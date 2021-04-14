 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Watch this Hellcat driver with poor judgment and too much horsepower   (msn.com) divider line
77
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Automobile, Dodge Challenger, Misdemeanor, local news outlet, Want, Loveland Reporter-Herald, Dodge  
•       •       •

2441 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 10:59 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying there's a video for every Hellcat driver?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: So you're saying there's a video for every Hellcat driver?


Done in one.

There are certain vehicles that only the douchiest of douches drive.  The Hellcat is one of them.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is four words too long, and even then, it's redundant
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is old. "Yawn"... what else ya got?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOTTA GET TO THE 280 RAMP!  PEOPLE ARE SLEEPING AND THAT IS UNACCEPTABLE!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the people running to the rescue of the car driver and then, probably realizing they're on camera, proceed to the inverted truck.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is as if millions of tiny penises cried out......and were suddenly silenced.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Power is nothing without control
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those cars only every become valuable once most of them have been wrecked in similar acts of dumbassery.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have just stopped after "Hellcat driver".
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: NikolaiFarkoff: So you're saying there's a video for every Hellcat driver?

Done in one.

There are certain vehicles that only the douchiest of douches drive.  The Hellcat is one of them.


Whatabout a Jeep wrangler with a Hellcrate dropped in?
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's like Guy Fieri turned into a car.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worldstar!
OMG! Holy Sh*t! OMG! Holy Sh*t! OMG!
He he...I got that on video.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x477]


If your car is equipped with that, then you already lose.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think last week in Denver a lady was killed when one of these fark nut moron street racers ran a red light.
fark these people
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the guy was saying? Something Carolina?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grinding_journalist: Whatabout a Jeep wrangler with a Hellcrate dropped in?


I think you then qualify for government assistance to pay for a penis enlargement.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, Cars and Coffee brings out all the idiots, doesn't it? People just standing around filming and waiting for some idiot to crash. Prepping for NASCAR later that day.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x477]

If your car is equipped with that, then you already lose.


They have to include it so you can turn it off in snowy and icy conditions. And if you're stuck and trying to get out. Those systems are generally so primitive that they make driving on anything but a dry road worse.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x477]

If your car is equipped with that, then you already lose.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...if you want to drive fast, take your Hellcat to a track and get it out of your system before you or someone else gets hurt. It might sound like common sense, but clearly some people still need to hear it.

No, no, no.  You should be able to drive through neighborhoods, parking garages, etc. and nutball speeds.  Everyone should trust you just like you trust everyone else.
 
Mi-5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I absolutely despise every Charger, Challenger, and 300C ever made.  Those things have always been just ugly.  Never once warmed up to those cars.

And seeing this video, just reinforces the Charger/Challenger/300C stereotype of "their ambition exceeded their ability".
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice pit maneuver.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: NikolaiFarkoff: So you're saying there's a video for every Hellcat driver?

Done in one.

There are certain vehicles that only the douchiest of douches drive.  The Hellcat is one of them.


Feel free to substitute Hellcat for "Raptor driver"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: NikolaiFarkoff: So you're saying there's a video for every Hellcat driver?

Done in one.

There are certain vehicles that only the douchiest of douches drive.  The Hellcat is one of them.


Pop quiz hot shot!

Who's the bigger douchebag; A hellcat driver or a hummer driver?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What the guy was saying? Something Carolina?


Yeah, a bit of a mush mouth. I couldn't understand it either. He apparently *does* speak English because he says "Oh my god" later.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Car Event"
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I would have bet he lost it while gunning it on a turn, but nope- straight line, dry pavement. Just revved up, dumped the clutch and pit maneuvered that poor truck.

What a Douche.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

logieal: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x477]

If your car is equipped with that, then you already lose.


If your car is so old that it doesn't have traction control, a modern V6 Camry can probably smoke it. A classic Mustang with a carbureted Windsor V8 was a paltry 140 net horsepower.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x477]


Oh, that's farking perfect. Stealing that.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: logieal: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x477]

If your car is equipped with that, then you already lose.

If your car is so old that it doesn't have traction control, a modern V6 Camry can probably smoke it. A classic Mustang with a carbureted Windsor V8 was a paltry 140 net horsepower.


And here I thought he was saying that these videos always start with someone turning the traction control system off. People do that so they can spin their tires.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I will never understand VROOM CAR GO FAST LOOK AT ME culture.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: NikolaiFarkoff: So you're saying there's a video for every Hellcat driver?

Done in one.

There are certain vehicles that only the douchiest of douches drive.  The Hellcat is one of them.


So what you're saying is that you own one?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Mad_Radhu: logieal: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x477]

If your car is equipped with that, then you already lose.

If your car is so old that it doesn't have traction control, a modern V6 Camry can probably smoke it. A classic Mustang with a carbureted Windsor V8 was a paltry 140 net horsepower.

And here I thought he was saying that these videos always start with someone turning the traction control system off. People do that so they can spin their tires.


Could be. I may have misinterpreted it.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: It is as if millions of tiny penises cried out......and were suddenly silenced.


Meanwhile, I asked Larry David what he thought of you:

cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That can happen to any car with lots of power.  Cars with lots of power are fun, though you'd better only do your stupid shiat when you have a clear area to do so.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x702]


This needs to happen.

Break the Nurburgring record for a lap in a van.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is why there are so many Hellcat motors on second hand market.
 
QFarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't  even understand the desire to smoke the tires.  I mean, that isn't even hard to do in the Hellcat.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dumbass.
 
Explodo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: logieal: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x477]

If your car is equipped with that, then you already lose.

If your car is so old that it doesn't have traction control, a modern V6 Camry can probably smoke it. A classic Mustang with a carbureted Windsor V8 was a paltry 140 net horsepower.


Yeah...it's totally not possible for anyone to increase the power in a car that's old enough to not have traction control.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: logieal: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x477]

If your car is equipped with that, then you already lose.

If your car is so old that it doesn't have traction control, a modern V6 Camry can probably smoke it. A classic Mustang with a carbureted Windsor V8 was a paltry 140 net horsepower.


Mine was built in 2005, has three pedals, a big turbo, and all wheel drive. Traction control is called proper driving. I've never had a situation where traction control or stability control has done anything but hinder.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Since this happened in Colorado, I will let folks know the very first Hellcat Challenger sold in Colorado was crashed within an hour of leaving the dealer.

Article on first CO Hellcat crash

The road where this crash happened is actually a road better for motorcycles and more nimble cars as opposed to something with straight-line performance like the hellcats.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What an idiot.
 
debug
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's like none of these asshats have ever driven a real wheel drive car before.
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.