long and now we've got these entitled jackasses in positions of authority.  Ultimately, this is our fault, and I share in the blame as much as everyone else in America.

To any service member reading this:  You are not a hero.  You are not defending my freedom.  You are a small person with a shiatty job, with an even shiattier dress code.  Stop acting like you're superior to every civilian you encounter, because you're not.


Compared to, "oops I shot him," it was positively light speed.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vygramul: Compared to, "oops I shot him," it was positively light speed.


Ok, that's a fair point, I concede.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy is going to lose that sweet military pension.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Geez, what a shame.
What a way to commit a career ender.
He is about to be thoroughly farked, twice over.
With the military's push (25 years to late) to weed out extremists, that boy is a walking example.

Given that Ft. Jackson is the U.S. Army Training Center, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and that  Brig. Gen. Milford  Beagle, Jr  is the Commanding General doesn't bode well  for sarge.

There will be some good training involved and an object lesson.

And the wife who gave a false statement to police? What of her?
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The recording begins with Pentland, a U.S. Army staff sergeant, asking the Black man what he's doing in the area. The Black man says he was simply walking and not bothering anyone.

"The Black man" is bad enough, but to capitalize the B? I don't get it.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ltnor: This guy is going to lose that sweet military pension.


I hope
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dependapotomus seeks good home
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: vygramul: That was quick.

Was it?  I thought the video was yesterday or the day before?  Shouldn't he have been arrested when the cops first showed up?

In any case, this is the end-result of decades of hero-worship directed at the US military.  We let this shiat fester for too long and now we've got these entitled jackasses in positions of authority.  Ultimately, this is our fault, and I share in the blame as much as everyone else in America.

To any service member reading this:  You are not a hero.  You are not defending my freedom.  You are a small person with a shiatty job, with an even shiattier dress code.  Stop acting like you're superior to every civilian you encounter, because you're not.


Show us on the doll where the service member touched you.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PreMortem: The recording begins with Pentland, a U.S. Army staff sergeant, asking the Black man what he's doing in the area. The Black man says he was simply walking and not bothering anyone.

"The Black man" is bad enough, but to capitalize the B? I don't get it.


Capitalizing Black to describe a person's race was a new update to whatever AP guide newspapers rely on. Last year.

It does look disconcerting. I don't understand the reasoning and haven't come around to it myself. African-American, with caps, I get.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ltnor: This guy is going to lose that sweet military pension.


Would be cool if it went to the victim.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for a person walk.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I'm waiting for a person walk.


PERP WALK

GODDAMNIT AUTOCORRECT!
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him 30 days extra duty, confined to base, reduction in pay grade, and discharge his ass.  Set an example.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Given the size and whiteness of the jerk, and the size and blackness of the victim, I say this was attempted murder.


Good thing you are not the DA. The guy would walk away scott free on such a stupid charge.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: This guy is going to lose that sweet military pension.


reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🙌
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is your major malfunction!?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's wife screams "REFER TO ME BY MY HUSBANDS RANK"
 
Abox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kudayta: vygramul: That was quick.

Was it?  I thought the video was yesterday or the day before?  Shouldn't he have been arrested when the cops first showed up?

In any case, this is the end-result of decades of hero-worship directed at the US military.  We let this shiat fester for too long and now we've got these entitled jackasses in positions of authority.  Ultimately, this is our fault, and I share in the blame as much as everyone else in America.

To any service member reading this:  You are not a hero.  You are not defending my freedom.  You are a small person with a shiatty job, with an even shiattier dress code.  Stop acting like you're superior to every civilian you encounter, because you're not.


That's nice, anyways:

Speaking as someone still serving: if you see service members breaking the law and acting like a jackass report it to the local garrison. Do not let the police say something like, "oh the military will handle it" and drop the farker off at the gate.

Commands have to be careful to not spy and harass their service members and therefore tend to not fully know what the they do in their off time.

Police reports and civilian charges can help us drive out people that should not be serving. A lack of reports and charges helps protect creeps and make us all less safe.

If the service member is in uniform the information that will help you get to the right people to report it is what the patch on their left shoulder (if Army) looks like, their last name (right side of the chest) and the rank on their chest or collar.
 
hammettman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Dude's wife screams "REFER TO ME BY MY HUSBANDS RANK"


Okay Mrs. Asshole.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He'll go back to Idaho and be a hero.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kudayta: vygramul: That was quick.

Was it?  I thought the video was yesterday or the day before?  Shouldn't he have been arrested when the cops first showed up?

In any case, this is the end-result of decades of hero-worship directed at the US military.  We let this shiat fester for too long and now we've got these entitled jackasses in positions of authority.  Ultimately, this is our fault, and I share in the blame as much as everyone else in America.

