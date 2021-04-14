 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Russia appears to be employing the classic "I'm not touching you, I'm not touching you" military strategy against Ukraine   (aljazeera.com) divider line
49
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because they want to claim that any intervention by the US and Europe is dictatorial and adversarial, because they know in their heart of hearts that NATO assistance will mean that their troops might be facing competent militaries for a change, as well as sanctions where they can't claim to be the aggrieved party?
 
WorldCitizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if anyone should know massing troops on another country's border and then blaming that country for invading them, it should be Germany. So, listen to the experts, folks.

But seriously, this isn't going to end well, is it?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aljazeera.comView Full Size

Why didnt you get the big one?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden proposes talks with Putin

"Thats a funny way to suck his dick"
-Trump
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their stellar reputation is certainly lost upon them.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Latest :
- The secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev claims the special services of Ukraine are preparing to commit sabotage and terrorist acts in Crimea.
- Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev stated that Ukraine could start military action against Crimea, "staging provocations with the help of the US with the death of its soldiers and the loss of equipment."
- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko: "There are a lot of signs that Kyiv wants an escalation in Donbas."
- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko: "NATO is directly responsible for the deterioration of the situation in Donbas."

Right now there's shelling in Donetsk, houses were hit, the russian puppets have canceled all preparations for the may 9 ''victory parade''... There will be 110 000+ russian soldiers on Ukraine border by april 20 ready to strike.

Russia, projecting yet again to have a casus belli.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're testing the waters. If they believe Biden will order an attack, they won't invade as they have little chance of winning. But if they feel Biden will blink?
Then Putin will "annex" another country.

/Personally, I think Biden isn't bluffing, and putting the smack down on Putin serves US interests long term. So, I hope Pooty rethinks this before he farks around and finds out.
 
WorldCitizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Because they want to claim that any intervention by the US and Europe is dictatorial and adversarial, because they know in their heart of hearts that NATO assistance will mean that their troops might be facing competent militaries for a change, as well as sanctions where they can't claim to be the aggrieved party?


Yeah, I wonder if it would give the Russians a moment of reflection if the West just made it known in advance that if Russia puts "peacekeepers" in the wannabe breakaway Donbas Ukrainian territory to "protect people" that troops from the West (maybe not the US itself) would be sent as peacekeepers to the Ukrainian controlled side to "protect people." Having Western peacekeepers right across the trenches from Russian peacekeepers might not be something they want to see.

"OK, Russia, if you send in 'peacekeepers' to one side of the line of control, that makes it totally legit for "peacekeepers" to be sent to the other side of the line of control. You don't go through the UN to do that, the other side also doesn't have to go through the UN to do that. Your move."

It's not something I really want to see either as the potential for getting out of control happens quickly with Western and Russian troops sitting on opposite sides of active trench warfare, but maybe the thought of it would give them enough pause to not put official little green men into Ukrainian territory (outside of what they already have in Crimea).
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is this buildup different than the ones every spring for the past 7 years?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He also claimed NATO was deploying 40,000 troops and 15,000 pieces of military equipment near Russia's borders

if we made them a full nato member and actually PUT 40k troops and 15k vehicles on that border the russians would be back on their home bases in 2 weeks.  this shiat only goes on b/c we allow it.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WorldCitizen: hubiestubert: Because they want to claim that any intervention by the US and Europe is dictatorial and adversarial, because they know in their heart of hearts that NATO assistance will mean that their troops might be facing competent militaries for a change, as well as sanctions where they can't claim to be the aggrieved party?

Yeah, I wonder if it would give the Russians a moment of reflection if the West just made it known in advance that if Russia puts "peacekeepers" in the wannabe breakaway Donbas Ukrainian territory to "protect people" that troops from the West (maybe not the US itself) would be sent as peacekeepers to the Ukrainian controlled side to "protect people." Having Western peacekeepers right across the trenches from Russian peacekeepers might not be something they want to see.

"OK, Russia, if you send in 'peacekeepers' to one side of the line of control, that makes it totally legit for "peacekeepers" to be sent to the other side of the line of control. You don't go through the UN to do that, the other side also doesn't have to go through the UN to do that. Your move."

It's not something I really want to see either as the potential for getting out of control happens quickly with Western and Russian troops sitting on opposite sides of active trench warfare, but maybe the thought of it would give them enough pause to not put official little green men into Ukrainian territory (outside of what they already have in Crimea).


They dont need peacekeepers. They have sent their own people into donbas and given everyone already there russian passports.

So to them, eastern ukraine is already Russia and any attack on that is an attack on russia. Putin already annexed eastern ukraine (and crimea).

