(CNN)   Former medical examiner testifies that Chauvin suffocating Floyd for almost 10 minutes had nothing to do with Floyd's death   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, Mr. Floyd, defense's first day, Constable, Chauvin's restraint, testimony cuts, prosecution's argument, Barry Brodd  
posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 2:05 PM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..and being choked didn't accelerate this process in any way?

Former is perhaps a good thing, lickspittle
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His throat constricted due to swelling brought on by a severe allergic reaction to the guilt of not being respectful enough to that fine police officer.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This ME strikes me as the sort to declare cause of death as a heart attack despite the bullet holes in said heart.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overdose story didn't stick, so they're running with a heart attack that just happened to coincide with the arrest. I'll be surprised if this guy hasn't blamed spontaneous human combustion after someone took 5 shots in the back.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy said one of the possible reasons for Floyd's death was carbon monoxide poisoning coming form the exhaust of the police car. That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard in my entire life.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps he had a whiff of carbon monoxide from being held down near the patrol car.

/because that's how things work
//yeah
///that's the ticket
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can a law-talking person elaborate on whether or not the Eggshell Skull Rule applies to US criminal law?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: This ME strikes me as the sort to declare cause of death as a heart attack despite the bullet holes in said heart.


The bullets attacked his heart.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whitewash is in progress.

With the emphasis on white.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he one of those "technically the cause of every death is cardiac arrest" folks? They're fun in Covid threads.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be noted that this guy is currently being sued for lying on behalf of police in a *separate* police murder of a black man
 
dsmith42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And apparently the cop car was a hybrid, so we don't even know if the engine was running. And apparently only black people suffer carbon monoxide poisoning. Not the asshole cop kneeling on his neck.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the defense has to do is introduce doubt. One juror doubting is going to set Chauvin free. The defense is doing a good job in this respect.

This is why Chauvin is going to go free and Minneapolis will cease to exist.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: The guy said one of the possible reasons for Floyd's death was carbon monoxide poisoning coming form the exhaust of the police car. That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard in my entire life.


This. I saw that and was like, "Now that's just f*cking desperate".  I wonder if Chauvin's going to resort to ugly crying and literal begging.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meerclarschild: Is he one of those "technically the cause of every death is cardiac arrest" folks? They're fun in Covid threads.


His head was blown off, unfortunately, his heart stopped.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Perhaps he had a whiff of carbon monoxide from being held down near the patrol car.

/because that's how things work
//yeah
///that's the ticket


They are just trying to stir up enough doubt so the jury can just throw up there hands and saw that there were so many things killing Floyd that it's a shame it had to happen while this officer was kneeling on his neck.


In all, he said Floyd's death should have been classified as "undetermined," rather than a homicide, because there were so many competing causes.

We just don't know.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: The guy said one of the possible reasons for Floyd's death was carbon monoxide poisoning coming form the exhaust of the police car. That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard in my entire life.


I guess it's OK for the police to gas you to death.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see, two people who examined the body, one of which hadn't watched the video until after determining a preliminary cause of death, both agree that Floyd was suffocated to death, with the root cause being having a grown man's weight pressing down on his neck and chest for an extended period of time.

One rando says it was totes not at all suffocation, without having actually examined the body.

Who knew medical examiners were also climatologists? I haven't heard such compelling testimony since the last time an anthropocentric climate change denier opened their drooling maw.

No, you can't survive being crushed, having your airway restricted for ten minutes.  Even if Floyd had no underlying medical conditions whatsoever, he'd still be dead.  It's literally one of the ways people used to be executed in ancient times: stoning.  Instead now the stones are a racist pile of shiat.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone should explain to the medical examiner the term hypoxemia induced heart attack.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The former ME also suggested that the exhaust from the police car was a contributing factor.  When you start tossing out crazy theories like this, your entire testimony should be ignored.

Carbon monoxide poisoning takes a hell of a lot longer than 9 minutes.
 
Pucca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They only need 1 juror to believe this shiat.

Minneapolis will burn to the ground. Bill Corbett was videoing all the national guard troops last night as he drove to get a damn beverage.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what police call this, testalying. It's the art of telling untrue things as an authority figure from the stand to lead the jury to a conclusion you want them to make knowing that you'll never be called for your bullshiat and certainly never face any consequences for it.

In a just world this guy would be stripped of his medical license by the state board and never be allowed inside of a courtroom again as anything but a defendant in a civil suit for his malicious lies.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't far off from the "we all die eventually" defense.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And on this hot a case like this one, of course we only need one opinion from an  older white guy about it, right?


How about a 2nd opinion, and maybe from anyone , like literally anyone else qualified, that is not white and over 60 would seem to be an appropriate situation for such a case as this one.


Again, my monkey paw wish is, telling a lie results in an instant heart attack.
i would live with this if it meant this was how it was for all of us. no lies, or you just drop dead as the lie leaves your lips.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"he fell"
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, then he wont mind me doing the exact same thing to him right?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "In my opinion, Mr. Floyd had a sudden cardiac arrhythmia, or cardiac arrhythmia, due to his atherosclerosis and hypertensive heart disease ... during his restraint and subdual by the police," said Dr. David Fowler, a forensic pathologist.

