(Guardian)   Forget snakes on a plane. In Australia, its motherfarking snakes in your produce   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australians are so calm about their snakes. At my house that whole bag of stuff would have been left sitting in the sun in the middle of the driveway until trash pick up day.
Wait for it...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's not the snakes I'm worried about so much as the broccoli worms.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll notice the snake before I end up eating it. Not so with these buggers.
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thank goodness they were able to make their wrap!
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Everything points to an inside job, snake just walked past security.
 
suze [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That he still ate the lettuce is the bigger story, lol.
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA: "White said the juvenile snake was quite cute. He and Neate spent some time videoing it and conducting video calls between the snake and their children, who were away for school holidays, while awaiting expert assistance."

The snakes can use Zoom, y'all, and they're talkin' to your kids.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CSB, I had a garter snake infestation in my yard one year.  I couldn't mow the lawn without at least one decapitated snake head flying out the chute.

Mostly they provided jump scares when you see them moving out of the corner of your eye.

I was just glad they weren't rattlers, which were sometimes spotted in my neighborhood.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who landed the plane in the lettuce in the first place?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's not the snakes I'm worried about so much as the broccoli worms.

[Fark user image 275x183]

I'll notice the snake before I end up eating it. Not so with these buggers.


I didn't know these were a thing before your post, and considering they're apparently harmless to eat I wish I still didn't know. Now I have to think about them.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't worry the snake was only in there killing all the venomous spiders.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
brianmidkiff2:

I don't know that we've interacted here but I noticed your last name. Do you happen to have relatives in Hawaii? If so, we could be related.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
JUST WAIT UNTIL YOU GET TARANTULAS IN YOUR BANANAS!! https://youtu.be/X22Rs4YS6EQ

/no that's not a euphemism :-|
 
