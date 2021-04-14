 Skip to content
 
FBI asks public if they know anyone who walks this way
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
JUST GIVE ME A KISS!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm convinced that's a woman.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Crowd-sourced evidence gathering, crowd-sourced tracking of participants, crowd-sourced social media monitoring, private citizens delivering these criminals to the FBI on a silver platter before they'll do anything - and now openly saying, "We got nothing - Internet, can you do this for us?"

The FBI budget is money well spent.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shastacola: I'm convinced that's a woman.


The shoes are throwing me.  I can't tell if they're a pair of LL Bean boots, or some kind of elevated sneaker thing.  I'm guessing a footwear fan will figure that part out.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That guy is.....going down.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Crowd-sourced evidence gathering, crowd-sourced tracking of participants, crowd-sourced social media monitoring, private citizens delivering these criminals to the FBI on a silver platter before they'll do anything - and now openly saying, "We got nothing - Internet, can you do this for us?"

The FBI budget is money well spent.


The FBI should start a disinformation campaign that says this guy farks with cats.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

shastacola: I'm convinced that's a woman.


Second that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used to build those all the time when I was a kid (80's).

They'll fu*k sh*t up if you make them right.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acad1228
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dude looks like a lady
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think it's a woman. Probably a member of the Hitler Ladies' Auxilliary. Or should I say shiatler?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I could walk that way, I wouldn't need after shave.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: shastacola: I'm convinced that's a woman.

The shoes are throwing me.  I can't tell if they're a pair of LL Bean boots, or some kind of elevated sneaker thing.  I'm guessing a footwear fan will figure that part out.


They're mentioned in TFA.

/Yeah, I know.  No one reads TFA.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Feds ain't talkin' to my crotch, that's for damned sure.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know when I need advice I always consult my crotch.

/euphemism
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Any footage of MTG walking down the street we could use for comparison?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I could walk that way, I wouldn't need the talcum powder.
 
kindms
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

shastacola: I'm convinced that's a woman.


i was gonna say the same
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: shastacola: I'm convinced that's a woman.

The shoes are throwing me.  I can't tell if they're a pair of LL Bean boots, or some kind of elevated sneaker thing.  I'm guessing a footwear fan will figure that part out.


The article says that they're Nike Air Max Speed Turf, an expensive men's shoe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

shastacola: I'm convinced that's a woman.


As usual, I didn't see you up there. I second the seconding of the motion.

Now, let's all do the locomotion with Little Eva ... Braun.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNNW0​S​PkChI
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: shastacola: I'm convinced that's a woman.

Second that.


Maybe, but I'm thinking ex-military.  The calm constant checks of the surrounding is not what your average human will do pulling this kind of stunt off.

The stretching is odd, though, and looks acted, rather than natural.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

acad1228: Dude looks like a lady


Thank you.  So many missed opportunities.

:And I don't want to miss a thing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sorry Jimmy, you shoulda oughta known better...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: shastacola: I'm convinced that's a woman.

Second that.


That's what I thought too. Then veered towards an effeminate male. Fussy.
The build looks male, but that gait is telling.
NTTAWWT.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The Feds ain't talkin' to my crotch, that's for damned sure.


...and the headline's fixed now, so this ain't funny no more. Feh.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Any footage of MTG walking down the street we could use for comparison?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

shastacola: I'm convinced that's a woman.


MrsOLG agrees.

I think they know who, but why want/need someone to corroborate.

/hint: someone bunkered down in the Capitol tweeting like crazy
 
lurkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was Doug.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
asian.
i know a gyna walk when i see one.

/kidding
//obviously from one of the dakotas
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Crowd-sourced evidence gathering, crowd-sourced tracking of participants, crowd-sourced social media monitoring, private citizens delivering these criminals to the FBI on a silver platter before they'll do anything - and now openly saying, "We got nothing - Internet, can you do this for us?"

The FBI budget is money well spent.


But they can track everyone who were at a BLM protest last summer

/ priorities
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's aunt Tiffa.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
looks like my Aunty Fay
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: I used to build those all the time when I was a kid (80's).

They'll fu*k sh*t up if you make them right.


And fark you up if you don't.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they don't know what cell phones were in the area at that time...
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Inside job... that is someone that knows almost everything there is to know about how they're going to be looking for him/her. It's time for the FBI to get a memo that says "The call is coming from inside the building!"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A kitchen timer?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
WTF, is that person wearing high-heeled running shoes?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 300x278]

A kitchen timer?


For a distraction and to divert resources being found was as good as going off.

Were tips called in?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, from the article, they're currently thinking this person was part of a coordinated effort to cause a distraction later in the day. I wonder what is leading them specifically to that conclusion but not further towards their identity.  This seems like the perfect event for a reasonably competent lone wolf chaos-causer to take advantage of.  You'd know all the MAGA knuckledraggers were going to do all kinds of monumentally stupid things that day.  The organized groups (again, PB, OK, III%) had been hyping it up for weeks.  Perfect time for someone cold and controlled to do their own thing without telling anyone, then sit back and watch your toys explode on the news and then watch law enforcement try to connect all the wrong dots.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeff5: fiddlehead: [Fark user image 300x278]

A kitchen timer?

For a distraction and to divert resources being found was as good as going off.

Were tips called in?


The MAGA Bomber with the crazy van just mailed pipe bombs to Democrats, I guess in the off chance they thought it was a candle. Nobody said Republicans were any good at actually executing their assassination plots.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 300x278]

A kitchen timer?


They wanted it to be readily identified as a bomb to draw off law enforcement from the scene of the insurrection.  So, they built a caricature of a bomb complete with ticking clock.
 
Barnhawk72 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm sure reddit is on the case.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 300x278]

A kitchen timer?


That thing is almost a caricature of what a "pipe bomb" is supposed to look like, and wasn't shoved into the bush that was RIGHT THERE.

It was meant to be found.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Athletic Women wearing Mens sneakers and she has some cash.
Ya know...   Like Maybe a Gym owner who like guns and is slightly off kilter.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Marcus Aurelius: shastacola: I'm convinced that's a woman.

Second that.

Maybe, but I'm thinking ex-military.  The calm constant checks of the surrounding is not what your average human will do pulling this kind of stunt off.

The stretching is odd, though, and looks acted, rather than natural.


The arm swing is pretty exaggerated if it's a guy...but that may be due to the weight of the bag (which would also explain the weird stretching gestures).

The shoe described in the article is a men's shoe...but they almost trip over their own feet at one point on the sidewalk, even though I don't see a bump or anything to trip over. Not used to those shoes, or wearing the wrong size?

I wonder if the FBI found the dog walker. They might be able to give a little more information, even though the suspect pulls their hood forward as they walk by.
 
