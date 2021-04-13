 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   How is it that good news can still piss you off? Read how a black officer got fired for assaulting a white officer in defense of a handcuffed assailant, while that same white officer got promoted to lieutenant. Many tags involved, but hero suffices   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Hero, Police brutality, Police, Officer Cariol Horne, Police officer, police killing of George Floyd, Gregory Kwiatkowski, white officer, internal investigation  
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good apple pays the price?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nuthin
 
suze [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Make it PUBLIC. It's the only chance for justice.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And this is why we say all cops are bad. They institutionally weed out the good ones.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder why more good cops don't step up and do the right thing, she wondered.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He sued her for defamation and won a $65,000 judgment against her.

Yet people who have never known hardship keep telling us to have faith in the justice system.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To add insult to injury, the black officer only had two weeks left to retirement.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ACAB
C
A
B
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not only that, but he later sued her and her lawyer for defamation of character.  Then a few years later that same cop was sentenced to prison time for roughing up some teenagers.

/ free guesses as to the race of the aforementioned teens
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NACAB? MCAB?

/I won't insult your intelligence by explaining the acronyms.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is the City of Buffalo going to stroke her a check for every day of pay she lost since May 2008? And factor in raises, possible promotions, and then recalculate her pension to offer her an immediate retirement?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The devil protects his own.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know, I could launch into the same screed about social injustice against women and minorities and the double standards of law enforcement thinking they are above the law and in-department bureaucracy that shames anything in a John Grisham novel and the oh so wonderful "nothing's going to change and no one's going to do anything about it."

Then I think by the time I submit this message, ten or twelve of you would have already done just that, as if you already have pre-generated "outrage" responses prebuilt into your phones.

Looks like the joke's on me again.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Is the City of Buffalo going to stroke her a check for every day of pay she lost since May 2008? And factor in raises, possible promotions, and then recalculate her pension to offer her an immediate retirement?


I certainly hope so.  I hope city hall has to have a rummage sale to pay for it.
 
notsurewhy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: of Buffalo going to stroke her a check for ev


I did read that includes backpay
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrparks: NACAB? MCAB?

/I won't insult your intelligence by explaining the acronyms.


What do you have against Native American and Maori cops?

/s
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: He sued her for defamation and won a $65,000 judgment against her.

Yet people who have never known hardship keep telling us to have faith in the justice system.


She needs to countersue Kwiatkowski and reverse that judgment and recover anything she has paid him.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: And this is why we say all cops are bad. They institutionally weed out the good ones.


Serpico really drove that home for me.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

notsurewhy: I did read that includes backpay


Back pay to the 20-year mark of her career (eligible for a pension at whatever the minimum retirement age is)? Or back pay as if she was never fired, so back pay to now and she gets to show up next Monday to be back at work (with whatever refresher training is necessary)?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: mrmopar5287: Is the City of Buffalo going to stroke her a check for every day of pay she lost since May 2008? And factor in raises, possible promotions, and then recalculate her pension to offer her an immediate retirement?

I certainly hope so.  I hope city hall has to have a rummage sale to pay for it.


Well they already sold off anything resembling an NHL-caliber hockey team
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: notsurewhy: I did read that includes backpay

Back pay to the 20-year mark of her career (eligible for a pension at whatever the minimum retirement age is)? Or back pay as if she was never fired, so back pay to now and she gets to show up next Monday to be back at work (with whatever refresher training is necessary)?


No one in their right mind would go back to that job.  She'd have a target painted on her back.  With the addition to her work history she is eligible for retirement.  If she's smart, she'll take it.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She was reinstated with back pay and benefits.  She had to fight for it and that's not right.  Thus is another one that separates the RTFA folks from the "post based on the headline" folks.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did she scream "DON'T MOVE DIRTBAG!!!" ?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: notsurewhy: I did read that includes backpay

Back pay to the 20-year mark of her career (eligible for a pension at whatever the minimum retirement age is)? Or back pay as if she was never fired, so back pay to now and she gets to show up next Monday to be back at work (with whatever refresher training is necessary)?


That was my first thought.  Back pay for how long.  If to the 20 year mark, did she get back pension too.

It's been 15 years since the incident, that would be a hell of a lot of money.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: notsurewhy: I did read that includes backpay

Back pay to the 20-year mark of her career (eligible for a pension at whatever the minimum retirement age is)? Or back pay as if she was never fired, so back pay to now and she gets to show up next Monday to be back at work (with whatever refresher training is necessary)?


"The judge found that [Cariol] Horne would have been physically capable of performing her duties and reinstated her as a police officer for the City of Buffalo for the period of July 2008 through August 2010.

"The judge said Horne is entitled to back wages and benefits for that period, and the city is directed to make any required pension contributions for that period of time."

Also "Back in September 2020, Buffalo Common Council passed what was originally known as "Cariol's Law," which requires officers to step in and stop their colleagues from using excessive force."

Link
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OgreMagi: No one in their right mind would go back to that job.


It would be an opportunity to go back into that career as a trainer. To train people the proper way to do things, to have ethics about what you do, to have empathy in what you do on the job, etc.

OgreMagi: She'd have a target painted on her back.


Hah, she's got the ultimate protection at the job: She's the black woman they fired for BS reasons that never should have happened, and she's now reinstated. If they fired her for anything, it would be retaliation and open them up to more problems. To be fired she would have to be drunk at work, in uniform, waving a loaded gun around at people, sexually assaulting a child on video, and just not have enough sick time to take the rest of the day off.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LurkerSupreme: mrparks: NACAB? MCAB?

/I won't insult your intelligence by explaining the acronyms.

What do you have against Native American and Maori cops?

/s


Too be honest, most perps would probably stop resisting if a Maori cop started doing a haka at them.

Worked in battle, would probably work against the average person.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A cop in New York retiring on a pension that's not padded to the skies with overtime and sketchy disability claims?

There's a first for everything.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

