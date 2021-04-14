 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Twirly MacTwerkface commissioned into Australian Navy in Wooloomooloo   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

191 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 3:16 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a supply ship so they went with something that has some junk in the trunk.

I bet the deck apes loved it.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now top Australian governmental and military leaders know where babies come from. I don't see anything wrong with this.


Tr0mBoNe: I bet the deck apes loved it.


This was clearly planned and executed by members of the E-4 mafia.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
q: Should I ask the public for help naming <X>?
a: No.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool.

Later I'm going to stop for lunch at Food and probably go shopping at Clothes.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.