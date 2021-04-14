 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Kim Potter: "Well, I screwed up, so I'll resign." Minnesota State Government: "Not so fast"   (apnews.com) divider line
92
    More: Followup, Constable, BROOKLYN CENTER, Police, Sheriff, Brooklyn Center Police Department, former police chief, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, Police Chief Tim Gannon  
•       •       •

2890 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't stop her from resigning. They just decided to charge her with criminal indictments.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah right, resign and go work for another police force where you can abuse American citizens.

Good thing that plan was hijacked.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sort of feel sorry for her. As stupid and clumsy as it looks, she actually made a massive mistake. She can't be happy about that.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buried in that article

"Police ordered all media to leave"

Fire every one of those cops immediately.
 
lulululu_1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sincerely believe she made a horrible mistake that she will regret for the rest of her life.

Neither her regret or the accidental nature of the killing should preclude her from answering and paying for her fatal mistake.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Star Tribune reported that concrete barricades and tall metal fencing had been set up around Potter's home in Champlin, north of Brooklyn Center, with police cars guarding the driveway.

That seems to be more effort than went into protecting people in government from anti mask protests in Ohio and Michigan.
 
gimlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so fast?  Everyone knew she was going to be charged with something. Second-degree manslaughter.

/Everyone loses
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: I sincerely believe she made a horrible mistake that she will regret for the rest of her life.

Neither her regret or the accidental nature of the killing should preclude her from answering and paying for her fatal mistake.


The thing is, her resignation - and that of the police chief - is defensive in nature. She keeps her pension, she remains eligible for work in other organizations, and it becomes that much harder to make her life occupationally difficult.

I'm not taking her resignation as a gesture of regret, but as the result of advice from counsel or union.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resigning was a good thing and I applaud it, not because Potter deserves applause for her obvious negligent crime, but because she took the step that other police refuse to take. I want her to be an example of police taking the first step in personal responsibility, and I want police who make lethal errors to follow her example.

whidbey: Yeah right, resign and go work for another police force where you can abuse American citizens.

Good thing that plan was hijacked.


Yeah, that is the big problem I have, too. Quitting her job doesn't preclude her taking on another job where she carries a gun. Perhaps the best choice would be to announce her resignation and that she will not take on another job in security or law.

Somacandra: They didn't stop her from resigning. They just decided to charge her with criminal indictments.


The feminist activist in me (I have one in here someplace), wants to know how much her resignation is conencted to being a woman in a man's police force. I also want to know if the reputation women have for de-escalating and "caring" has anything to do with charging her. I'm just suspicious of unequal treatment for women, in her case. Is this a step toward justice for cops or a step toward patriarchy and gender roleplay among police?
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Destructor: I sort of feel sorry for her. As stupid and clumsy as it looks, she actually made a massive mistake. She can't be happy about that.


I heard the attorney working with the victims family about the case. It sounds like cops across the state aren't supposed to pull people over for expired tags on their vehicles, because the system is so backlogged. That was the reason the cops said they pulled him over for, his mother said it was because he had a car freshener hanging up on his review mirror. Either way, they had no need to pull him over for either reason.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Is this a step toward justice for cops or a step toward patriarchy and gender roleplay among police?



My money is on the later.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is like that time I accidentally murdered a vendor in the office lobby. Everyone was pretty cool about it, I just had to resign and they gave me a letter of recommendation.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mistakes were made...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Harry is inconsolable.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

meat0918: Buried in that article

"Police ordered all media to leave"

Fire every one of those cops immediately.


I was watching the unicorn riot stream last night when he was hit by a projectile fired by the police. They were intentionally targeting the people filming.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Couldn't they redesign the taser so it's not so "gun like"? Maybe make it shaped more like a Star Trek TNG phaser.
IIRC, these "accidental" shootings have happened before. How you raise a weapon to aim it at someone and not notice it's bright yellow is beyond me.

If nothing else, making it ergonomically different at least takes away the excuse that they thought their gun was their taser.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Couldn't they redesign the taser so it's not so "gun like"? Maybe make it shaped more like a Star Trek TNG phaser.
IIRC, these "accidental" shootings have happened before. How you raise a weapon to aim it at someone and not notice it's bright yellow is beyond me.

If nothing else, making it ergonomically different at least takes away the excuse that they thought their gun was their taser.