To any service member reading this:  You are not a hero.  You are not defending my freedom.  You are a small person with a shiatty job, with an even shiattier dress code.  Stop acting like you're superior to every civilian you encounter, because you're not.


I am truly happy to live in a country where you are free to express that opinion.  You are free to denigrate anyone you want, but that freedom was earned for you by the same type of men and women you denigrate.  Have a great day.

Also, the subject of the article is a dirtbag and deserves jail time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dude is going to get kicked out of the military, become a small town cop, and keep on doing the same shiat.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Porkbelly: Given the size and whiteness of the jerk, and the size and blackness of the victim, I say this was attempted murder.

Good thing you are not the DA. The guy would walk away scott free on such a stupid charge.


I am pretty sure that Porkbelly was joking.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Dude's wife screams "REFER TO ME BY MY HUSBANDS RANK"


WTF? For real? What's the timestamp on that?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Dude's wife screams "REFER TO ME BY MY HUSBANDS RANK"


Hey, some people have "preferred pronouns,"  she likes to be called "sergeant."
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PreMortem: The recording begins with Pentland, a U.S. Army staff sergeant, asking the Black man what he's doing in the area. The Black man says he was simply walking and not bothering anyone.

"The Black man" is bad enough, but to capitalize the B? I don't get it.


And to be clear Pentland is *currently* Sergeant First Class, not a Staff Sergeant.

CSB: when in basic the way I remembered the NCO rank order was "The First shall be last and the last shall be first" because Sergeant First Class is lower rank than First Sergeant.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vygramul: That was quick.


The military farked around and there was a coup. Pretty sure they're in find out mode.
 
Saber
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Dude's wife screams "REFER TO ME BY MY HUSBANDS RANK"


If this works out the way it should, it might be "Mrs. E-1 Slicksleeves."

Bust him down in rank, forfeiture of pay, and a Big Chicken Dinner.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stray_capts: kudayta: vygramul: That was quick.

Was it?  I thought the video was yesterday or the day before?  Shouldn't he have been arrested when the cops first showed up?

In any case, this is the end-result of decades of hero-worship directed at the US military.  We let this shiat fester for too long and now we've got these entitled jackasses in positions of authority.  Ultimately, this is our fault, and I share in the blame as much as everyone else in America.

To any service member reading this:  You are not a hero.  You are not defending my freedom.  You are a small person with a shiatty job, with an even shiattier dress code.  Stop acting like you're superior to every civilian you encounter, because you're not.

I am truly happy to live in a country where you are free to express that opinion.  You are free to denigrate anyone you want, but that freedom was earned for you by the same type of men and women you denigrate.  Have a great day.

Also, the subject of the article is a dirtbag and deserves jail time.


No, we defend the system. The people that protect the freedoms the system espouses are the civil rights activists, the lawyers, and the press that shines a light on misdeeds.

No one goes "my rights are being oppressed get the Army!" They go for their lawyers and the courts to defend their rights.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kudayta: vygramul: That was quick.

Was it?  I thought the video was yesterday or the day before?  Shouldn't he have been arrested when the cops first showed up?

In any case, this is the end-result of decades of hero-worship directed at the US military.  We let this shiat fester for too long and now we've got these entitled jackasses in positions of authority.  Ultimately, this is our fault, and I share in the blame as much as everyone else in America.

To any service member reading this:  You are not a hero.  You are not defending my freedom.  You are a small person with a shiatty job, with an even shiattier dress code.  Stop acting like you're superior to every civilian you encounter, because you're not.


Ah, the bravery of being out of range...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kudayta: To any service member reading this:  You are not a hero.  You are not defending my freedom.  You are a small person with a shiatty job, with an even shiattier dress code.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hope he enjoys that BCD (Big Chicken Dinner)
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

blender61: And the wife who gave a false statement to police? What of her?


If she isn't military, she can't get UCMJ'd as badly as her husband.

That said, any benefits she gets from being a military spouse are about to be flushed away, along with her husband's career and any post-enlistment employment prospects he would otherwise have gotten.

---

wejash: PreMortem: The recording begins with Pentland, a U.S. Army staff sergeant, asking the Black man what he's doing in the area. The Black man says he was simply walking and not bothering anyone.

"The Black man" is bad enough, but to capitalize the B? I don't get it.

Capitalizing Black to describe a person's race was a new update to whatever AP guide newspapers rely on. Last year.

It does look disconcerting. I don't understand the reasoning and haven't come around to it myself. African-American, with caps, I get.


Usain Bolt and Lewis Hamilton are not African-American. Neither is any other Black person from Not America.

