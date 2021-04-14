 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Randy boinking couple give students sex-ed lesson from bench in front of school   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Gran Canaria, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep reading that as "Randy is boinking a couple of students..."

I don't think PC Principal would stand for that.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads headline*

Fark user imageView Full Size

/lucky couple
 
Two16
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
images.theskinny.co.ukView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My guess based on the behavior is that they're homeless and mentally unwell, I hope they get the help they obviously need.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If there is one lasting and unalterable truism that governs our universe it is this: The people you randomly see naked in public will never be the people you want to see naked in public.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pics of the brazen encounter were published on social media by boys from the school overlooking the bench, according to Cronica.

Many boners were popped that day....and later in the day when they got home.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
hey that's how I was conceived.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WTH is this with the UK & PDS (Public Display of Sex
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: WTH is this with the UK & PDS (Public Display of Sex


Didn't read the article did ya?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Randy Boinking is my stage name.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn3.sbnation.comView Full Size


They pixelated the naughty stuff.


/probably a good thing though
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Coke is a helluva drug.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TFA headline says "bonking," which is kinda funny.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Typo in the Fodor's?  Meant to encourage sex on the beach, not the bench?  Oops?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This world might be a better place to live in if more people had sex on public benches. It's better then everyone shooting one another.

well, there's shooting but a different kind of ammo is being used...
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: hey that's how I was conceived.


On a park bench? Kinky.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's educational.

im3.ezgif.com
 
JesseL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think Randy Boinking was the name of the kid who got an eraser stuck in his nose when we were in 2nd grade.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The couple were first seen chatting as the topless man was doing juggling tricks in front of the naked woman, according to local media reports.

Notes: To bag a woman, consider flowers and chocolate. juggling.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: TFA headline says "bonking," which is kinda funny.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: This world might be a better place to live in if more people had sex on public benches. It's better then everyone shooting one another.

well, there's shooting but a different kind of ammo is being used...


"Don't sit there, Grandma...that ain't bird poop."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: On a park bench? Kinky.


Mom and Dad always joke on the where's...sometimes it was in the back seat of a car, once at the beach, once on a bicycle (don't ask) and once in the mattress department at Macy's.

My sister?  We'll never know but I suspect he was conceived while they were at a tupperwear party.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: hey that's how I was conceived.


On the front page of The Sun?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

guestguy: "Don't sit there, Grandma...that ain't bird poop."


LOL any self respecting couple having sex in public would ensure the end result wound up on her face or in her hair. Well...that's what they show on Pornhub anyway...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skinink: On the front page of The Sun?


Nah  my folks were from NYC. It would've been the Daily News or the Post.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: guestguy: "Don't sit there, Grandma...that ain't bird poop."

LOL any self respecting couple having sex in public would ensure the end result wound up on her face or in her hair. Well...that's what they show on Pornhub anyway...


This might be a stunt for Pornhub views
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sluts & slats - great together!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: TFA headline says "bonking," which is kinda funny.


Nothing to see here. They're not boinking, just bonking.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
RIP Randy's Johnson.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: Cornelis de Gyselaer: WTH is this with the UK & PDS (Public Display of Sex

Didn't read the article did ya?


Where do you think we are, anyway?!
 