Mr. Floyd is a syphilitic store bought whore as well as a liar. He should be stripped of his professional license and forced to spend the rest of his able-bodied life at the front of a certain big box retailer repeatedly saying "Hi, welcome to Walmart."

I pray I never become so morally corrupt that a fee will persuade me to testify that the intentional asphyxiation of a man played no part in his death.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to know how much he's getting paid by the defense team to say that.

Mainly because THAT amount, is exactly what a dignity sells for these days.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he died from vapors?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my body is ready
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pucca: They only need 1 juror to believe this shiat.

Minneapolis will burn to the ground. Bill Corbett was videoing all the national guard troops last night as he drove to get a damn beverage.


That juror doesn't have to believe anything. He just say there was doubt. How could he convict a cop if there was just so much doubt?
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: The guy said one of the possible reasons for Floyd's death was carbon monoxide poisoning coming form the exhaust of the police car. That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard in my entire life.


It was ridiculous and not only that but if that was the case... who was holding him next to the exhaust pipe for crying out loud

Also was interesting that that same witness said "well he was being held which could elevate it to the level of homicide"
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure why the defense is still trying to raise 'reasonable doubt' over the actual cause of Floyd's death, esp. after this testimony:

"A pulmonologist and national expert on breathing, Dr. Martin Tobin, testified on April 8 that even "a healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died."

Floyd could've been a healthy young white Eagle Scout on his way home from volunteering at the local soup kitchen, while rescuing a litter of puppies & kittens, after putting out a fire at an orphanage. Doesn't matter. Anyone would be dead if someone cut off their oxygen supply for nine minutes.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: FTA: "In my opinion, Mr. Floyd had a sudden cardiac arrhythmia, or cardiac arrhythmia, due to his atherosclerosis and hypertensive heart disease ... during his restraint and subdual by the police," said Dr. David Fowler, a forensic pathologist.

Mr. Floyd is a syphilitic store bought whore as well as a liar. He should be stripped of his professional license and forced to spend the rest of his able-bodied life at the front of a certain big box retailer repeatedly saying "Hi, welcome to Walmart."

I pray I never become so morally corrupt that a fee will persuade me to testify that the intentional asphyxiation of a man played no part in his death.


Please tell me that's a typo.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: Should be noted that this guy is currently being sued for lying on behalf of police in a *separate* police murder of a black man


No shocker considering the fees these guys get. 300 an hour for that one guy.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecutors must be having a hard time hiding their glee at the chance to cross-examine the clowns the defense is throwing up there.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: The guy said one of the possible reasons for Floyd's death was carbon monoxide poisoning coming form the exhaust of the police car. That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard in my entire life.


I. Wouldn't that STILL MAKE IT MURDER/MANSLAUGHTER, THOUGH?!
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, how hard is this to understand? It doesn't matter if the guy had underlying heart disease. It was the pressure to the neck that killed him. Would heart disease have killed him at that exact moment if the cop's knee hadn't been on his neck for the past 10 minutes? I guess it was just a coincidence that the guy was being choked by a knee for 10 minutes at the exact same time that heart disease decided to end his life.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about that Republican Congressman who gave Terry Schiavo a diagnosis from watching a 5 second, grainy videotape?  We need that expert on the case!
 
Felkami
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: And on this hot a case like this one, of course we only need one opinion from an  older white guy about it, right?


How about a 2nd opinion, and maybe from anyone , like literally anyone else qualified, that is not white and over 60 would seem to be an appropriate situation for such a case as this one.


Again, my monkey paw wish is, telling a lie results in an instant heart attack.
i would live with this if it meant this was how it was for all of us. no lies, or you just drop dead as the lie leaves your lips.


"Your honor, he was able to say he can't breath, so that was obviously a lie, hence his death" Said with an ignorantly straight face.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you even grift bro: Codenamechaz: Should be noted that this guy is currently being sued for lying on behalf of police in a *separate* police murder of a black man

No shocker considering the fees these guys get. 300 an hour for that one guy.


That hourly rate also includes prep time, which would be reading the police and medical examiner reports, which can easily take several hours.

Many years ago I would occasionally work for someone who was an expert witness for his field  (not medical related).  He spent the vast majority of his time just reading crap, all billable.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in:

Murder only occurs when people are in tip-top physical shape with no drugs in their system.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this paid "medical examiner" and yesterday's "use of force expert" I'm beginning to think that having a paid class of people to be experts in judicial proceedings doesn't really serve justice.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: Should be noted that this guy is currently being sued for lying on behalf of police in a *separate* police murder of a black man


Can that be brought up in cross examination? I honestly don't know the laws around that.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must be the guy going around calling every death caused by COVID. Thank goodness we've finally identified him. He's got a lot of explaining to do.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have died from spontaneous pancreatic cancer.
 