Obama blinked in 2014 and this is what we're at now.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well....under the Obama/Biden administration, Russia was able to take Crimea without any problems and they know they can take the rest under Biden as he'll do nothing except provide strongly-written statements.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Is this buildup different than the ones every spring for the past 7 years?


If Game of Thrones is a harbinger, season 8 is really going to suck.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: They're testing the waters. If they believe Biden will order an attack, they won't invade as they have little chance of winning. But if they feel Biden will blink?
Then Putin will "annex" another country.

/Personally, I think Biden isn't bluffing, and putting the smack down on Putin serves US interests long term. So, I hope Pooty rethinks this before he farks around and finds out.


those waters have been so well tested they're in putin's private bath now.
where have you been for the past 15 years.  this is just how russia does business now.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Private_Citizen: They're testing the waters. If they believe Biden will order an attack, they won't invade as they have little chance of winning. But if they feel Biden will blink?
Then Putin will "annex" another country.

/Personally, I think Biden isn't bluffing, and putting the smack down on Putin serves US interests long term. So, I hope Pooty rethinks this before he farks around and finds out.

those waters have been so well tested they're in putin's private bath now.
where have you been for the past 15 years.  this is just how russia does business now.


Username is appropriate.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?


the one where we pretend easily sunk floating airports in small inland seas are anything but a laughable liability in a modern peer state conflict.
but they're sexier than forward deploying army battalions cause they have fighter planes that zoom zoom go fast!
 
shinji3i
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Well....under the Obama/Biden administration, Russia was able to take Crimea without any problems and they know they can take the rest under Biden as he'll do nothing except provide strongly-written statements.


What exactly did you rubes expect President Obama to do? Been waiting half a decade for an answer from the people who complained that Hillary would have been a warmonger on what action would have resulted in Russia immediately withdrawing from the area without  a lot of dead Americans.
 
WorldCitizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: WorldCitizen: hubiestubert: Because they want to claim that any intervention by the US and Europe is dictatorial and adversarial, because they know in their heart of hearts that NATO assistance will mean that their troops might be facing competent militaries for a change, as well as sanctions where they can't claim to be the aggrieved party?

Yeah, I wonder if it would give the Russians a moment of reflection if the West just made it known in advance that if Russia puts "peacekeepers" in the wannabe breakaway Donbas Ukrainian territory to "protect people" that troops from the West (maybe not the US itself) would be sent as peacekeepers to the Ukrainian controlled side to "protect people." Having Western peacekeepers right across the trenches from Russian peacekeepers might not be something they want to see.

"OK, Russia, if you send in 'peacekeepers' to one side of the line of control, that makes it totally legit for "peacekeepers" to be sent to the other side of the line of control. You don't go through the UN to do that, the other side also doesn't have to go through the UN to do that. Your move."

It's not something I really want to see either as the potential for getting out of control happens quickly with Western and Russian troops sitting on opposite sides of active trench warfare, but maybe the thought of it would give them enough pause to not put official little green men into Ukrainian territory (outside of what they already have in Crimea).

They dont need peacekeepers. They have sent their own people into donbas and given everyone already there russian passports.

So to them, eastern ukraine is already Russia and any attack on that is an attack on russia. Putin already annexed eastern ukraine (and crimea).

Obama blinked in 2014 and this is what we're at now.


It's very clear that Russians have their people in the Donbas. That is a given. They have not, however, officially put uniformed troops in Donbas or invaded beyond the currently partially separated Donbas. The status quo isn't what is blowing up right now. It is the change of that status quo that would could be dangerous beyond what's already been in place since 2014. It is stopping it from expanding beyond the current status quo that is most important.

It happened in 2008 in Georgia under Bush.
It happened in 2014 in Ukraine under Obama.
Russia didn't really need to do much power projecting under Trump as Trump's foreign policy of weakening the US alliance system was already doing Putin's work for him. 
Now let's see if Biden holds the line.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WorldCitizen: Well, if anyone should know massing troops on another country's border and then blaming that country for invading them, it should be Germany. So, listen to the experts, folks.

But seriously, this isn't going to end well, is it?


Nope. And we all saw this coning, one tank train at a time.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WorldCitizen: hubiestubert: Because they want to claim that any intervention by the US and Europe is dictatorial and adversarial, because they know in their heart of hearts that NATO assistance will mean that their troops might be facing competent militaries for a change, as well as sanctions where they can't claim to be the aggrieved party?

