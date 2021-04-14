 Skip to content
 
Bernie is dead
    Bernard Madoff, Ponzi scheme, Bernie Madoff, NASDAQ  
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he died years ago? Was there another shyster ponzi scheme guy who died in prison? Maybe I'm thinking the Enron guy
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: I thought he died years ago? Was there another shyster ponzi scheme guy who died in prison? Maybe I'm thinking the Enron guy


It was the Enron guy.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: somedude210: I thought he died years ago? Was there another shyster ponzi scheme guy who died in prison? Maybe I'm thinking the Enron guy

It was the Enron guy.


They all sorts blend together at some point. Like an event horizon of old white grifters and dicks
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too easy. Dig him up and revive him.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: enry: somedude210: I thought he died years ago? Was there another shyster ponzi scheme guy who died in prison? Maybe I'm thinking the Enron guy

It was the Enron guy.

They all sorts blend together at some point. Like an event horizon of old white grifters and dicks


One Enron guy died before they could put him in prison. "Died"
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Charles Ponzi gets a new bunk buddy in Hell.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He stole from the rich. RIP to a real one.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bernie is dead


OK, time to get ready for a wild weekend.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: I thought he died years ago? Was there another shyster ponzi scheme guy who died in prison? Maybe I'm thinking the Enron guy


I think that was Kenneth Lay
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And good riddance to bad rubbish. I kinda hope it hurt while he was dying.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck you
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you subby.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it, subby...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madoffed
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh wait him........still good.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10/10 for trolling.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby you f**k, not cool.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: I thought he died years ago? Was there another shyster ponzi scheme guy who died in prison? Maybe I'm thinking the Enron guy


Same. I thought he'd killed himself? I guess I'm thinking of someone else.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohnoanyway.gif
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Trump will get his old cell?

/I dare to dream.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size


RIP Bernie
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby you magnificent bastard. Both my eyebrows raised at the headline.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 348x145]


came here looking for this.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the old saw goes - don't speak ill of the dead, only good.
Good. He's dead.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't he trying to get some sort of compassionate release from prison due to health issues?

/not sorry at all he died in prison
//wishing that on some more grifters
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark with rich people's money?

Die in jail.

fark with poor people's money?

That's a promotion!
 
freidog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Each of his first direct investors will have to die 4 times each to make back their initial soul.
 
borg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bernie faked his death and is living in the south of France, according to reddit posts
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jesus H Christ, subby!!!!
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Total Mandela moment. Didn't his son die years ago?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

somedude210: enry: somedude210: I thought he died years ago? Was there another shyster ponzi scheme guy who died in prison? Maybe I'm thinking the Enron guy

It was the Enron guy.

They all sorts blend together at some point. Like an event horizon of old white grifters and dicks


Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh hi!  What's going on in this thread??
 
danny_kay [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is the reading some obituaries with great pleasure thing Mark Twain mentioned?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Grim Reaper made off with his life.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So where are they placing his memorial urinal?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's kind of weird how this exposed how incompetent and corrupt the SEC is but none of that was ever brought up again after he was sentenced.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Oysterman: [imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 240x320]

RIP Bernie


I miss that guy so much.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Target Builder: somedude210: I thought he died years ago? Was there another shyster ponzi scheme guy who died in prison? Maybe I'm thinking the Enron guy

Same. I thought he'd killed himself? I guess I'm thinking of someone else.


I think his son killed himself?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, a cell just opened up for Trump?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mad-offed
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good riddance to 1/3 of the assholes who destroyed the Mets for a generation.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Target Builder: somedude210: I thought he died years ago? Was there another shyster ponzi scheme guy who died in prison? Maybe I'm thinking the Enron guy

Same. I thought he'd killed himself? I guess I'm thinking of someone else.


That was his son.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Today Wall Street mourns a hero.
"We all dream of doing a thousanth of what he did. Such a total screwing-over of everyone - and the profits! It's practically poetic." said one hedge fund manager while cranking a kitting into a pasta machine.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He almost made off with all that money.
 
wild9
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Oysterman: [imagesvc.meredithcorp.io image 240x320]

RIP Bernie


I don't think that meme will ever die here on Fark. It's been a thing for like 10 years now.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

enry: somedude210: I thought he died years ago? Was there another shyster ponzi scheme guy who died in prison? Maybe I'm thinking the Enron guy

It was the Enron guy.


The Enron guy didn't see the inside of a prison cell. He died while on appeal, also conveniently vacating his convictions.
 