From what I understand, they prefer it gun-shaped specifically because they are trained to shoot, and want to have that skill carry over.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In an article a couple days ago, I read they didn't accept her resignation because they wanted to fire her. More difficult to gain pension, benefits, and another job, etc. when you're fired.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Private_Citizen: I sincerely believe she made a horrible mistake that she will regret for the rest of her life.

Neither her regret or the accidental nature of the killing should preclude her from answering and paying for her fatal mistake.

The thing is, her resignation - and that of the police chief - is defensive in nature. She keeps her pension, she remains eligible for work in other organizations, and it becomes that much harder to make her life occupationally difficult.

I'm not taking her resignation as a gesture of regret, but as the result of advice from counsel or union.


The police chief resigning pissed me off a bit.

It's like, he fk'd it up and his "punishment" will be to skate off and leave the stinking mess for someone else to try to fix.

People--everybody--need to embrace the concept that authority means responsibility.

Everybody wants to be in charge, but nobody will take the responsibility.  They just take the job and hope that their half-ass-ery will keep it going for another spin or two on the wheel.

And it usually does.

And when it doesn't, they just say "oh, my bad" and get to go off.

If the Chief wasn't, and isn't, ultimately held responsible for this crap then there is no hope of fixing it.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In my admittedly jaded opinion, I have a feeling that if she were a he, no charges would be forthcoming, they would not have resigned, and the department would be forming the fat blue wall around their "brother".
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

holdmybones: The Star Tribune reported that concrete barricades and tall metal fencing had been set up around Potter's home in Champlin, north of Brooklyn Center, with police cars guarding the driveway.

That seems to be more effort than went into protecting people in government from anti mask protests in Ohio and Michigan.


She and her family have already vacated. That is just to protect the property.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Couldn't they redesign the taser so it's not so "gun like"? Maybe make it shaped more like a Star Trek TNG phaser.
IIRC, these "accidental" shootings have happened before. How you raise a weapon to aim it at someone and not notice it's bright yellow is beyond me.

If nothing else, making it ergonomically different at least takes away the excuse that they thought their gun was their taser.


The original taser looked like (and was) a flashlight. They changed it because cops like guns. May be time to change it back:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: abhorrent1: Couldn't they redesign the taser so it's not so "gun like"? Maybe make it shaped more like a Star Trek TNG phaser.
IIRC, these "accidental" shootings have happened before. How you raise a weapon to aim it at someone and not notice it's bright yellow is beyond me.

If nothing else, making it ergonomically different at least takes away the excuse that they thought their gun was their taser.

From what I understand, they prefer it gun-shaped specifically because they are trained to shoot, and want to have that skill carry over.


I think the point being if you are actually aiming the weapon it is in your field of vision. Between weight, feel and looking at it...you should be able to tell what you have in your hand.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Couldn't they redesign the taser so it's not so "gun like"? Maybe make it shaped more like a Star Trek TNG phaser.
IIRC, these "accidental" shootings have happened before. How you raise a weapon to aim it at someone and not notice it's bright yellow is beyond me.

If nothing else, making it ergonomically different at least takes away the excuse that they thought their gun was their taser.


They are shaped different than your handgun, are considerably lighter, have a manual safety that you have to flip to use (which the handgun doesn't), they are removed from their holster differently than the handgun, have a red-dot laser for aiming that the handgun does not, and they are typically brighter colors.

All of those combined you'd think at some point she'd think, hmmm this doesn't feel right.
 
Electrify
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Haven't been following this, but is there any evidence to suggest she screwed up? For example, after the discharge of the incorrect weapon, is there an "oh shiat" remark? Even if we can't see her face in the body cam footage, a mistake like that should show some kind of response from the officer.