Capitalizing "Black" when using it as a demographic adjective may be new, but it makes sense if you think about it. We capitalize other racial/ethnic demonyms like e.g. "Incan" or "Swedish" or "Bhutanese," so why not "Black"?


/....can Texans even SPELL "Bhutanese"?
 
palelizard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: CSB: when in basic the way I remembered the NCO rank order was "The First shall be last and the last shall be first" because Sergeant First Class is lower rank than First Sergeant.


What a bizarre naming convention.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: stray_capts: kudayta: vygramul: That was quick.

Was it?  I thought the video was yesterday or the day before?  Shouldn't he have been arrested when the cops first showed up?

In any case, this is the end-result of decades of hero-worship directed at the US military.  We let this shiat fester for too long and now we've got these entitled jackasses in positions of authority.  Ultimately, this is our fault, and I share in the blame as much as everyone else in America.

To any service member reading this:  You are not a hero.  You are not defending my freedom.  You are a small person with a shiatty job, with an even shiattier dress code.  Stop acting like you're superior to every civilian you encounter, because you're not.

I am truly happy to live in a country where you are free to express that opinion.  You are free to denigrate anyone you want, but that freedom was earned for you by the same type of men and women you denigrate.  Have a great day.

Also, the subject of the article is a dirtbag and deserves jail time.

No, we defend the system. The people that protect the freedoms the system espouses are the civil rights activists, the lawyers, and the press that shines a light on misdeeds.

No one goes "my rights are being oppressed get the Army!" They go for their lawyers and the courts to defend their rights.


See also: US using our military to invade a variety of countries since the 1960s in the name of "freedom" and routinely leaving them worse than we found them, while simultaneously generating a ton of ill will that has come back to bite us and others in the form of terrorism, which we then turn around and point to and say "they hate us for our freedom".  Granted, a lot of that isn't the military's fault, per se, rather the people in government using it.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kudayta: vygramul: That was quick.

Was it?  I thought the video was yesterday or the day before?  Shouldn't he have been arrested when the cops first showed up?

In any case, this is the end-result of decades of hero-worship directed at the US military.  We let this shiat fester for too long and now we've got these entitled jackasses in positions of authority.  Ultimately, this is our fault, and I share in the blame as much as everyone else in America.

To any service member reading this:  You are not a hero.  You are not defending my freedom.  You are a small person with a shiatty job, with an even shiattier dress code.  Stop acting like you're superior to every civilian you encounter, because you're not.


You USED to love me!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: hardinparamedic: Dude's wife screams "REFER TO ME BY MY HUSBANDS RANK"

If this works out the way it should, it might be "Mrs. E-1 Slicksleeves."

Bust him down in rank, forfeiture of pay, and a Big Chicken Dinner.


Also a 5-10 year PCS to the Strategic Gravel Depot at Leavenworth.
 
suze [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
His wife needs her butt kicked, too.

Now they'll be racists to the hundredth power....
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wejash: PreMortem: The recording begins with Pentland, a U.S. Army staff sergeant, asking the Black man what he's doing in the area. The Black man says he was simply walking and not bothering anyone.

"The Black man" is bad enough, but to capitalize the B? I don't get it.

Capitalizing Black to describe a person's race was a new update to whatever AP guide newspapers rely on. Last year.

It does look disconcerting. I don't understand the reasoning and haven't come around to it myself. African-American, with caps, I get.


I suppose we should be glad they didn't go with BLACK or BLACK!!!!1!
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kudayta: To any service member reading this:  You are not a hero.  You are not defending my freedom.  You are a small person with a shiatty job, with an even shiattier dress code.  Stop acting like you're superior to every civilian you encounter, because you're not.


Maybe you should try judging individuals by their actions instead of the job they took when they were 18? Just a thought.

/if they are cops, you have my permission to judge the sh*t out of them.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Big woop.
Now he will become a police officer or a jail guard. They love guys like this.
 
Fissile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
",,,demanding that a Black man leave the neighborhood before threatening him with physical violence."

Almost every neighborhood has an asshole who thinks he can do this.   A few years ago I was driving my car car...admittedly the car was on the edge of entering the hooptie classification...in a wealthy neighborhood in NJ on business.    Some asshole demanded to know why I was parked...legally...in front of his house.  I was having none of it and told him to fark off.   Asshole asked if I wanted a ride in a police car.  I responded by asking him if he wanted a ride in an ambulance.   Asshole called the cops and told them I threatened him.   Bottom line, the cops came out.  My car was registered, inspected and insured.   I was legally parked.   I wasn't moving the car until I was ready to move it.  Cops did nothing.   I'm sure it would have turned out very differently if I was black.
 
Displayed 50 of 104 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.