Yeah, I wonder if it would give the Russians a moment of reflection if the West just made it known in advance that if Russia puts "peacekeepers" in the wannabe breakaway Donbas Ukrainian territory to "protect people" that troops from the West (maybe not the US itself) would be sent as peacekeepers to the Ukrainian controlled side to "protect people." Having Western peacekeepers right across the trenches from Russian peacekeepers might not be something they want to see.

"OK, Russia, if you send in 'peacekeepers' to one side of the line of control, that makes it totally legit for "peacekeepers" to be sent to the other side of the line of control. You don't go through the UN to do that, the other side also doesn't have to go through the UN to do that. Your move."

It's not something I really want to see either as the potential for getting out of control happens quickly with Western and Russian troops sitting on opposite sides of active trench warfare, but maybe the thought of it would give them enough pause to not put official little green men into Ukrainian territory (outside of what they already have in Crimea).


Maybe the just feel the new border is validated, if NATO puts troops at a specified place on Ukraine
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?

the one where we pretend easily sunk floating airports in small inland seas are anything but a laughable liability in a modern peer state conflict.
but they're sexier than forward deploying army battalions cause they have fighter planes that zoom zoom go fast!


Russia is not a peer state.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WorldCitizen: hubiestubert: Because they want to claim that any intervention by the US and Europe is dictatorial and adversarial, because they know in their heart of hearts that NATO assistance will mean that their troops might be facing competent militaries for a change, as well as sanctions where they can't claim to be the aggrieved party?

Yeah, I wonder if it would give the Russians a moment of reflection if the West just made it known in advance that if Russia puts "peacekeepers" in the wannabe breakaway Donbas Ukrainian territory to "protect people" that troops from the West (maybe not the US itself) would be sent as peacekeepers to the Ukrainian controlled side to "protect people." Having Western peacekeepers right across the trenches from Russian peacekeepers might not be something they want to see.

"OK, Russia, if you send in 'peacekeepers' to one side of the line of control, that makes it totally legit for "peacekeepers" to be sent to the other side of the line of control. You don't go through the UN to do that, the other side also doesn't have to go through the UN to do that. Your move."

It's not something I really want to see either as the potential for getting out of control happens quickly with Western and Russian troops sitting on opposite sides of active trench warfare, but maybe the thought of it would give them enough pause to not put official little green men into Ukrainian territory (outside of what they already have in Crimea).


In Star Trek terns,  Russia=Romulans.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?


Get in, launch Tomahawks, get out and park the fleet at some base in Turkey.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oopsboom: He also claimed NATO was deploying 40,000 troops and 15,000 pieces of military equipment near Russia's borders

if we made them a full nato member and actually PUT 40k troops and 15k vehicles on that border the russians would be back on their home bases in 2 weeks.  this shiat only goes on b/c we allow it.


Probably true. But Ukraine isn't superpopular, at least amongst the EU members.

The time isn't the same where you can just make random nations NATO members, with all it entails, just because Russia is being annoying.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA: German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Wednesday told ARD public television she believed Russia was "trying everything to provoke a reaction" and was "just waiting for a move, so to speak, from NATO, to have a pretext to continue its actions".

AND

She praised Kyiv for reacting in a "sober" manner so far and voiced doubt over Moscow's claim that it had sent the troops for combat drills because of "threats" from NATO.

It's as though Putin can read the collective American mind. The USA may as well be Putin's marionette. Putin wants military conflict to further his own aims with apathy or a semblance of consent from the world community. The United States is rushing to give Putin exactly what he wants because we'd rather blood flow like rivers than deprive officers and board members of defense companies of a thin dime by seeking a diplomatic solution in cooperation with other like minded nations.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Well....under the Obama/Biden administration, Russia was able to take Crimea without any problems and they know they can take the rest under Biden as he'll do nothing except provide strongly-written statements.


Yes, and under Bush, they took Ossetia. Russia will continue this crap until they get smacked into place.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WorldCitizen: It happened in 2008 in Georgia under Bush.


That was 100% on Georgia. They invaded South Ossetia thinking the USA would have to back them up, then when the USA didn't back them up they got buttfarked.
 
Crom72
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe Ukraine should assist all Russian citizens who wish to be part of Russia to leave (deport).  Any that remain wish to be Ukrainian.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Latest :
- The secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev claims the special services of Ukraine are preparing to commit sabotage and terrorist acts in Crimea.
- Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev stated that Ukraine could start military action against Crimea, "staging provocations with the help of the US with the death of its soldiers and the loss of equipment."
- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko: "There are a lot of signs that Kyiv wants an escalation in Donbas."
- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko: "NATO is directly responsible for the deterioration of the situation in Donbas."

Right now there's shelling in Donetsk, houses were hit, the russian puppets have canceled all preparations for the may 9 ''victory parade''... There will be 110 000+ russian soldiers on Ukraine border by april 20 ready to strike.

