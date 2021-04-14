 Skip to content
 
"I dunno, I feel that Florida has gotten too boring and predictable lately." "I completely agree. You know what we really need?" "An invasion of tropical frogs with claws? "An invasion of tropical frogs with claws"
    Invasive species, Introduced species, Genetic pollution, Invasion biology terminology, nonnative tropical clawed frog, Frog, Amphibian, invasive pest  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That looks VERY tasty.  Why are these not on the menu?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to build a high solid wall around Florida to keep these foreign invaders out.

/Then fill it with water.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs poison in the claws.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons did this one too.

Well, not the claws
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it.  I'm leaving.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looked scarier way back then.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Meera Reed up to these days?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see a little bit of weird DNA in that frog. Must be a tad Polish.
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark your adwall
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hypnotism is coming for you
Fark user imageView Full Size

I know.  Not a frog.  But still....
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article is not very informative. It says it's not the African clawed frog, it's the tropical clawed frog ... that comes from Africa.

Scientific names are actually useful.

People keep these (or those) in an aquarium. I had some once.
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: Hypnotism is coming for you
[Fark user image image 220x220]
I know.  Not a frog.  But still....


...toad

I really need to try this new preview feature.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you going to do release the frogs, or the claws, or the frogs with claws in their mouth that shoot claws?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: That's it.  I'm leaving.


Are you sure? You're gonna miss out...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are noticeable by their distinctive beret's and will usually be riding a bicycle with baguettes in the front basket.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Relax - It's not like it's an investigation.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder hornets were a flop, so now we're getting wolvefrogs. Keep trying, God; you'll get us all one day, you sick bastard.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [i.pinimg.com image 236x252]


That should have said Claude Frog
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image image 360x450]
Looked scarier way back then.


That movie used Wesley House in Eden Gardens State Park in the Florida Panhandle as a location set. Found that out on a tour of the place on a vacation many years ago.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks delicious
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Diabolic: I see a little bit of weird DNA in that frog. Must be a tad Polish.


It would have been a better joke with a different setup.
Still a sensible chuckle
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Would someone please turn the headline into a cartoon?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those make for excellent battlers. Quick, someone catch one and hold it for trade!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

imauniter: Diabolic: I see a little bit of weird DNA in that frog. Must be a tad Polish.

It would have been a better joke with a different setup.
Still a sensible chuckle


Yeah, you're right. I'll have to polish that one up a tad.
 
drogg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whidbey: Needs poison in the claws.


It's Florida, not Austria.
 
Bread314
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: That article is not very informative. It says it's not the African clawed frog, it's the tropical clendawed frog ... that comes from Africa.

Scientific names are actually useful.

People keep these (or those) in an aquarium. I had some once.


This is a poorly written, poorly researched article.   They are a problem but the journalist couldn't be bothered to google what they were talking about to get some facts right to reflect the problem. The journalist shouldn't use scare tactics to make the reader think this is some new monster we need to be terrified of.  Its a known problem that needs help from the public.   They aren't some "new" species that just popped up in 2014 in Florida from Africa.  In 2005 they were already starting to be enough of a problem that talk was started to ban their trade.  They are a backbone of immunological research (think mRNA covid vaccine research) so they will not go away. We just need to make sure they stay in the lab, not in the swamp.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: That article is not very informative. It says it's not the African clawed frog, it's the tropical clawed frog ... that comes from Africa.

Scientific names are actually useful.

People keep these (or those) in an aquarium. I had some once.


Fried or sauteed?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

