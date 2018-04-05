 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(North Jersey)   What do you do with a flag of nazis? What do you do with a flag of nazis? What do you do with a flag of nazis, when you're woke and cringing?   (northjersey.com) divider line
49
    More: Vintage, World War II, family's Nazi flag, dad'sbedroom wardrobe, Uncle Bernie, Nazi flag, little Brownie camera, little book, much interest  
•       •       •

1385 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently there are so many of them, they're not worth anything.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blood stained banner
Wait is that a CSA thing?
I know Blutfahne, I wonder where her flag is?
https://www.salon.com/2021/01/08/pro-​t​rump-protesters-who-was-crushed-to-dea​th-in-capitol-riot-carried-dont-tread-​on-me-flag-_partner/
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have you thought of using it to clean toilets?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Burn it... it only mattered to your father/grandfather for the sacrifice he and his fellow soldiers made...

If not burn it, go to your nearest synagogue and give it to them. Explain how you came about it. Trust me, they'll take it from there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently went to the estate sale of a Russian family and they had tons of Nazi shiat. A Zeiss german nay sextant, flags, knives, etc. I bought a luftwaffe bronze compass with the Nazi eagle and BERLIN engraved on the outside and a stylized swastika on the inside lid.

Its bananas.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we already have a thread about the MyPillow guy?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kinda the definition of "overthinking it".

Magic isn't real, symbols don't have any kind of power or importance independent of the context in which they're presented.  Keep it if you want as a war souvenir, toss it if you want, but either way the important mental/emotional step here is the one where you admit to yourself that it doesn't actually matter in any real sense.

Actual useful people who do meaningful things with these kinds of feelings don't even put this much energy into walking up to Richard Spencer and punching him in his Nazi face, man.  Let it go.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I actually have one. It was taken from a German ship after the war during the Army of Occupation (or whatever it was called post WWII).
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Every museum I've worked at has had nazi and wehrmacht stuff in the collection, all looted by locals who wanted war trophies to prove they were overseas.  That included rifles, helmets, patches, flags, hats, uniform jackets, and an antitank rifle.  My current one just has uniform jackets and trousers.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Frozen '50s Man ~ Episode 1
Youtube rE0A7iybt_g


"Would a racist own *this*?"

-Holds up a weathered Nazi flag, beaming with pride.-

"Berlin.  '45.  Stabbed a Kraut officer right in the testicles.  Ripped it out of his hands and then I put two in his chest.  God, that was the best summer of my life."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fold it up, and with all the other things you want to preserve from your grandfather, put it in a box. Compile a history of your grandfather from your own memories and the memories of your family members. If any of the objects you're preserving need explanation (like the flag), add some details about it so that anyone uncovering this stuff has a good frame of reference to its importance. Put it the history in the box and put the box away somewhere.

If you don't want to keep Grandpa's stuff, then just toss it into the bin with everything else. At that point, it's just garbage to you anyway.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You call the newspapers so they can all glorify you for being such a woke motherfarker?
 
austerity101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was Uncle Bernie who acquired the flag overseas in World War II, around 1944 or 1945. And it was Uncle Bernie who, depending on whom you ask, mailed it home to his younger brother - my dad - during the war.

Wow, is there anything Bernie can't do? You're welcome, Democrats. :-P
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sell raffle tickets. Winner gets to soak it in gas and light it up. YouTube video optional.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stick it in the butt of a neo-Nazi
Stick it in the butt of a neo-Nazi
Stick it in the butt of a neo-Nazi
Early in the morning
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Sound of Music Best Scene
Youtube X9e9CVtFCwU
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Our plan, for the time being, was to donate it to a museum. But meanwhile, I was the lucky one who got to take it home - where my cat took an immediate interest in it.

Use it as a litter box liner.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Fold it up, and with all the other things you want to preserve from your grandfather, put it in a box. Compile a history of your grandfather from your own memories and the memories of your family members. If any of the objects you're preserving need explanation (like the flag), add some details about it so that anyone uncovering this stuff has a good frame of reference to its importance. Put it the history in the box and put the box away somewhere.

If you don't want to keep Grandpa's stuff, then just toss it into the bin with everything else. At that point, it's just garbage to you anyway.


Probably this right here, I wouldn't throw it in the trash I would definitely burn it.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was the lucky one who got to take it home - where my cat took an immediate interest in it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Great uncle was a Private and invaded France. Theres a shadow box with a few of his badges, his rank insignia, and a few wermacht patches. I haven't decided what to do with those either, but I'm a history nut. I'm a bit conflicted.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait for their great grandkids to find it and start waving it around as part of their "heritage."
 
whitroth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's charcoal starter fluid. There's a grill. Here's a match.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

malle-herbert: [Fark user image image 784x487]


Did he die in a concentration camp...when he fell off a guard tower?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Wait for their great grandkids to find it and start waving it around as part of their "heritage."


erreur_de_transmission.jpg
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Apparently there are so many of them, they're not worth anything.


Unless you could prove it was the actual flag from Dachau, then it would be worth something, though it would be best to donate it to an educational organization and make sure it never gets near real nazis scum.

