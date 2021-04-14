 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed News)   New study shows that cramming 1/3 less people into a flying beer can reduces Covid transmission rates by, drum roll please... one third. That's right folks, 1/3   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
23
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Those numbers are too perfect! The illuminatis are behind this!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fewer.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Fewer.


But less filling.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Fewer.

But less filling.


Sigh. It's 'tastes great.'
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's hilarious that we've been shaming people for going to the beach and, meanwhile, thousands of people are getting on planes every day.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's not obvious
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Naido: It's hilarious that we've been shaming people for going to the beach and, meanwhile, thousands of people are getting on planes every day.


Well, some of those people being shamed are getting it for what they wear.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
50% of the time, studies like this are 100% correct.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Führer
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Todd Snider - Statistician's Blues
Youtube IUK6zjtUj00
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Naido: It's hilarious that we've been shaming people for going to the beach and, meanwhile, thousands of people are getting on planes every day.


because beach leisure is for the poors and airline leisure isn't.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA: "Worth noting, the study only looked at exposure to viral particles, not actual transmission of disease "


So, no, it may or may not lower transmission rates.  Presumably they can make some transmission predictions based on exposure rates, but it's not a given that it'll be a simple 1:1 correlation.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x530]


Man, I laughed way too hard at that!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Flying always seemed extremely risky to me during the pandemic, no matter what the news reported.

Flying is essentially  a series of long term close encounters indoors with large numbers of strangers.  You wait in a crowded check in line, then a crowded TSA line, then you wait at a crowded gate, then you sit in a crowded airplane for hours, then you crowd your way out of the plane, many times onto a crowded tram to the baggage claim, then onto a crowded shuttle, or whatever else your choice for ground transportation.

It's like a series of unavoidable risks.  Especially considering those strangers are likely people that are also not taking Covid-19 very seriously.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x530]

Man, I laughed way too hard at that!


Heh.

Since Subby mentioned beer cans, I had to post it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Fewer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Naido: It's hilarious that we've been shaming people for going to the beach and, meanwhile, thousands of people are getting on planes every day.

because beach leisure is for the poors and airline leisure isn't.


I don't know exactly how it breaks down, but not all air travel during the pandemic was for leisure.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Naido: It's hilarious that we've been shaming people for going to the beach and, meanwhile, thousands of people are getting on planes every day.


? Stay home. Not complicated.?🤮
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anfrind: gameshowhost: Naido: It's hilarious that we've been shaming people for going to the beach and, meanwhile, thousands of people are getting on planes every day.

because beach leisure is for the poors and airline leisure isn't.

I don't know exactly how it breaks down, but not all air travel during the pandemic was for leisure.


Sometimes I'll fly on a plane just for fun, while running a strobe light to trigger my epilepsy...I call it seizure leisure.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: That's not obvious



It really isn't.  Particle/pathogen density while trapped in a tube which aggressively recycles air doesn't seem like it should perfectly track with occupancy.  Almost made me think without RTFA that the conclusion is something along the lines of "with one-third fewer people on the plane, the number of people exposed to the pathogen is one-third less, which is 100% of the occupancy."

Headline made me suspect tautology.  DNRTFA.  NGRTFA.  YCMMRTFA.  NIGTFOBYBY!
 