If there is such a remark and there is legitimate reason to believe this was a mistake and is not simply an excuse, then she should plead guilty to careless homicide or another similar charge. Unfortunately we are human, and despite our best efforts we all do make mistakes. That said, some mistakes hold significantly greater weight than others, and even if they occur unintentionally and subconsciously, at the end of the day the buck stops with one who made it.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Part of me wants to feel sorry for her, but the cops in the twin cities love to abuse their power. I only knew one person that got pulled over in my life in the cities with driving with stuff on their review mirror, and she had Wisconsin plates. All my friends in Minnesota has never had that happen to them. I do know one person that got pulled over for expired plates, and they locked her up in jail for three days over it. She was white, but they could have easily ticketed her. She and her fellow cops wanted to be dicks, and found the dumbest excuse to pull someone over. Then the young man freaked out, because everyone on the Minnesota/Wisconsin border knows the cops are bad in that area, and then he dies. His justification of being scared was valid.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Electrify: Haven't been following this, but is there any evidence to suggest she screwed up? For example, after the discharge of the incorrect weapon, is there an "oh shiat" remark? Even if we can't see her face in the body cam footage, a mistake like that should show some kind of response from the officer.

If there is such a remark and there is legitimate reason to believe this was a mistake and is not simply an excuse, then she should plead guilty to careless homicide or another similar charge. Unfortunately we are human, and despite our best efforts we all do make mistakes. That said, some mistakes hold significantly greater weight than others, and even if they occur unintentionally and subconsciously, at the end of the day the buck stops with one who made it.


Watch the video, it's pretty clearly a mistake.
 
Electrify
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also what is her record like? As I said I haven't been following this case, but seeing as she has 25 years of previous experience, we should be able to get a better understanding of how she handles her profession.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: abhorrent1: Couldn't they redesign the taser so it's not so "gun like"? Maybe make it shaped more like a Star Trek TNG phaser.
IIRC, these "accidental" shootings have happened before. How you raise a weapon to aim it at someone and not notice it's bright yellow is beyond me.

If nothing else, making it ergonomically different at least takes away the excuse that they thought their gun was their taser.

The original taser looked like (and was) a flashlight. They changed it because cops like guns. May be time to change it back:
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x544]


But then they wouldn't be able to use "I thought i was using my taser" excuse. I forsee near total resistance to this idea from cops.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Electrify: Also what is her record like? As I said I haven't been following this case, but seeing as she has 25 years of previous experience, we should be able to get a better understanding of how she handles her profession.


She doesn't know the difference between a gun and a taser. She's really terrible at her job.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: In my admittedly jaded opinion, I have a feeling that if she were a he, no charges would be forthcoming, they would not have resigned, and the department would be forming the fat blue wall around their "brother".


Yeah, it sucks that the only cops we hold even slightly responsible for their actions tend to be female or not white.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I sincerely believe she made a horrible mistake that she will regret for the rest of her life.

Neither her regret or the accidental nature of the killing should preclude her from answering and paying for her fatal mistake.


I also actually believe this. It's still manslaughter though. She's trained in the handling of her weapons(or should be). Responsible for the actions taken with them. Intent or not, one is responsible for ones own actions.Sad....essentially 2 lives lost here. Sad doing her job. People protesting should do a shoulder check. One thing is NOT like the other.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Resigning was a good thing and I applaud it, not because Potter deserves applause for her obvious negligent crime, but because she took the step that other police refuse to take. I want her to be an example of police taking the first step in personal responsibility, and I want police who make lethal errors to follow her example.

whidbey: Yeah right, resign and go work for another police force where you can abuse American citizens.

Good thing that plan was hijacked.

Yeah, that is the big problem I have, too. Quitting her job doesn't preclude her taking on another job where she carries a gun. Perhaps the best choice would be to announce her resignation and that she will not take on another job in security or law.

Somacandra: They didn't stop her from resigning. They just decided to charge her with criminal indictments.

The feminist activist in me (I have one in here someplace), wants to know how much her resignation is conencted to being a woman in a man's police force. I also want to know if the reputation women have for de-escalating and "caring" has anything to do with charging her. I'm just suspicious of unequal treatment for women, in her case. Is this a step toward justice for cops or a step toward patriarchy and gender roleplay among police?


I am curious whether women officers and POC officers are more likely to resign after incidents like these versus being fired or no consequences compared to white male officers. No idea if anyone has ever looked at the data.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There should absolutely be consequences for people who needlessly take a life.

The penalty for second degree manslaughter is:
"may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than ten years or to payment of a fine of not more than $20,000, or both"

If she does get sentenced in this range, it might actually be a just outcome, depending on prison conditions (which at their best approximate slave labor).  She made a terrible, consequential mistake, but she can still pick up her life afterwards.

