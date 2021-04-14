 Skip to content
Canada was just ranked the best country in the world.
39
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dan: 'Dafuq is with all these oot-of-country degens crashin' our party?'
Darry: 'Sumpin' aboot our country being voted the best place to live.'
Wayne: 'Look at them eatin' the all-dressed chips face-first in the bowl like that! F**kin' awkward!'
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
BC is certainly awesome.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the whole country is weed legal. Of course it was voted best in the world.

come on USA you can do it too!  Pretty please?
 
6nome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Canada is best in the world, but USA is best country in the nation.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Obvious news is obvious...

Conservatives and Albertans who hate this country and think Trudeau is ruining it, can go Fark themselves.
 
abbarach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: the whole country is weed legal. Of course it was voted best in the world.

come on USA you can do it too!  Pretty please?


Not just that, but they also have all-dressed chips, and poutine.  So not only is it legal to get the munchies, they have the best things to eat when you have the munchies, too.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What? How? Did the rest of the world suddenly get a lot worse than us? We've got some problems up north y'all.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Canada passed the U.S. standard of living years ago, which seems impossible with the super high cost of national healthcare weighing them down as we've been told it does.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe if you've never heard of Denmark.
 
buntz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think it's pronounced "sore-e"
 
IDisME
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not in the top five for Cultural Influence?  C'mon, we have Tim Horton's, beer, poutine, strategic maple syrup storage...what else could you possibly want?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Droopy Dro
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It never left; by inventing the left; afraid of being left out; on the left coast.
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Until I can get confirmation that the criteria has nothing to do with Maple Syrup or Poutine the whole ranking is suspect.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Take that Norway! In your lily-white snowy owl faces! We're baaaaaaack!

/ Just kidding. I like Norwegians even more than Donald Trump does. Norway deserves its reputation, although the oil and gas helps a bit unlike the Scottish North Sea oil that Thatcher pissed away in tax cuts for the Super Rich.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kinda sad that a shiathole like Canada is the best in the world.  We can certainly do better.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IDisME: Not in the top five for Cultural Influence?  C'mon, we have Tim Horton's, beer, poutine, strategic maple syrup storage...what else could you possibly want?


And Bacon!  We have bacon.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abbarach: steklo: the whole country is weed legal. Of course it was voted best in the world.

come on USA you can do it too!  Pretty please?

Not just that, but they also have all-dressed chips, and poutine.  So not only is it legal to get the munchies, they have the best things to eat when you have the munchies, too.


I like all dressed chips.

They make a nice change from ketchup, poutine-flavoured chips, KD, and curry-flavoured chips which we got a long time after they were a real thing in the UK but which I loved for the short time they were available.

Mac and cheese chips. Now that's a real thing.
 
IDisME
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IDisME: Not in the top five for Cultural Influence?  C'mon, we have Tim Horton's, beer, poutine, strategic maple syrup storage...what else could you possibly want?


Wait, is this one of them "out the Canucks" threads again?  I don't live there.  Never have.  That's my story and I'm sticking to it.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What. Ever. My standards are so low that I'm just happy to not wake up to a raging narcissistic tweet that nobody can shut up about.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Kinda sad that a shiathole like Canada is the best in the world.  We can certainly do better.


That's actually what we Canadians said. But then we did something about it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another jewel in the ol' white person crown.
 
mudesi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jormungandr: What? How? Did the rest of the world suddenly get a lot worse than us? We've got some problems up north y'all.


Well....Yes
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

g.fro: Maybe if you've never heard of Denmark.


That was basically how it was carried out, "ask 11.000 random people". Luxembourg is not going to win such a survey either, since it would hinge on people having an equal knowledge of it.

I wonder the meant by "Precense of millitary", probably whether there were frontlines for some ongoing conflict.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sure, best maple-flavored country.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IDisME: IDisME: Not in the top five for Cultural Influence?  C'mon, we have Tim Horton's, beer, poutine, strategic maple syrup storage...what else could you possibly want?

Wait, is this one of them "out the Canucks" threads again?  I don't live there.  Never have.  That's my story and I'm sticking to it.


Just because you have never been to Canada doesn't mean you're not Canadian. Canadians are like gays (especially in the US South where "Canadian" has been used as a synonym for gay*). Sometimes you know they are, but they don't.

* Don't try to deny it. We know what shiat you get up to down in the 13th Province of Canada, Florida.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The greatest and best country in the world? This is just a Tribute.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Another jewel in the ol' white person crown.


Don't you say a word against Our Crown. She may be old, but her Mother made it to 104 and we're hoping she does also.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 605x341]
Dan: 'Dafuq is with all these oot-of-country degens crashin' our party?'
Darry: 'Sumpin' aboot our country being voted the best place to live.'
Wayne: 'Look at them eatin' the all-dressed chips face-first in the bowl like that! F**kin' awkward!'


Man, I don't know what it it is they put on all dressed chips that gets me, but they go through me like a freaking laser.

/tasty though.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait, Canada is a country now?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This calls for some Kraft Dinner!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's like the Nobel Peace Prize. They just do it to piss off Americans. Canada won two of those, you know. One for Pearson's Commie-Loving action during the Suez Crisis, and one for the Peacekeepers, which contrary to American lingo is not a type of ICBM.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shastacola: Canada passed the U.S. standard of living years ago, which seems impossible with the super high cost of national healthcare weighing them down as we've been told it does.


They were able to tap their strategic moose reserve to help keep costs down.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  

g.fro: Maybe if you've never heard of Denmark.


If you're weighting the ability to accept a large influx of immigrants, I think Canada wins.
 
links136
‘’ less than a minute ago  
he country finished No. 1 in being viewed as not corrupt and respecting property rights

Well I guess it's hard to view the property rights of all the reservations when they're so far up north you can't even see them and no farms can grow there.  So yeah if you just stick to the cities and the surrounding communities within an hours drive you won't see any reserves and the intentional poverty that can arise from 'respecting property rights'.

The irony being when Canada needs vaccines from other countries, well they don't actually have to follow those agreements either.
 
