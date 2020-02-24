 Skip to content
(Kotaku)   Fonts matter   (kotaku.com)
39
•       •       •

ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screenshot:

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CLINT IS A FLICKER
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Your lack of serifs pleases me.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's not a font kerning mishap, that's an outright font keming mishap.
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image


It's the Anal Countdownnnnn...poo-poo-poo, poo-poo-poo-poo-poo!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's a bit of a stretch. Almost a Goatse stretch, if you will.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
South Park Niiiice.jpg
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Already chose my fighter:
Fark user image
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
digitalsynopsis.com


/oblig
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You can't Handel a proper font

Fark user image
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [digitalsynopsis.com image 500x387]

/oblig


Oh, Megafarks
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

guestguy: [Fark user image 425x239]

It's the Anal Countdownnnnn...poo-poo-poo, poo-poo-poo-poo-poo!


Goddammit, a song I don't even like is stuck in my head.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've seen worse

d3ui957tjb5bqd.cloudfront.net
 
swankywanky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
cgfrog.com
 
petec
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.redd.it
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Papyrus - SNL
Youtube jVhlJNJopOQ
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sega does what Nintendon't.
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Im having a really hard time seeing the FI as an A without standing far back from the screen and ignoring the other letters.
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In an Anal Battle there's gonna be a lot of pew pew.

Prepare your Flnus.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

falkone32: Im having a really hard time seeing the FI as an A without standing far back from the screen and ignoring the other letters.


Same here. Doesn't look like an A to me. What II don't get is "Interstice"? Like what?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LOL. Do the space lasers come out of their assholes? That might actually be an amusing game that someone should develop.
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

petec: [i.redd.it image 717x960]


Still waiting for feathered hair to come back...

/goes nice with high waisted jeans
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NTTAWWT
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anal Battle?

Prepare to meet us on Uranus.

/at the prepuce of destruction
 
Oysterman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know it's popular on Steam right now, but it just looks like Asteroids with sex scenes to me.  ...Wait, wrong game?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
this is about kerning, not font selection
bashooka.com
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yet another case where the product needs to be run past a 13 yr old boy. Someone should start a review agency that employs boys and dirty minded adults to review stuff like this.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Before reading the article, I am going to suspect we have a CLINT problem.
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Yet another case where the product needs to be run past a 13 yr old boy. Someone should start a review agency that employs boys and dirty minded adults to review stuff like this.


Ummmm..... not necessarily a great combination. I believe the Catholic Church already tried it.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Before reading the article, I am going to suspect we have a CLINT problem.


After seeing the picture at the top of the article, I can categorically state, Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a CLINT Problem.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
See also:
chicago.cbslocal.com
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Yet another case where the product needs to be run past a 13 yr old boy. Someone should start a review agency that employs boys and dirty minded adults to review stuff like this.


Start?  Start??

Fark's been here for over 20 years.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Yet another case where the product needs to be run past a 13 yr old boy. Someone should start a review agency that employs boys and dirty minded adults to review stuff like this.


The catholic church? I think they have enough problems already.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL. Do the space lasers come out of their assholes? That might actually be an amusing game that someone should develop.


That's no moon!

/death starfish
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This reminds me a lot of when we all knew that kid that said that every oblong object looked "like a penis" and eventually someone had to sit him down and let him know that: "No, Chad, you just see penises everywhere."
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Yet another case where the product needs to be run past a 13 yr old boy. Someone should start a review agency that employs boys and dirty minded adults to review stuff like this.


I mean all they're going to do is tell you it looks absolutely fine and then snicker and high five when you leave the room, so you're also going to need to employ a group kill-joy tattle tale.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL. Do the space lasers come out of their assholes? That might actually be an amusing game that someone should develop.


Fark user image
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My Dearest Elizabeth,
The front lines of an anal battle are a peculiar brand of Hell. General Maddox's men gallivant about the field, trousers down and buttocks high, saber clenched with iron grip. It left me some afraid.

I anxiously await the day when I hold you once again in my arms. Tell Jebediah to brew the strongest of whisky, for I wish to forget the travails these eyes have seen. Colonel Putnam's words will be forever immortalized, shall I never forget til the end of days, "Don't shoot until you see the brown of their eyes."

I remain yours, forever and now.

Zachariah Thibideaux, April 12, Year of Our Lord 2021
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