Russia, projecting yet again to have a casus belli.


Holy fark, they're really going to do it.

The drinking water situation in Crimea must be farking desperate.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Well....under the Obama/Biden administration, Russia was able to take Crimea


To take back Crimea.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?

Get in, launch Tomahawks, get out and park the fleet at some base in Turkey.


And try not to run into each other.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?

the one where we pretend easily sunk floating airports in small inland seas are anything but a laughable liability in a modern peer state conflict.
but they're sexier than forward deploying army battalions cause they have fighter planes that zoom zoom go fast!


American carriers aren't permitted in the Black Sea by international law / treaty, so we don't have them there for multiple reasons.

Keep patting yourself on the back for being so much smarter than the U.S. military, though, and then go look up the Dunning-Kruger Effect.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?

Get in, launch Tomahawks, get out and park the fleet at some base in Turkey.


And what will the long-term consequences of launching Tomahawks in the region be?
Will we have a POTUS proposing the removal of troops from Ukraine and Turkey in 2041?
Are we certain that conflict could be contained to that region without warfare spreading throughout Eastern or even Western Europe?
Do you think it might be advisable to seek the counsel of Europeans, who live much closer to any possible military field of action, before acting preemptively?
Or should we continue to follow Darth Cheney's model of acting rashly while expecting a cake walk and a hero's greeting?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?


A show of support for Ukraine.  Plus US forces routinely operate in the Black Sea.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: oopsboom: Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?

the one where we pretend easily sunk floating airports in small inland seas are anything but a laughable liability in a modern peer state conflict.
but they're sexier than forward deploying army battalions cause they have fighter planes that zoom zoom go fast!

American carriers aren't permitted in the Black Sea by international law / treaty, so we don't have them there for multiple reasons.

Keep patting yourself on the back for being so much smarter than the U.S. military, though, and then go look up the Dunning-Kruger Effect.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
Guessing the UAV is from Italy and the P-3 is originally from a carrier in the Med?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: oopsboom: Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?

the one where we pretend easily sunk floating airports in small inland seas are anything but a laughable liability in a modern peer state conflict.
but they're sexier than forward deploying army battalions cause they have fighter planes that zoom zoom go fast!

American carriers aren't permitted in the Black Sea by international law / treaty, so we don't have them there for multiple reasons.

Keep patting yourself on the back for being so much smarter than the U.S. military, though, and then go look up the Dunning-Kruger Effect.


Headline: "2 US Navy ships to sail Black Sea amid Russian troop buildup near Ukraine"
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/yo​u​r-military/2021/04/13/2-us-navy-ships-​to-sail-black-sea-amid-russian-troop-b​uildup-near-ukraine/

If you are correct, the USA is in the process of violating international law/treaty.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: American carriers aren't permitted in the Black Sea by international law / treaty, so we don't have them there for multiple reasons.


And they wouldnt be able to go there if they wanted anyway because of water depth and putting a carrier group in the black sea is asking for it to be sunk.

Nobody sane would do that. If Biden or any other president sends an aircraft carrier to the black sea, guarantee the guy is a russian agent or wants to start ww3.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thehobbes: BigNumber12: oopsboom: Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?

the one where we pretend easily sunk floating airports in small inland seas are anything but a laughable liability in a modern peer state conflict.
but they're sexier than forward deploying army battalions cause they have fighter planes that zoom zoom go fast!

American carriers aren't permitted in the Black Sea by international law / treaty, so we don't have them there for multiple reasons.

Keep patting yourself on the back for being so much smarter than the U.S. military, though, and then go look up the Dunning-Kruger Effect.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x480]Guessing the UAV is from Italy and the P-3 is originally from a carrier in the Med?


P-3s don't fly from carriers, so who knows where it originated. UAV - maybe?

Either way - no NATO carriers in the Black Sea.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thehobbes: BigNumber12: oopsboom: Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?

the one where we pretend easily sunk floating airports in small inland seas are anything but a laughable liability in a modern peer state conflict.
but they're sexier than forward deploying army battalions cause they have fighter planes that zoom zoom go fast!

American carriers aren't permitted in the Black Sea by international law / treaty, so we don't have them there for multiple reasons.

Keep patting yourself on the back for being so much smarter than the U.S. military, though, and then go look up the Dunning-Kruger Effect.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x480]Guessing the UAV is from Italy and the P-3 is originally from a carrier in the Med?


P-3s are land based.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bruscar: BigNumber12: oopsboom: Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?

the one where we pretend easily sunk floating airports in small inland seas are anything but a laughable liability in a modern peer state conflict.
but they're sexier than forward deploying army battalions cause they have fighter planes that zoom zoom go fast!

