(Some Guy)   Why are restaurants having a hard time finding workers? "You're seeing restaurants shift the way they're working because people aren't willing to come back to that work environment"   (thecounter.org) divider line
124
1145 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 14 Apr 2021 at 3:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



124 Comments     (+0 »)
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"... people aren't willing to come back to that work environment AT THE WAGES WE WANT TO PAY."

Fixed for everyone.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The car dealership I work at is having a hell of a time finding new hires in basically all departments. At the same time, they're jacking up prices on cars because demand currently exceeds supply. But the obvious lesson there regarding labor doesn't occur to them.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean that people don't want to bust their asses for next to no pay? The hell you say!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local hospital pays doctors $5 an hour, and expects them to make up the difference on tips.

Wait, they don't, because that would be really stupid.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, I'm one of them. I'm making less on unemployment than when I worked, but, everyone I know that went back got Covid.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the government paying people $600 to scratch their asses, you're gonna have a lot of ass scratchers.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listening to the operators of these places whine about this makes me angry.

People dont want to work for 2.50 an hour?  Im friggen shocked!  Howsaboot paying them a living wage?

And they will go out of business before they even consider paying decent money as a possiblity.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It probably doesn't help that over the last year, the percentage of problem customers is probably higher than it usually is for reasons I probably don't need to elaborate on.

Same with retail workers.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, is the food service industry a bad place to work or something??
They should get a job in customer service, I hear that's a rewarding job with high pay.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crackizzle: Yup, I'm one of them. I'm making less on unemployment than when I worked


What? Surely that can't be right. Every right-winger I know insists that unemployment is the ultimate meal ticket and no one wants to work anymore because unemployment pays so well.

Are you telling me they might be ... misinformed?

That seems far-fetched!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BECAUSE THE PANDEMIC ISN'T FARKING OVER YET!

Seriously, how many times does it need to be said? You're still at risk. If your business can't or won't protect essential workers, or provide them enough incentive to work during a pandemic, close your goddamned business and wait it out.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost like there's a serious disease still going around and all the "asshole goes apeshiat on someone for being asked to demonstrate simple farking courtesy" videos are a reminder that a minimum wage job just isn't worth any of that shiat.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shoegaze99: It probably doesn't help that over the last year, the percentage of problem customers is probably higher than it usually is for reasons I probably don't need to elaborate on.

Same with retail workers.


This.

The pandemic is a perfect way to distill out and concentrate the Karens.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, FFS, Florida had 9,068 new cases yesterday alone.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I wouldn't be surprised to see long standing changes in the industry because of this. I was working on a business plan for a restaurant when this hit and I'm not sure I've got confidence in pursuing it further now. It was already depressingly slim margins. There's a few other models I'm considering - food carts/kiosks, delivery, etc. - but finding that a lot of what I was excited about was the hosting, decorating, and entertaining bit.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waitaminnit, lazy proles don't want to work for $2.13/hour + tips? The unmitigated chutzpah!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shoegaze99: It probably doesn't help that over the last year, the percentage of problem customers is probably higher than it usually is for reasons I probably don't need to elaborate on.

Same with retail workers.


Sucker bet.  Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers think it's A-okay to resume travel, eating out, etc. and NOT observe simple preventative measures.  A formula for constant conflict.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thank Allah I never had to work in food service.

I would last two days before I started peeing in the bisque.

The general public are giant pieces of shiat.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High risk, low pay, and no medical? Shocking.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if we are currently experiencing a situation where social contact and being in the same room with strangers pose immediate and extreme risks to health and life.

I wonder why workers aren't keen on going back into small boxes with a rotating cast of strangers, under circumstances where their immune systems will undergo a gradual decline across a shift due to stress and physical fatigue.

While also making less money because they don't get paid for their work, they get paid by the volume of strangers they serve, who are also not showing up in enough numbers to make such a pay system viable.

So make half the pay while putting yourself at extreme risk of serious and life-threatening infection.  I really can't piece this one together.  Why wouldn't people be jumping at the opportunity?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: "... people aren't willing to come back to that work environment AT THE WAGES WE WANT TO PAY."

Fixed for everyone.


Because they are wallowing in free taxpayer money.

Fixed for everyone.
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I get paid $15 to work or $13 to stay home and avoid covid, it's not hard to figure out the difficulty.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: The local hospital pays doctors $5 an hour, and expects them to make up the difference on tips.

Wait, they don't, because that would be really stupid.


You're saying restaurant workers should be paid like doctors?

"Here's your bill for your fish and chips and diet coke.  That'll be $425.  If you can't pay it all immediately, please contact our billing department".
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but...

