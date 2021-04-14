 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   MyPillow guy's new social media platform apparently won't allow you to post swear words on it despite his love of free speech. Well f*ck that shiat ..so much for trolling him   (businessinsider.com) divider line
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From the headline: "...he says will bar swearing, porn, and death threats"

So what does that leave?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"You don't get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God's name in vain," he said.

LOL
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Although the site supports free speech, people won't be able to post swear words, porn, or death threats, Lindell said.


So, he's re-created Fark.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Although the site supports free speech, people won't be able to post swear words, porn, or death threats, Lindell said.


So, he's re-created Fark.


So I can join and use words like 'shiat', 'fark', 'motherforker', 'shirtballs'?? I'll bet that will drive him bonkers. I'm totally gonna do that.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bekaye: From the headline: "...he says will bar swearing, porn, and death threats"

So what does that leave?


Really.  What self-respecting Trump troll do when they are unable to do anything they love which is swearing, porn, and death threats?  Seriously.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can we lay money on if this site will every be functional for more than a 48 hour stretch of time?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't wait until he goes bankrupt doing all this stupid sh*t.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jayhawk88: Can we lay money on if this site will every be functional for more than a 48 hour stretch of time?


I'm not willing to lay money on whether there will ever be a site at all.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i put in the last 7 spam phone numbers i got off my phone, to give their computer something to fiddle with.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What do you mean, Subby, that's the prefect time to discover the edges of his filtering and ways of bypassing it.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bekaye: From the headline: "...he says will bar swearing, porn, and death threats"

So what does that leave?


Accounting cosplay.

/Er, wait.  I take that back.  That one can get pretty steamy between the ol' balance sheets.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's yet to be seen, but I would bet that only "conservative" speech is protected, they will ban any liberal speech without a hint of self awareness. Hateful racist homophobe cult members don't like being called out on the abhorrent sh*t they say.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekaye: From the headline: "...he says will bar swearing, porn, and death threats"

So what does that leave?


Endless My Little Pony .jpgs
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the republican party wouldn't want to hurt anyone's fee...

//that's as far as I made it before the laughter prevented typing...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever wanted to post on such a POS platform, I'd use it to talk about how awesome the GoodPillow is (MeinPillow's competitor, founded by David Hogg). No swearwords or taking dah lawd's name in vain.

Let's see how long that account lasts.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but will we be allowed to discuss his mother's lovers?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lindell constantly uses God's name in vain. So, is he going to ban himself?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this count?

media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who goes over there should feel free to say hello to the FBI for me.
 
adam6464
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "You don't get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God's name in vain," he said.

LOL


N***ger c*nt-f**king Jesus!
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is 'pillowbiter' acceptable?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I really don't understand why they didn't just buy FreeRepublic

It is basically the same thing
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Jesus Christ, fark that shiat right in the coont. N-word."
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There is epic trolling to be done when this goes live. The hard right are SUCH snowflake babies.

/Kinder, gentler trolling. Like poking your enemy with a spear dipped in shiat wrapped in silk.

//The 3 days I lasted on Parler before my ban were some of the best comedy I every had!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good strategy. That reduces his enemies' vocabularies enough to render them mute.
 
neongoats
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It will allow you to slander democrats, plot violent insurrection and be racist trash, but you can't say "fark off'

Sounds like a home for fark's right wingers.
 
squirrelflavoredyogurt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hmm, I wonder if he'll allow pictures, say cartoon pictures, of the prophet Mohammad? Lets all make 'Frank' the American Charlie Hebdo!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But people need to cuss to prove how smart and edgy they are.
 
maniacbastard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can be incredibly vulgar without swearing one bit.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Didn't we have this thread yesterday or the day before?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: [Fark user image image 425x238]


I hate Dax so much (even if she's as nutty as him).
 
anfrind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: bekaye: From the headline: "...he says will bar swearing, porn, and death threats"

So what does that leave?

Endless My Little Pony .jpgs


No, My Little Pony is too triggering for Real American Patriots(tm).
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "You don't get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God's name in vain," he said.

LOL


"Dear Mr. Lindell, out of respect for you admonition to not use the Lord's Name in vain, allow me to say with the utmost sincerity, and not at all casually or "in vain":  May God Damn your pestilential pillows."
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What about stuff like "The Lord Ejaculates In Mysterious Ways"
 
dryknife
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can you still be homophobic and "own the Libs" on Frank?

Also, if a bunch of Proud Boys are all on Frank, Frank is going to be happy (and sore).
 
powhound
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "You don't get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God's name in vain," he said.

LOL


GODDAMMIT

+++Banned+++
 
drxym
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope whoever is coding this up for Lindell got paid in advance.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can we still wish both sides of his pillow be unlike his wife, hot and thin?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you don't like him, stop giving him free brand exposure. Why the fark should anybody care what he thinks about anything other than pillows, because he pays to be on television in between spots for ambulance chasers and drug dealers?
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bekaye: From the headline: "...he says will bar swearing, porn, and death threats"

So what does that leave?


Blackjack and hookers?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Bury me with my pillows!"

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bekaye: From the headline: "...he says will bar swearing, porn, and death threats"

So what does that leave?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: bekaye: From the headline: "...he says will bar swearing, porn, and death threats"

So what does that leave?

[Fark user image 425x223]


That's probably the theme of my company's next office party.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This will be the best site that $5k can get from a half dozen Indian programmers in a couple months.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guessing he got lots of government funding and/or investments for this project, making sure to pay himself first, before it goes bankrupt.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, for bleep's sake!  Bleep this motherbleeper already.  Right up his bleeping bleep.  With a bleeping pineapple.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Good strategy. That reduces his enemies' vocabularies enough to render them mute.


his enemies are republicans?
 