American carriers aren't permitted in the Black Sea by international law / treaty, so we don't have them there for multiple reasons.

Keep patting yourself on the back for being so much smarter than the U.S. military, though, and then go look up the Dunning-Kruger Effect.

Headline: "2 US Navy ships to sail Black Sea amid Russian troop buildup near Ukraine"
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/you​r-military/2021/04/13/2-us-navy-ships-​to-sail-black-sea-amid-russian-troop-b​uildup-near-ukraine/

If you are correct, the USA is in the process of violating international law/treaty.


Are you under the impression that all of our ships are aircraft carriers?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: American carriers aren't permitted in the Black Sea by international law / treaty, so we don't have them there for multiple reasons.


Tow the Kitty Hawk to the Bosporus, sink it, claim "Oopsy, we left a live nuke onboard, so be careful during the salvage!", and tell Russia to enjoy it's little swimming pool that it can't exit.

A few Delta Force in to sabotage Russian oil pipelines couldn't hurt.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: BigNumber12: American carriers aren't permitted in the Black Sea by international law / treaty, so we don't have them there for multiple reasons.

And they wouldnt be able to go there if they wanted anyway because of water depth and putting a carrier group in the black sea is asking for it to be sunk.

Nobody sane would do that. If Biden or any other president sends an aircraft carrier to the black sea, guarantee the guy is a russian agent or wants to start ww3.


Yep, hence "multiple reasons." Our naval leadership is a hell of a lot smarter and more law-abiding than the average Farkwad.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: thehobbes: BigNumber12: oopsboom: Bruscar: What strategy is the U.S. employing by rushing ships to the Black Sea?

the one where we pretend easily sunk floating airports in small inland seas are anything but a laughable liability in a modern peer state conflict.
but they're sexier than forward deploying army battalions cause they have fighter planes that zoom zoom go fast!

American carriers aren't permitted in the Black Sea by international law / treaty, so we don't have them there for multiple reasons.

Keep patting yourself on the back for being so much smarter than the U.S. military, though, and then go look up the Dunning-Kruger Effect.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x480]Guessing the UAV is from Italy and the P-3 is originally from a carrier in the Med?

P-3s are land based.


My dumbass was thinking the Greyhound.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reuters: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden would be contingent on U.S. behavior after reportedly telling Washington to scrap a plan to impose new sanctions on Russia.

Putin to Biden : LICK THOSE BOOTS, BOY OR ELSE!!

Heavy shelling reported around Donetsk City tonight. Multiple sources reporting it is heavier than previous days.

CIA says Russia's military build-up now enough to launch incursions into Ukraine


So if Biden gives Putin payback, Russia invades ukraine.
 
you need help
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: WorldCitizen: hubiestubert: Because they want to claim that any intervention by the US and Europe is dictatorial and adversarial, because they know in their heart of hearts that NATO assistance will mean that their troops might be facing competent militaries for a change, as well as sanctions where they can't claim to be the aggrieved party?

Yeah, I wonder if it would give the Russians a moment of reflection if the West just made it known in advance that if Russia puts "peacekeepers" in the wannabe breakaway Donbas Ukrainian territory to "protect people" that troops from the West (maybe not the US itself) would be sent as peacekeepers to the Ukrainian controlled side to "protect people." Having Western peacekeepers right across the trenches from Russian peacekeepers might not be something they want to see.

"OK, Russia, if you send in 'peacekeepers' to one side of the line of control, that makes it totally legit for "peacekeepers" to be sent to the other side of the line of control. You don't go through the UN to do that, the other side also doesn't have to go through the UN to do that. Your move."

It's not something I really want to see either as the potential for getting out of control happens quickly with Western and Russian troops sitting on opposite sides of active trench warfare, but maybe the thought of it would give them enough pause to not put official little green men into Ukrainian territory (outside of what they already have in Crimea).

They dont need peacekeepers. They have sent their own people into donbas and given everyone already there russian passports.

So to them, eastern ukraine is already Russia and any attack on that is an attack on russia. Putin already annexed eastern ukraine (and crimea).

Obama blinked in 2014 and this is what we're at now.


The shotgun wedding of those territories to Russia isn't recognized internationally, even by the similar-tactics PRC. They performed that action on everyone, not just the sitting US government.
Team America: World Police is supposed to be sarcasm, not a documentary.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

you need help: Team America: World Police is supposed to be sarcasm, not a documentary.


Murica is the world superpower. It comes with the job. Would you rather have china being the world superpower?
 