The people who frequented restaurants in the middle of a pandemic were (by and large) raging assholes who treated restaurant workers like garbage and probably tipped horribly if at all, and the employees are tired of it?
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.

So the pandemic showed a large number of people that they didn't actually have to work in those miserable conditions.

Oh no... anyway.

/Good on the workers for realizing they actually don't have to put up with all that crap.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: skyotter: "... people aren't willing to come back to that work environment AT THE WAGES WE WANT TO PAY."

Fixed for everyone.

Because they are wallowing in free taxpayer money.

Fixed for everyone.


Aren't you wallowing in "free taxpayer money" too?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: skyotter: "... people aren't willing to come back to that work environment AT THE WAGES WE WANT TO PAY."

Fixed for everyone.

Because they are wallowing in free taxpayer money.

Fixed for everyone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a problem even before the pandemic in many places. Here in Canada it was easier to get a green card equivalent if you're a trained cook than an engineer in some cities. It's rough work. Many can't stand the heat, the pace. I'm surprised I lasted 2 weeks doing the dive... 
First example is a restaurant offering 12$ an hour in downtown Philadelphia? Is it even considered a living wage ?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: skyotter: "... people aren't willing to come back to that work environment AT THE WAGES WE WANT TO PAY."

Fixed for everyone.

Because they are wallowing in free taxpayer money.

Fixed for everyone.


Yeah, everyone knows that the high rollers who always have all the money they need are the people on unemployment.

Of course, actual facts from reality show that this is not the case, now or ever. But it doesn't matter... no matter how thoroughly they get their snouts smacked for it, reich wing liars just come back repeating the exact same lies unchanged next time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard they were makes $363k per year on unemployment and investing in meme stocks. Why would they go back?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: The car dealership I work at is having a hell of a time finding new hires in basically all departments. At the same time, they're jacking up prices on cars because demand currently exceeds supply. But the obvious lesson there regarding labor doesn't occur to them.


I bought a new truck smack in the middle of the lock-down because they were desperate for sales and offering great deals.  I knew that once things returned to normal prices would start going up again.  I did not expect the demand to go up this much, though.  I guess I made the right move, for once.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope... don't want to go there. I avoided eating out at places like these for over a year now and have no urge to go to any diners anymore. I really don't want to go working at these places even if I'm unemployed. I'd rather just take a walk in the woods and be done with life with a good view and quite surroundings instead of some jerk yelling at me. At least the grizzly will give me a warm fuzzy hug before things go dark.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: skyotter: "... people aren't willing to come back to that work environment AT THE WAGES WE WANT TO PAY."

Fixed for everyone.

Because they are wallowing in free taxpayer money.

Fixed for everyone.


Who are you talking about?
Fed will need to reassure the market it's not thinking about dialing back its support

The big buzzword surrounding the Fed now is "tapering." It's a reference to pulling back on the monthly bond purchases that have helped keep the financial system flush with cash and have encouraged investors to continue to take on risk despite stock market valuations that are their highest since at least the dot-com bubble of the early 21st century.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/26/fed-w​i​ll-need-to-reassure-the-market-its-not​-thinking-about-dialing-back-its-suppo​rt.html
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mokmo: First example is a restaurant offering 12$ an hour in downtown Philadelphia? Is it even considered a living wage ?


fark no, not with these rent prices. They probably also only get 32 hours a week max.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: skyotter: "... people aren't willing to come back to that work environment AT THE WAGES WE WANT TO PAY."

Fixed for everyone.

Because they are wallowing in free taxpayer money.

Fixed for everyone.


I pay into unemployment insurance. Don't you? How does that make it "free"?

Not that it matters; the benefit is so farking low as to be almost entirely useless.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Yeah, I wouldn't be surprised to see long standing changes in the industry because of this. I was working on a business plan for a restaurant when this hit and I'm not sure I've got confidence in pursuing it further now. It was already depressingly slim margins. There's a few other models I'm considering - food carts/kiosks, delivery, etc. - but finding that a lot of what I was excited about was the hosting, decorating, and entertaining bit.


Hey my friend, I spent about 12 years in the business, starting as a dishwasher when I was 17, and ending as a Sous Chef at 29-30... I didn't want to be the Exec Chef, and the only place to go from there is opening your own place. If you want to lose all your or your investors money, go for it. About 10-15% of places make it long enough...your margins are about 5-6% if you are killing it. Food trailer would be my route, you can re-invent your menu as need be, and you are not locked down to brick and mortar leases. I'm betting the margins are significantly better because your payroll is you and maybe a couple employees plus food cost/tralier upkeep. Good luck!!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Correct me if I'm wrong, but...

