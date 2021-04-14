 Skip to content
(AP News)   The Queen returns to whatever she calls work   (apnews.com)
    Followup  
posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 1:20 PM



24 Comments
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She is paid in gold
Just to babble in the back room
All night and waste her time
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sledding down her pile of stolen wealth?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Sledding down her pile of stolen wealth?


Nah, that's Jeff Bezos.

Her pile of stolen wealth was mostly inherited.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Says a lot about society when an old gal like that can't retire.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Straight bangin' cocks 24/7.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Queen Will Leave Behind Long Legacy Of Waving
Youtube n5pkDB7zEeo
 
bronskrat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Farting
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Posting on Tinder. "...must like to be around Corgis."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1. God save the queen, because tourists are money
2. Brexit + Pandemic
3. No future

???
 
lurkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Planning the "Next Phase" on Zoom with the Vatican's Queen Spider.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: 1. God save the queen, because tourists are money
2. Brexit + Pandemic
3. No future

???


Having a living royal family has a negative effect on tourism because sites are closed to tourism whenever the royal family is using them. She'd be better as a preserved corpse like Mao.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's her afternoon glass of scotch that keeps the whole of the UK on an even keel.
 
mjbok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Nadie_AZ: Sledding down her pile of stolen wealth?

Nah, that's Jeff Bezos.

Her pile of stolen wealth was mostly inherited.


Who did bezos steal from?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mjbok: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Nadie_AZ: Sledding down her pile of stolen wealth?

Nah, that's Jeff Bezos.

Her pile of stolen wealth was mostly inherited.

Who did bezos steal from?


Urine trouble with that comment
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mjbok: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Nadie_AZ: Sledding down her pile of stolen wealth?

Nah, that's Jeff Bezos.

Her pile of stolen wealth was mostly inherited.

Who did bezos steal from?


Probably every small book store for starters.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Klyukva: thealgorerhythm: 1. God save the queen, because tourists are money
2. Brexit + Pandemic
3. No future

???

Having a living royal family has a negative effect on tourism because sites are closed to tourism whenever the royal family is using them. She'd be better as a preserved corpse like Mao.


This is an utterly ridiculous analysis.

First, the royal apartments at places she stays are always off-limits to tourists whether she's there or not.

Second, this is like saying having a representative democracy has a negative effect on D.C. tourism because otherwise we could go wander around the White House residence and the Senate Floor.

Third, just WTF?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mjbok: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Nadie_AZ: Sledding down her pile of stolen wealth?

Nah, that's Jeff Bezos.

Her pile of stolen wealth was mostly inherited.

Who did bezos steal from?


The queen. He founded his company on her land without attaining a royal decree, using the criminal mischief of a temporary rebellion (1776 - 2253) as cover.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wejash: Klyukva: thealgorerhythm: 1. God save the queen, because tourists are money
2. Brexit + Pandemic
3. No future

???

Having a living royal family has a negative effect on tourism because sites are closed to tourism whenever the royal family is using them. She'd be better as a preserved corpse like Mao.

This is an utterly ridiculous analysis.

First, the royal apartments at places she stays are always off-limits to tourists whether she's there or not.

Second, this is like saying having a representative democracy has a negative effect on D.C. tourism because otherwise we could go wander around the White House residence and the Senate Floor.

Third, just WTF?


I thought it was a reference to the Sex Pistols' song "God Save the Queen."
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Former nanny's letters provide a rare glimpse of the Queen's private family life | Daily Mail Online
 
SMB2811
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Klyukva: thealgorerhythm: 1. God save the queen, because tourists are money
2. Brexit + Pandemic
3. No future

???

Having a living royal family has a negative effect on tourism because sites are closed to tourism whenever the royal family is using them. She'd be better as a preserved corpse like Mao.


Yes bringing in £500M+ a year in tourism is such a drain.

Now show us on the doll where the Queen touched you.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wejash: Klyukva: thealgorerhythm: 1. God save the queen, because tourists are money
2. Brexit + Pandemic
3. No future

???

Having a living royal family has a negative effect on tourism because sites are closed to tourism whenever the royal family is using them. She'd be better as a preserved corpse like Mao.

This is an utterly ridiculous analysis.

First, the royal apartments at places she stays are always off-limits to tourists whether she's there or not.

Second, this is like saying having a representative democracy has a negative effect on D.C. tourism because otherwise we could go wander around the White House residence and the Senate Floor.

Third, just WTF?


Counter-point: we recently did experiment with random people walking around the congressional floor
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cosplaying Catherine the Great?
 
Dafuq
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She queens...and vacuums
 
