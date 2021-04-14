 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Are farts protected by the First Amendment? One plucky flatulist is about to find out   (vice.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know about protected.  Mine are outlawed by the Geneva Convention.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: I don't know about protected.  Mine are outlawed by the Geneva Convention.


I think this is the correct response.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna know what Getty images the editor skipped on.

video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size

The fact that this stock image exists says a lot about our society.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the Austrian constitutional court of appeal won't be consulting the First Amendment to Constitution of the United States of America when formulating its decision.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old saying is true:

"Your freedom ends at the TIP of my nose"

Clearly your farts infringe on other peoples' rights to avoid biological warfare from your @$$.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends - is urine or feces? Given that flatulence can expel fecal matter, I'm thinking this might be a stretch (so to speak.)
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are farts protected by the First Amendment?

That's not relevant to the article because this is about a guy in Vienna.  But in terms of whether it implicates the right to freedom of expression as Austria would understand it, Austria says no:

In a detailed legal assessment of whether farting is indeed a protected form of expression, the judge argues while farts and burps can cause "social inappropriateness" they do not contain "communicative content," and even if they did, it would still be considered "a form of expression that transcends the boundaries decency."

If it happened here, then we should have ruled the opposite.  For the same reason that we regard money as speech, a fart is speech too.  The very fact that the cop saw fit to fine the fart is evidence of its communicative content.  You don't see cops walking a looking to arrest random street-farters.  It was the context in which the fart was delivered - the message of the fart - that the cop found to be offensive.  And while I think 30-50 years ago we might have carved out an exception for expressions that "transcend the boundaries of decency," we wouldn't do that anymore in the US.  Obscenity exceptions to free speech are basically a dead letter right now.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hollywood Knights Fart Scene
Youtube KHqHn9CGmKs
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The silent but deadly ones shouldn't be protected.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom of squeaks?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almandot: I wanna know what Getty images the editor skipped on.

[video-images.vice.com image 600x337]


And this boys and girls is why you never go in dry...
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Katy Perry's latex dress anxiously awaits the verdict.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the cops approached some people at a park for no real reason other than to harass them, and didn't take kindly to what I would consider a justified editorial response.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protected by the Feist Amendment.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explains why Tucker hasn't been arrested.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From my cold, dead sphincter...
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally I think the defendant was just talking out of his ass. It's just so much hot air.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just talking out my ass again, your Honor"
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defending attorney

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/Oh, wait. I read that wrong.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: [video-images.vice.com image 600x337]
The fact that this stock image exists says a lot about our society.


Yeah, but what about the guy in the pic?
I'll bet his modeling career didn't *quite* turn out the way he expected.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How thin-skinned do you have to be to issue a citation to someone who farted in your general vicinity?
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn flute players.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artist's sketch of protest speech:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fart Song Music Video
Youtube vtwHXyW3hD4
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless the guy is able to fart on demand, seems to me he let loose due to nervousness (but I'm still sure he did it on purpose...just happened to have one waiting).
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"..the judge argues while farts and burps can cause "social inappropriateness" they do not contain "communicative content," and even if they did, it would still be considered "a form of expression that transcends the boundaries decency."

Oh, yeah?! You wanna get all seditty 'bout what counts as "communication"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: From my cold, dead sphincter...


Swiss army man opening scene
Youtube JMBOsy-uZ5g
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment.

/Of course he was French.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pic of the cop who was farted at:

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like the author attempted puns but failed.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Artist's sketch of protest speech:

[Fark user image image 500x261]


Damn dude. Wanna cigarette?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: How thin-skinned do you have to be to issue a citation to someone who farted in your general vicinity?


Complainant was a cop, so there you go.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feeding the dingo eucalyptus?  That's a hanging.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: Are farts protected by the First Amendment?

That's not relevant to the article because this is about a guy in Vienna.  But in terms of whether it implicates the right to freedom of expression as Austria would understand it, Austria says no:

In a detailed legal assessment of whether farting is indeed a protected form of expression, the judge argues while farts and burps can cause "social inappropriateness" they do not contain "communicative content," and even if they did, it would still be considered "a form of expression that transcends the boundaries decency."

If it happened here, then we should have ruled the opposite.  For the same reason that we regard money as speech, a fart is speech too.  The very fact that the cop saw fit to fine the fart is evidence of its communicative content.  You don't see cops walking a looking to arrest random street-farters.  It was the context in which the fart was delivered - the message of the fart - that the cop found to be offensive.  And while I think 30-50 years ago we might have carved out an exception for expressions that "transcend the boundaries of decency," we wouldn't do that anymore in the US.  Obscenity exceptions to free speech are basically a dead letter right now.


This is exactly right, imo, also. There is no way it wasn't a "communication" - a message. Therefore the same as words, given its non lethal nature.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Obligatory]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragingbear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got bariatric surgery about 7 years ago. It gave me a new lease on life but has certain side effects I just have to deal with. The more obvious is the massive amount of (usually foul) gas I get from so many foods. I try not to be rude,crude or vulgar but I reserve the right to express gas that is causing me pain in proximity to another person without going to jail or being fined.

Farts are a natural body function and as such should be protected by the ADA. What next? Breathing near a cop (while black) the next thing? I bet a cop is allowed to dutch oven you in their car if they had gas. Qualified immunity I guess.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know about you but as I get older I find I can't control my flatulence as well as I used to and they just come out sometimes whether I like it or not. Am I really going to get arrested for something I have no control over?
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not in austria, subby
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flatulence has a long history of being used as communication--particularly as political commentary, and as such it has been both written about and indeed depicted in art for many centuries. Hell, why do you think we make that "pbbbbt" sound with our tongues? It's an onomatopoetic impression. I can't comment in the "decency" part, since words like "decency" and "obscenity" are deliberately defined loosely and arbitrarily in order for legal systems to use them as cover, but farting can absolutely be speech. Not all farts are--they require intention in order to be speech--but the potential is definitely there.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some fine police work there Franz.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the case doesn't directly cite Terrence and Philip I'll be disappointed.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is crop dusting considered a protected forms of expression?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a form of expression that transcends the boundaries decency."
Butt, Miley Cyrass is OK?
DIAF judge.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farting in a crowded theater is a Clear and Present Dealt it.
 
