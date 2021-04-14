 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Car: "En garde" Guardrail: "On car"   (kiro7.com) divider line
13 Comments     (+0 »)
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the car an Impala?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a LeSaber with duel exhaust?
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably a Mitsubishi Lancer.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Subaru Legacy sedan. There are so few of those still around, it's a shame to see them die an untimely death like that.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Was the car an Impala?


Nice
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Was the car an Impala?


Ford Probe.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, the insurance adjuster doesn't have to do much work to determine that that car is totaled.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What I find striking is that the guard rail is so erect (pun intended). I was under the impression that they where suppose to collapse like an accordion. They are lucky it didn't  go thru the car cabin.
 
inner ted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Romain Grojsan not impressed
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

inner ted: Romain Grosjean not impressed


Beat me by 20 minutes.
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who needs airbags when you have an antenna that doubles as roll over protection?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: What I find striking is that the guard rail is so erect (pun intended). I was under the impression that they where suppose to collapse like an accordion. They are lucky it didn't  go thru the car cabin.


Replace as needed/if there is money. There are still a few late 90s Russian roulette guard rails out there that have that angle where if you hit it just right, you are auditioning for Final Destination 5.
 
