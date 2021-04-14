 Skip to content
Today is National Ex-Spouse Day, a day to forgive and forget and move on from the houses we bought for people we hate
    Marriage, Divorce, inaugural year, Alimony, Family law, Reverend Ronald Coleman of Kansas City, divorce rate, Annulment  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
unavailable for COMMENT:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark that noise.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Really, isn't every day a day to celebrate escaping from that soul crushing harpy who never loved you in the first place and treated you like dirt, who you never should have married anyway, what the fark where you thinking?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have no idea how to even find her at this point.

The last time we spoke it was amicable and even nostalgic a bit so I'm perfectly fine to leave it at that.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In 2006, I moved on from the house I bought with my ex-wife. Forgave her, and myself, long ago. Glad we've both been able to go forward and find happiness with others.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have two:  one I'm still good friends with; the other, well, I would enjoy watching a coyote chew her face off and that opinion will never change.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Never been married.  Can I still celebrate?  'Cause I like drinking.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Forgive, but don't forget.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've only had one spouse, still have her in fact.  Celebrated our 25th anniversary back in the fall, and in less than 6 months, we'll celebrate 29 years of being together.

Must really suck to fail that badly, either at the relationship, or in choosing your partner to begin with.
 
I.M.APseudonym [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Been divorced twice.  No ill will towards either of them, decent people but we made shiatty couples.

That's a relatively new reality though.  Happy Ex-Spouse day, guys, hope things are going well with you and yours.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Celebrate with a cake!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blatz514: Never been married.  Can I still celebrate?  'Cause I like drinking.


if you've never been married, every day is a celebration.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I've only had one spouse, still have her in fact.  Celebrated our 25th anniversary back in the fall, and in less than 6 months, we'll celebrate 29 years of being together.

Must really suck to fail that badly, either at the relationship, or in choosing your partner to begin with.


Congratulations.

I'm at about twenty-three years, myself.

Some of us are just lucky, though.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I've only had one spouse, still have her in fact.  Celebrated our 25th anniversary back in the fall, and in less than 6 months, we'll celebrate 29 years of being together.

Must really suck to fail that badly, either at the relationship, or in choosing your partner to begin with.


Congratulations - many happy returns, to you both.
Some people need a try or two to get it right - I had two brief, failed marriages in my youth - but my third has lasted thirty years, and is still good.
Nobody should ever give up.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Coming up on 25 this year, and it's been a great quarter century.

I feel lucky though- some people change, and sometimes they change into people you can't be with.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Really, isn't every day a day to celebrate escaping from that soul crushing harpy who never loved you in the first place and treated you like dirt, who you never should have married anyway, what the fark where you thinking?


Why not both?

Just kidding.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I've only had one spouse, still have her in fact.  Celebrated our 25th anniversary back in the fall, and in less than 6 months, we'll celebrate 29 years of being together.

Must really suck to fail that badly, either at the relationship, or in choosing your partner to begin with.


Daww, aren't you so f****** perfect.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For the more intelligent, the idea of staying in a mariage is much better torture for that evil spouse.  The short, momentary relief of a divorce rage fest and the emotional roller coaster that follows is lead on by a dream.  It's actually a nightmare  of an haunted future of the marriage/divorce cycle repeating.

Marry a divorce lawyer, but not the one you hire.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thankfully, I don't have an ex-spouse. Been married for over 20 years now, and likely married for at least 20 more before one of us croaks.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of my wive's uncles harps on how much he hates his ex wife every time we see him. They've been divorced for twenty years and she's been dead for five years now. Died of some horrible cancer, so it wasn't a peaceful passing either.

I can't imagine the bitterness in his heart that he feels the need to tell us, his visiting great niece and nephew, about how much he hates his dead ex-wife. It's got to be bad for the soul.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They are called starter marriages.  Some people buy starter homes, others buy starter marriages.  Some just order their brides online.  To each their own.  And to all a "What the hell were you thinking?  You'll never find where your keys are again because she puts them 'somewhere safe' and forgets.  Repeatedly."
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got divorced in 2010. It was the best $234k I've ever spent.
 
wademh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I kept the house. Booted her. She came back and raided it for stuff she wanted a few years later when I was away at my Mom's funeral. She was welcome to the stuff but it would have been nice if she hadn't done it behind my back.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I got divorced in 2010. It was the best $234k I've ever spent.


For that price you could've hired a hitman... just sayin'
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How about ex-fiancee? A month before marriage, she cheats on me (which is a pretty good story for another time).  She wants to keep the engagement ring. She tells me she's gonna convert it into a necklace.  A platinum ring with 1 carat of very good quality, as per her insistence. I told her good luck with that as the law was pretty clear on such things and I'll take her to small claims.  She relents. But only agrees to gave it back in return for me paying her dad the full down on the wedding venue.  So, like in the bad movie cliche, I meet her in a parking garage.  She gets in my car. I hand her the cash (5 to 10k, can't remember now) and she hands me another envelope with the ring and related papers.  Business done.  I think that's the last I saw of her.  Sold the ring years later to help on a downpayment on a house.

I actually wish her the best of luck.  Many years later tempers everything and the situation was VERY complicated.  50-50 chance that would have ended in divorce or worse anyways so I should thank her for cheating.  She was crazy, her family was equally nuts, my parents hated her.... oh and on and on.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This year will be the 10th anniversary of my getting away from an abusive, narcissistic, sociopathic hoarder who made me miserable nearly every damn day for about 20 years.

As bad as 2020 was, I'll trade it for any of the years of my previous marriage. Given a choice between going back to her or dealing with another year like 2020, I'll take the 2020, thanks.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Of course Taylor Swift has a song for that:

Taylor Swift - happiness (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube tP4TTgt4nb0
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

doomjesse: They are called starter marriages.  Some people buy starter homes, others buy starter marriages.  Some just order their brides online.  To each their own.  And to all a "What the hell were you thinking?  You'll never find where your keys are again because she puts them 'somewhere safe' and forgets.  Repeatedly."


One of the oddest and maybe nicest compliment I ever heard a man give a woman was, "You'll make somebody a great second wife someday."

Not even sure what it means, but it seems nice.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: unavailable for COMMENT:
[Fark user image 360x269]


Sam Kinison - Breaking The Rules 1987 - Marriage & Hell
Youtube lhiWwa69YBg
Definitely NSFW
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've never married to have an ex spouse of my own. But I have dated a number of ex spouses. I generally forgive them for any unhappiness, while thanking their ex spouses for setting a low bar. (And taking the kids on weekends; you can't put a price on that.)

I did sort of cohabitate with a woman that was technically still married. I'd expected tension when we'd transfer the kid, but he was rather friendly. I later realized he was happy I was keeping the wife away. Just as I was happy for the guy that took her away and got her pregnant when it could have been me. The cycle of life!)
 
