(BBC)   Running out of ideas, supermarket regrets adding Hepatitis A to its "Taste the Difference" range   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
6
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You normally have to go to Tinder to find a date with Hep A.  It's very innovative.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You normally have to go to Tinder to find a date with Hep A.  It's very innovative.


Plus, you earn Nectar loyalty points that can get you discounts on diseases in the future.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Marcus Aurelius: You normally have to go to Tinder to find a date with Hep A.  It's very innovative.

Plus, you earn Nectar loyalty points that can get you discounts on diseases in the future.


They are rebranding to Vector Points
 
kryptoknightmare [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Our stores have absolutely NO Hepatitis. That's the Fairsley difference!
Mr Show - The Fairsley Difference
Youtube tP4yX2rkpBc
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You wouldnt know true love if it was out in the parking lot waiting to give you hepatitis."
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
