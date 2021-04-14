|
It's Not News, It's Fark
Fark NotNewsletter: Drew's got a hot tip for you
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
Are you a first-time or occasional submitter looking for more greenlights? I've got a hot tip for you. We could use more submissions for both the Fandom and the D'awww tabs.
D'awww is pretty straightforward - anything cute, good-news based. That's your best bet for instant greenlights - because cute is not super hard to find. It's also your best bet for Headline of the Year candidates because it's less easy to write a funny headline about a cute subject. But it's not impossible.
Fandom is basically anything you'd see at a comic-con. Submission levels to Fandom aren't too bad relative to other tabs, however I know there are tons more articles out there we're not seeing.
Also, today I've got a new TotalFark-only discussion - I need a name for something related to the upcoming Farks2Give / Swear Jar changes I discussed on TotalFark a couple weeks ago. Come help me figure out what we should call this new thing. Regular Farkers will find out more about all this later, but if you want to know -NOW- and possibly contribute, sign up for TotalFark and give us your .02 whatevers.
The next Fark News Livestream is Thursday 8 p.m. They've stretched out a bit for a couple reasons, one being Dallan and I have been extra busy lately. The other is a surprisingly low-volume news cycle. The good news is we've got enough for a stream tomorrow, so come join us!
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Bslim found something suspicious about a 99-year-old's death
SansNeural had a suggestion for a professor who misplaced his Fields Medal
MusicMakeMyHeadPound considered Prince Phillip's feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey
hobnail requested a favor of SansNeural
Pocket Ninja educated us about the legal requirements when choosing keywords to market online videos
gar1013 told us what you call a guy who warms up his Harley in an apartment complex parking lot for 15 minutes
Frederick45 has been to the roughest place in town
Herr Morgenstern tried to blame autocorrect
thatguyoverthere70 was leery of the claim that "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" ran "in an empty theater for 54 straight weeks"
FlyingJ had an idea of what DMX is up to in heaven
Smart:
FightDirector suggested the best framework to emulate when it comes to disciplining cops already exists
Znuh listed some of the benefits of teaching your child more than one language
TommyDeuce saw the wisdom in the types of experts the prosecutors were calling in the case against Derek Chauvin
tudorgurl talked about having neurological problems from COVID-19
brax33 had an idea for what to do about the "serial stowaway" who keeps managing to sneak onto flights
WilderKWight addressed the theory that Courtney Love killed Kurt Cobain
toraque shared a story about out-stubborning a stubborn jerk
CSB Sunday Morning from last week, because I missed it: Searching for something lost or hidden
Smart (tie): USAF Retired proved that doing the right thing makes you a superstar
Smart (tie): CaptainSpaceJohnny's cousin accidentally revealed a family secret
Funny: Recoil Therapy learned you can count your eggs that will never hatch, but that doesn't mean you'll find them all
CSB Sunday Morning: Spring break
Smart & Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village learned something that every Farker knows
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
dionysusaur figured out which airline Republicans can use since United, Delta, American and Southwest have come out against restrictive voting laws
GardenWeasel asked a question about the advanced ages of Donald Trump's lawyers
whither_apophis predicted an upcoming guest on the Fox News comedy show "Gutfeld!"
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise explained why Rep. Thomas Massie worried about planes being flown by "diverse" pilots
Shostie knew Massie's favorite kind of flying, altogether
Politics Smart:
lolmao500 looked on the bright side of the pandemic
GardenWeasel asked a question about the advanced ages of Donald Trump's lawyers
Some Bass Playing Guy came up with a title for Mike Pence's forthcoming autobiography
mangobunny pointed out how much more work goes into the new comedy show on Fox News than its left wing counterparts
edmo looked at how the pandemic has been characterized by a large segment of the population
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
bugdozer knew that they all lead to the same place
RedZoneTuba showed that the future of medicine involves something cooler than a recycled banana clip
Terrapin Bound finally answered the question that has vexed Farkers since 2004
RedZoneTuba found that the former president has several options
opalakea needed to get this kid a tissue
Wrongo's login checked out
zeon made sense of instructions from old-timey movies
Terrapin Bound found Flying Spaghetti Monster's nautical cousin
Wrongo went in the righto direction
Thrakkorzog gave a nifty gadget to Uncle Martin
Captions:
From Caption this observant dog:
RedZoneTuba knew this pup's chief concern
ZAZ figured it was all a game
Keyser_Soze_Death revealed that dogs have started getting revenge on humans
Fartist Friday: Show & Tell Volume 7
mmojo showed us a piece of Pittsburgh's historic Hill District
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: We're celebrating the First Anniversary of Fartist Friday, which makes this the Paper Anniversary. Create a new work of art with paper and post a photo of it. Write a poem on paper, draw or paint, make origami, a collage -- anything you like using paper -- and then share it with us.
Farktography: Challenge Accepted 2
Elsinore grasped at straws while looking for something to photograph
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on a more-difficult-than-normal Quiz this week, with no one getting in the 1000 Club. Denjiro came out on top with 929, followed by bud jones in second with 905 and scrumpox in third with 891. gunsmack made fourth with 875, and kevinatilusa made the top five with 851.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about the Great Bitter Lake Association. It's a great story about a group of fifteen ships that banded together in the midst of international hostilities from 1967 to 1975 to help one another. Only 31% of quiztakers knew that the Great Bitter Lake is part of the Suez canal in Egypt, and is currently where the Ever Given is residing while impounded by Egypt for $900 million in costs related to freeing it from the grounding. If you have a minute, this really is a fascinating story about how people get together for mutual aid when they're in one of the strangest situations in nautical history.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which famous British scientist will be featured on the new British £50 note. 87% of quiztakers knew that computer scientist and famed codebreaker Alan Turing will receive the honor 67 years after his death. Although most people know him from his computer theory and the famed Turing Test of artificial intelligence capabilities, his work in breaking the Nazi Enigma encryption made more of a difference in World War II than he was ever given public credit for due to the Official Secrets Act.
The hardest question on the easier-than-normal Easy Quiz was about which artist had finally toppled controversial country music singer Morgan Wallen from the #1 spot on the Billboard charts. Only 59% of quiztakers knew that it was (of all people) whatever the hell a Justin Bieber is who managed the feat. No word on any upcoming collaboration with Kevin Federline.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which artist has remade his 2020 album "Hey Clockface" en français as "La Face de Pendule à Coucou" ("The Cuckoo Clock Face"), collaborating with such artists as Iggy Pop. 91% of quiztakers knew that it was Elvis Costello who somehow got Iggy Pop to learn to sing in French. Iggy Pop. In French. No word on why this hasn't succeeded in knocking that Justin Bieber guy right back off the top spot.
If you missed out on the Quiz, you can catch up right here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