It would probably be impossible to prove where the flag came from, though.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A friend from college had a huge nazi banner that his grandfather that brought home from the war.  Allegedly it came from Berchtesgaden.
 
1funguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I actually have one. It was taken from a German ship after the war during the Army of Occupation (or whatever it was called post WWII).


That's funny, especially the North Jersey part!
The Channel Islands (Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney, Sark, Herm, Jetto) were the only British areas Occupied by Germany in world war 2!
It's where New Jersey got its name!

And they're wondering what to do with nazi crap??

I can tell you what they were doing with any of it in 1949!!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have something similar but it's Nazi coins so easier to just hold on to as a reminder of my antifa Grandad who server under His Majesties Royal Air Force.
 
kqc7011
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Donate to a museum, many will take that and more.
Here is one of the best WW-2 museums, https://www.nationalww2museum.org
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Burn it... it only mattered to your father/grandfather for the sacrifice he and his fellow soldiers made...

If not burn it, go to your nearest synagogue and give it to them. Explain how you came about it. Trust me, they'll take it from there.


But if they're not in, probably best not to hang it up on the railings outside. Liable to misinterpretation. You're local priest may take it instead:

heraldscotland.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Take the $200 from the online vendor for it and get rid of the attic kipple and move on.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its bananas.


Nazi bananas?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kqc7011: Donate to a museum, many will take that and more.
Here is one of the best WW-2 museums, https://www.nationalww2museum.org


I interviewed for a job there.  I don't know if I regret not being hired.  On the one hand, I wouldn't have moved to New Mexico.  On the other hand, the work would have been more enjoyable.
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

1funguy: The Channel Islands (Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney, Sark, Herm, Jetto) were the only British areas Occupied by Germany in world war 2!


Jetto?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Evil Roy Slade: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Fold it up, and with all the other things you want to preserve from your grandfather, put it in a box. Compile a history of your grandfather from your own memories and the memories of your family members. If any of the objects you're preserving need explanation (like the flag), add some details about it so that anyone uncovering this stuff has a good frame of reference to its importance. Put it the history in the box and put the box away somewhere.

If you don't want to keep Grandpa's stuff, then just toss it into the bin with everything else. At that point, it's just garbage to you anyway.

Probably this right here, I wouldn't throw it in the trash I would definitely burn it.


fark that dig a hole, throw it in the hole the invite friends over to piss, shiat and puke on it.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would put it in a box for future generations. That flag of the defeated fascist enemy is a spoil of war. We must never forget the atrocities that the nazi's perpetrated and the flag is proof the bastards existed.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a war trophy.  I'd keep it and cherish it knowing it was taken by a liberator.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A girl in HS brought in her family's Nazi flag for a presentation or something. (I wrote and then read to the class an essay about why we need to embrace nuclear power for the same assignment, so I have no idea what it was) it has been awhile, but every person in that class went quiet.

History can seem abstract and almost fictional when read about. But, at a museum or when you come in contact with such a thing, it can become, suddenly, very three dimensional.

So pour out some single malt for Grandpa on V-E day. Find and buy a K98 made by slave labor. Visit an aerospace museum and embrace claustrophobia when you see how small those warplanes are.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A friend of mine also has a Nazi flag liberated by his uncle.  The only thing I suggested was to unfold it and store it flat between archival cardboard.

My brother has a Nazi cylinder-hone.

I see these as historical artifacts that are interesting and perhaps a bit valuable as such, but not a big deal as long as you're not marching around in public displaying them.

Though someone marching around brandishing a Nazi cylinder-hone would be a tad confusing.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Kinda the definition of "overthinking it".

Magic isn't real, symbols don't have any kind of power or importance independent of the context in which they're presented.  Keep it if you want as a war souvenir, toss it if you want, but either way the important mental/emotional step here is the one where you admit to yourself that it doesn't actually matter in any real sense.

Actual useful people who do meaningful things with these kinds of feelings don't even put this much energy into walking up to Richard Spencer and punching him in his Nazi face, man.  Let it go.


People really have trouble letting go of sympathetic magic
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not everything old needs to be saved.
That's why you (hopefully) don't have boxes full of everything every ancestor of yours ever owned.
Keep it if you want it, get rid of it if you don't want it.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

orbister: 1funguy: The Channel Islands (Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney, Sark, Herm, Jetto) were the only British areas Occupied by Germany in world war 2!

Jetto?


There's always room for Jetto.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Have you seen Kyle?

/he's about this tall...
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Write a very public article about it, to show to the world how enlightened you are.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: It's a war trophy.  I'd keep it and cherish it knowing it was taken by a liberator.


Agreed. I donated the good* stuff to a museum, the rest is in a box in the attic. It memorializes my great uncle, not the Nazi bastards he took it from.

*valuable/historically important
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kqc7011: Donate to a museum, many will take that and more.
Here is one of the best WW-2 museums, https://www.nationalww2museum.org


You should read tfa
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sprgrss: A friend from college had a huge nazi banner that his grandfather that brought home from the war.  Allegedly it came from Berchtesgaden.


Are there more pieces of the true cross or Lugers that Hitler used to shoot himself?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bet this guy is a really apt pupil
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.