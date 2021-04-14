 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Pittsburgh)   Pittsburgh proudly announces a brand new toll road that will be backed up and make you miss your flight, but hey, probably no potholes for the first year, at least   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Pittsburgh, E-ZPass, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh metropolitan area, Southern Beltway, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They extended the Mass Pike to Pittsburgh?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the new road tolls being redirected to Philadelphia like the Turnpike tolls?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: [Fark user image image 585x429]

[Fark user image image 307x458]


I think about that every time. I'm glad that I'm not the only one.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Careful with the no pothole predictions. Mother Nature like a challenge.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now if they'd get the Mon Valley done. They need a better way to get trucks in than the Parkway East.
It was built before modern highway standards and has never been upgraded to meet them, and probably can't be. It shouldn't be an interstate highway. The problem is it's a major route from the Turnpike and US22 into the city, and it has failed at that since the 40s.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know, just do away with toll roads. Instead just tax everyone who owns or rents a car. That way you have no need to install toll readers and all that stuff. Because when you get right down to it toll roads are really just a tax on driving. Yeah, yeah, I know that not everyone who drives uses them or uses them often, but why should that stop the government?

/Saracasm
//Kind of
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is every new road going to be a toll road? It sure seems like it, down here, at least
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jagoffs will still mess it up.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should've started with building a T line running to the airport, but no. Had to dig a tunnel under the river so asshole sports fans wouldn't have to walk through Downtown and over a bridge to reach Pirates and Steelers games.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mock26: You know, just do away with toll roads. Instead just tax everyone who owns or rents a car. That way you have no need to install toll readers and all that stuff. Because when you get right down to it toll roads are really just a tax on driving. Yeah, yeah, I know that not everyone who drives uses them or uses them often, but why should that stop the government?

/Saracasm
//Kind of


Don't give them any ideas or they may just say

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Should've started with building a T line running to the airport, but no. Had to dig a tunnel under the river so asshole sports fans wouldn't have to walk through Downtown and over a bridge to reach Pirates and Steelers games.


I don't know, after a heartbreaking (to them) Pirates or Steelers loss there are some fans who probably should not be walking across bridges.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Is every new road going to be a toll road? It sure seems like it, down here, at least


PA has an unnatural love affair with toll roads.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember when they first converted to pay by mail around Pitt. The tolls went up by 267% on some of the shorter stretches.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.