(Slate)   Here's why your precious snowflake keeps getting rejected by all those colleges he applied to. Hey, the world needs ditch diggers, too. Or, more likely for these times, grave diggers   (slate.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I always tell youngsters that if they want a career that pays well and will always be in demand become a plumber or electrician.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dear Mr. Jones,
Each year, Trump University receives thousands of qualified applicants. And, for a typical applicant, as long as their check clears they receive a diploma, trump-branded keychain, mug, and motivational sticker within 2 to 4 weeks. However, in reviewing your application, we've STILL decided not to accept your application - despite, as you'd put it, "not wont(sic) not get take". We feel that your experience vastly outshines our humble offerings as an educational institution.....

Signed,
Just Better than You
Press Secretary
Trump University
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I always tell youngsters that if they want a career that pays well and will always be in demand become a plumber or electrician.


Plumbtrician

cefm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The same stupid kids wasting their time and money applying to colleges they were never going to get into and wondering why they got rejected are going to be the same stupid adults wasting their time and money on lottery tickets and wondering why they don't win.
Application is a matter of targeting a good match, after researching and knowing it's a good match. You should get accepted to the vast majority of your applications or you're doing it wrong.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let me summarize. They're just applying everywhere.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sweet, sweet state school
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Let me summarize. They're just applying everywhere.


Didn't guidance counselors previously tell people not to do that shiat?
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cefm: The same stupid kids wasting their time


Article specifically points out that kids who CAN'T do their extra curricular activities because of the pandemic are sometimes turning college applications into their extra curricular.

cefm: after researching and knowing it's a good match.


Another thing article specifically points out is that the ACT/SAT is not being used in admissions, so it may be more difficult to know if it's a good match, especially with kids not being able to go to on campus visits, also mentioned in the article.
 
schubie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I always tell youngsters that if they want a career that pays well and will always be in demand become a plumber or electrician.


Dog grooming. Dear Lord is there a shortage
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But also, a lot of colleges and universities became test-optional because taking the ACT or SAT became an impossibility for so many students. So that also created this sense for a lot of students that, Oh, well, now that they don't need tests, maybe I should give it a shot.

Also, they heard that if your roommate gets Covid and dies during the year, you're required to give them all As.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fano: The Irresponsible Captain: Let me summarize. They're just applying everywhere.

Didn't guidance counselors previously tell people not to do that shiat?


Why wouldn't they if they're willing and able to pay the application fee?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
College is really worth it for the experience though, eleven of the best years of my life.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the poor gold diggers? I sure do, it's all I can afford. Ba dump tsh.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [Fark user image image 664x342]

Won't somebody think of the poor gold diggers? I sure do, it's all I can afford. Ba dump tsh.


Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

12349876: cefm: The same stupid kids wasting their time

Article specifically points out that kids who CAN'T do their extra curricular activities because of the pandemic are sometimes turning college applications into their extra curricular.

cefm: after researching and knowing it's a good match.

Another thing article specifically points out is that the ACT/SAT is not being used in admissions, so it may be more difficult to know if it's a good match, especially with kids not being able to go to on campus visits, also mentioned in the article.


Probably the kid should then look in the mirror and try to figure out how much of an underrepresented minority they can claim to be.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Sweet, sweet state school


Good luck with that. State schools are struggling to with Republicans cutting their budgets and denying them tuition increases to offset budget cuts. Staff levels go down to save money as people are retired out and then you have those that are left doing the work of 3-5 people. This causes offices to lean heavily on the IT department which itself is cut good because they don't rake in money just spend it and that means cuts and no rehires. Throw in a little COVID-19, cyber attacks, etc and volla!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2020, the year ditch digging and grave digging became one in the same...

RIP
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I always tell youngsters that if they want a career that pays well and will always be in demand become a plumber or electrician.


That is the correct answer.
 
Daer21
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: oa330_man: I always tell youngsters that if they want a career that pays well and will always be in demand become a plumber or electrician.

Plumbtrician

First one, then the other
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Take the first two years of general education at a JC and transfer into the school you want. Your kid will save tens of thousands of dollars, the university will give him priority over HS applicants, and his bachelor's degree will be no different than the one given to the kid who spent all four of his years at the same university.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Throw in a little COVID-19, cyber attacks, etc and volla!


I believe you meant "viola", a stringed instrument, but it is not clear what you intended from the context. Cello?
 
petec
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
operating engineers can do pretty good, grave digging used to be a side gig
 
dustman81
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: Take the first two years of general education at a JC and transfer into the school you want. Your kid will save tens of thousands of dollars, the university will give him priority over HS applicants, and his bachelor's degree will be no different than the one given to the kid who spent all four of his years at the same university.


That's what I did. Went to a JC and lived at home for my first two years, then transferred in as a full junior to university for my last two. I have the same bachelor's degree as those who went all four years to university, and had a lot less student loan debt.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Daer21: LordOfThePings: oa330_man: I always tell youngsters that if they want a career that pays well and will always be in demand become a plumber or electrician.

Plumbtrician

[Fark user image image 640x470]

First one, then the other


Which?
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cefm: You should get accepted to the vast majority of your applications or you're doing it wrong.


Ehh, as the article mentions, it depends.

The very top schools have such low acceptance rates that your chances of getting in are pretty low even if you have an extremely strong application.  So if you think that your application is strong enough to have a shot at getting into a top 10 school, its a reasonable strategy to apply to a bunch of them hoping to get into 1

And if your application is that strong, you really only have to apply to 1 or 2 safety schools since your chances of getting into the state school are near 100%.  In this case, your acceptance percentage could be quite low even though your college strategy is correct.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

schubie: oa330_man: I always tell youngsters that if they want a career that pays well and will always be in demand become a plumber or electrician.

Dog grooming. Dear Lord is there a shortage


/pretty bird
 
petec
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cefm: The same stupid kids wasting their time and money applying to colleges they were never going to get into and wondering why they got rejected are going to be the same stupid adults wasting their time and money on lottery tickets and wondering why they don't win.
Application is a matter of targeting a good match, after researching and knowing it's a good match. You should get accepted to the vast majority of your applications or you're doing it wrong.


pick a dream, two backups, and two sure things
 
