(Twitter)   One Staff Sargeant in South Carolina is going to have an interesting day   (twitter.com) divider line
    Followup, shot  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
Some details:

Roided-up white guy harasses Black guy out for a walk. Roid boy knocks Black guy's phone out of his hand, witnesses also out for a walk start recording. Video hits internet, Twitter detectives ID Roid boy, bring his behavior to the attention of his boss.

Boss responds per Original.
 
NewportBarGuy
CG is gonna rock his world.

Adios Sarn't.
 
OdradekRex
NewportBarGuy: CG is gonna rock his world.

Adios Sarn't.

Adios Sarn't.


If he doesn't wind up booted out of the service immediately, he'll be the newest E-1 in the mess kit repair platoon by Monday.
 
Porkbelly
Clearly case of assault, grounds for jailing.
 
theflatline
Tons of people want him to get a second chance because he is in the military.  This is exactly the type of person who should not be in the military.

There is a guy in the comments"people can change, my father changed from being a racist when he was in his 90s."

So the guys father was a racist for 70 years of his grown ass life but on his way out decided there might be a God and needed to make amends.

Until we get enough people who are held account for racism this country will go nowhere.  Fox News right now is defending the lady cop who killed that dude in cold blood.
 
fragMasterFlash
Good thing little dude wasn't Irish or roidboy would have really messed him up, huh?
 
Irving Maimway
Article 15 a stripe off and boot him.
 
optikeye
Irving Maimway: Article 15 a stripe off and boot him.


You know he'll just join the local police dept.
 
some_beer_drinker
farking racist assholes
 
Jack Sabbath
I was hoping it was this guy when I saw the headline.

Glad he was identified.  Don't let these assholes hide.
 
hobnail
fragMasterFlash: Good thing little dude wasn't Irish or roidboy would have really messed him up, huh?


I'd never bet against a skinny Irish dude in a fight, for what it's worth.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
GreatGlavinsGhost: Some details:

Roided-up white guy harasses Black guy out for a walk. Roid boy knocks Black guy's phone out of his hand, witnesses also out for a walk start recording. Video hits internet, Twitter detectives ID Roid boy, bring his behavior to the attention of his boss.

Boss responds per Original.


Some more details about Roidboy
 
eurotrader
optikeye: Irving Maimway: Article 15 a stripe off and boot him.

You know he'll just join the local police dept.


I guess he is white enough that a general discharge under other than honorable conditions would not prevent him becoming a police officer.
 
hubiestubert
Well, he did the f*ck around part, and now he's about to find out.
 
Russ1642
How did the admin who greened this not see the existing thread? I guess some NHL refs are doing part-time work for Drew.
 
Marcus Aurelius
GreatGlavinsGhost: Some details:

Roided-up white guy harasses Black guy out for a walk. Roid boy knocks Black guy's phone out of his hand, witnesses also out for a walk start recording. Video hits internet, Twitter detectives ID Roid boy, bring his behavior to the attention of his boss.

Boss responds per Original.


I need a new country.  Mine's broken.
 
Snapper Carr
cdn.boldomatic.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
Now if only police chiefs were as legit as the army chiefs wed get somewhere.

Maybe the cops should be under the military control or subject to the same laws? Cops going to a military tribunal when they fark up would be nice.
 
AurizenDarkstar
OdradekRex: NewportBarGuy: CG is gonna rock his world.

Adios Sarn't.

If he doesn't wind up booted out of the service immediately, he'll be the newest E-1 in the mess kit repair latrine cleaning platoon by Monday.


FTFY
 
inner ted
optikeye: Irving Maimway: Article 15 a stripe off and boot him.

You know he'll just join the local police dept.


I figured faux news had a new slot after that traitor ollie north
 
dukeblue219
theflatline: Fox News right now is defending the lady cop who killed that dude in cold blood.


I was good with everything you said until this part. Is there ANY indication she killed him "in cold blood" other than your assumption?
 
rudemix
I'd be surprised if this guy wasn't a coont of a human being in almost all situations. Not to downplay the fact he's a racist pile of walking human excrement but if this is the first and only time this clowny trash-sack has popped his cork in public I'd be truly shocked.

I hope he gets the hammer for this.
 
gopats
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow
Douchebag was really giving a Lord Humungus vibe.

/Just walk away
 
Wrongo
His behavior has completely ruined the week of his CoC. Everyone on up to the Post CO is doing nothing but dealing with the fall-out of this shiat. His career is minimally over and he might be looking to break some little big rocks into little rocks.
 
kukukupo
Wow.

Nothing like twitter mob justice.
 
