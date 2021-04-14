 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Nothing to see here stalking the ISS at 17,000 MPH. It's just swamp gas from a weather balloon was trapped in a thermal pocket and reflecting the light from Venus, at 254-miles above the Earth, in Space (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, International Space Station, Space Shuttle, truth-seeker, conspiracy theorist, triangular UFO, Mir, Spacecraft, uploader zooms  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 1:35 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Streetlights are getting taller by the day.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
oh look, another ufo thread. but they don't exist, right? FFS people, smell the alien coffee
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One day this kind of story will be from an actual news source and then maybe I'll pay attention. Today is not that day.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We're boned.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: oh look, another ufo thread. but they don't exist, right? FFS people, smell the alien coffee


You are conflating "unidentified" with 'alien." That's something gullible people do.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Build that wall
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I was an advanced intelligent group from out in space, that cancerous piece of garbage website is one reason among many I would hold off making contact just yet.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: some_beer_drinker: oh look, another ufo thread. but they don't exist, right? FFS people, smell the alien coffee

You are conflating "unidentified" with 'alien." That's something gullible people do.


they are not manufactured by any country on earth. they are intelligently controlled. when they crash, there are aliens in them. ask lonnie zamora what he saw. or those 60+ kids in Zimbabwe. continuing to deny the truth is just stupid.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
dailyherald.comView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Haven't some officials come out and said they've seen shiat they didn't have answers for? Wasn't that the official story now?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
is this the thread where conspiracy theorists try to explain a complex world wide illumaniti coverup to suppress evidence of extra terrestrials that is so perfect, (despite the number of people that have to be involved) that we haven't had any solid proof of aliens but is inept enough to release official footage showing said aliens..
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: oh look, another ufo thread. but they don't exist, right? FFS people, smell the alien coffee


Wait..is that coffee made OF aliens or coffee made BY aliens?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know that ship. It's nothing to worry about, it just cleans up junk floating around space.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Haven't some officials come out and said they've seen shiat they didn't have answers for? Wasn't that the official story now?


I remember seeing this earlier this year:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​21/mar/22/us-government-ufo-report-sig​htings
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.