The people who frequented restaurants in the middle of a pandemic were (by and large) raging assholes who treated restaurant workers like garbage and probably tipped horribly if at all, and the employees are tired of it?


In the past year I went to actual sit-down restaurants exactly two times.  I was not an asshole and I over-tipped.

Not disputing your claim.  It's probably mostly true.  But not everyone was an asshole.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh. Not just restaurants, either. Also not just folks who qualified for unemployment. A lot of people who got essential'd got to see first-hand how little their employers care about their well-being, actively fighting limitations on occupancy, not enforcing mask policies at all (maskhole customers and like-minded elected officials don't help with this, so the fault is a little spread out here), ignoring any distancing guidance from the start, and not even budging on hazard pay for positions that weren't only expected to have elevated risk, but had multiple outbreaks to confirm it.

Meanwhile, while it's still on a lower rung of the pay scale naturally, Target, Costco, even farking Wally World have generally raised their pay to $15 or at least more than the competition. When it was just Amazon, well that's some knee-farker work. A lot of people would overlook that. But now? If you're already at the bottom of the pay scale, getting a job down the road that asks much of the same of you pays more in a lot of areas. Hell, some areas are probably seeing people going a rung down to make more.

So yeah. Do better, businesses. The market rate for people has gone up, even if the min-wage hasn't. Not holding out for treating employees better, but the pay is non-negotiable.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The factories/warehouses here are eating them alive. Why work in customer service for $12 an hour while you can start for $15 at a warehouse?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to work in food service. But, they won't let me control my hours. So they can die, figurtively speaking.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've hears this about restaurants and bars around here. I thought about applying at a few but then I thought about how standing around in an empty restaurant relying on tips wasn't a good business model.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: skyotter: "... people aren't willing to come back to that work environment AT THE WAGES WE WANT TO PAY."

Fixed for everyone.

Because they are wallowing in free taxpayer money.

Fixed for everyone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so here's the thing... This work sucks. It sucks and the only people who do it are people who can't NOT do it. People like students who have no other skills, people who are utterly desperate, people who are stupid/crazy and can't work elsewhere. There is some stickiness to the workforce because once you agree to do the job it is better than job hunting.  So what you are seeing now is NOT that they can't get anyone, it's that anyone who had already committed to doing this job with ZERO security, ZERO perks and ZERO respect have now moved on. They have to get and groom a whole new cohort of students/desperate/stupid to subjugate themselves to food service drudgery for shiat pay and that takes time.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Not that it matters; the benefit is so farking low as to be almost entirely useless.


In normal times in Alabama, it's capped at $290 a week. That's literally the minimum wage. It doesn't matter how much you paid into the system. You used to make $100k as a software engineer and got laid off? Here's your $290 weekly benefit. The COVID bills helped, but not by enough.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I would love to work in food service. But, they won't let me control my hours. So they can die, figurtively speaking.


Too often retail and restaurants expect you to keep your free time completely available to them in the off chance you are needed at the last minute and not being available is grounds for firing.  That's bullshiat.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mokmo: That was a problem even before the pandemic in many places. Here in Canada it was easier to get a green card equivalent if you're a trained cook than an engineer in some cities. It's rough work. Many can't stand the heat, the pace. I'm surprised I lasted 2 weeks doing the dive... 
First example is a restaurant offering 12$ an hour in downtown Philadelphia? Is it even considered a living wage ?


$12 an hour for dishwashers, cashiers, and servers.  I'll pull a number out of my ass and say $25 would be living wage in Philadelphia.  If someone can come up with a way to pay a living wage to a dishwasher and not make a taco cost $15, they'll win the Nobel Prize.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: skyotter: "... people aren't willing to come back to that work environment AT THE WAGES WE WANT TO PAY."

Fixed for everyone.

Because they are wallowing in free taxpayer money.

Fixed for everyone.


This isn't a story about farmers.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: zgrizz: skyotter: "... people aren't willing to come back to that work environment AT THE WAGES WE WANT TO PAY."

Fixed for everyone.

Because they are wallowing in free taxpayer money.

Fixed for everyone.

I pay into unemployment insurance. Don't you? How does that make it "free"?

Not that it matters; the benefit is so farking low as to be almost entirely useless.


Forgetting about CARES and the ongoing unemployment supplement from the feds?

The extra $600/week ($15/hr/workweek) that's slushing around out there.

Department of Labor
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just buy a specialized $300 table side tablet to take orders and reduce staff. Problem solved.

/Accountant
//Will be replaced by code sooner than later
 
Displayed 50 of 124 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