/I believe she intended to use the Taser, but that should still be treated as a 'substitute for lethal force', which the situation likely didn't call for.
//I don't know how to bring justice to the allegations of profiling.  I think the manslaughter penalties will dwarf those.
///As a white man, I have been pulled over for expired license tags, and having running lights out, but I did not have outstanding warrants and never got out of my car.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At first blush, I was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt.

After seeing the video where she has her weapon drawn for longer than it would take to realize...oh this isn't a taser...fry her ass.

Sure, they are going to argue that he was an idiot for jumping back in his car (he was an idiot) that's not a death sentence.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Couldn't they redesign the taser so it's not so "gun like"? Maybe make it shaped more like a Star Trek TNG phaser.
IIRC, these "accidental" shootings have happened before. How you raise a weapon to aim it at someone and not notice it's bright yellow is beyond me.

If nothing else, making it ergonomically different at least takes away the excuse that they thought their gun was their taser.


It is made of plastic gun is made of metal.

One weighs max 4 oz and the other 32 oz.

One has a safety on the side and the other in the trigger guard.

With a pistol cops do not shoot from the hip like in cowboy movies but site down the barrel and a taser and a glock have distinct shapes and colors.

This would be like me stealing a car that was the same model of mine and " not" noticing it was stick shift even though mine was an automatic.
 
austerity101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's up with all these vocal racists?

Oh, right, I accidentally wandered into Main again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Destructor: I sort of feel sorry for her. As stupid and clumsy as it looks, she actually made a massive mistake. She can't be happy about that.


I agree it was a mistake but I don't feel sorry for her. We could post videos all day showing differences in how white and black people are treated by cops. This would never have happened to an uncooperative white guy. Had she treated the deceased in the same manner, he wouldn't be dead and she'd still have a job.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Destructor: I sort of feel sorry for her. As stupid and clumsy as it looks, she actually made a massive mistake. She can't be happy about that.

I heard the attorney working with the victims family about the case. It sounds like cops across the state aren't supposed to pull people over for expired tags on their vehicles, because the system is so backlogged. That was the reason the cops said they pulled him over for, his mother said it was because he had a car freshener hanging up on his review mirror. Either way, they had no need to pull him over for either reason.


Interesting that the Chief resigned too. Was that part of a cover up, trying to invent a reason for pulling him over? Donno. Was racism a factor in pulling him over? Again, donno.

Point is, I really don't believe the intent here was to gun him down.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Experts say cases of officers are rare, usually less than once a year nationwide."

I don't think the cases of officers are as rare as they think.

/lolwut
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: abhorrent1: Couldn't they redesign the taser so it's not so "gun like"? Maybe make it shaped more like a Star Trek TNG phaser.
IIRC, these "accidental" shootings have happened before. How you raise a weapon to aim it at someone and not notice it's bright yellow is beyond me.

If nothing else, making it ergonomically different at least takes away the excuse that they thought their gun was their taser.

The original taser looked like (and was) a flashlight. They changed it because cops like guns. May be time to change it back:
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x544]


Explains this:

media.entertainmentearth.comView Full Size


/stupid design was/is stupid.
 
wjmorris3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And she's not being charged with first-degree murder why exactly?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Destructor: I sort of feel sorry for her. As stupid and clumsy as it looks, she actually made a massive mistake. She can't be happy about that.

I agree it was a mistake but I don't feel sorry for her. We could post videos all day showing differences in how white and black people are treated by cops. This would never have happened to an uncooperative white guy. Had she treated the deceased in the same manner, he wouldn't be dead and she'd still have a job.


Let's suppose that's true. That doesn't make the mistake of tazer/gun confusion any better.

Keep in mind, we don't know if racism was a factor.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 480x619]


That reminds me, need to go get another 30 round mag, a couple ARs, a semi auto 9, maybe a bump stock.  Those are legal again aren't they?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Her weapons safety instructor:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jz4p
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: it becomes that much harder to make her life occupationally difficult.


[x] - Have you ever been arrested, charged, or convicted of a felony offense.

/Her pay bracket has dropped several rungs down the ladder regardless of what happens after today.
 
gimlet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wjmorris3: And she's not being charged with first-degree murder why exactly?


LMGTFY
https://lmgtfy.app/?q=first+degree+mu​r​ders+definition
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.