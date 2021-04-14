 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   When Mick Jagger calls you out for being irrational and incapable of understanding reason, you know you are on the wrong side of things   (yahoo.com) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, Temperature, Thermodynamics, Constable, Heat, Police, small city, high temperatures, dead Daunte Wright  
•       •       •

1706 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 14 Apr 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Keith Richards does not need a vaccine, and virus that gets into his bloodstream dies of an overdose
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 That was awesome, subby! It's always good to see Mick Jagger still being Mick Jagger. I had the pleasure of seeing him somewhat recently. Despite his health problems he set the roof on fire. One can only hope to be as cool as he is if we reach his age. What is he, about 156 years old now?

As for Grohl, does anything need to be said? He's a wonderful guy.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can he go punch Clapton and Van Morrison in the cocks, please, for their stupid protests?
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When puzzling over the great mysteries, I don't think I've ever asked myself "What does Mick think?"

I don't have any particular regard or disregard for his opinions. Is there some reason I should?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Bowie & Mick Jagger - Dancing In The Street (Official Video)
Youtube HasaQvHCv4w
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Can he go punch Clapton and Van Morrison in the cocks, please, for their stupid protests?


Van Morrison has always been a dick, but damn can that man belt it out. One of the few assholes in rock I'm willing to make an exception for.
 
fzumrk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mick Jagger?  Star of the 1992 film Freejack?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: When puzzling over the great mysteries, I don't think I've ever asked myself "What does Mick think?"

I don't have any particular regard or disregard for his opinions. Is there some reason I should?


Well duh, he's a celebrity! That's who we get all of our important information from now. Isn't that why we put one in the White House?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My goal in life should have been to wake up one day and write drum, bass and guitar parts for a song, ask Mick Jagger to do the lyrics and vocals, and have him do it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzumrk: The Mick Jagger?  Star of the 1992 film Freejack?


The same!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: When puzzling over the great mysteries, I don't think I've ever asked myself "What does Mick think?"

I don't have any particular regard or disregard for his opinions. Is there some reason I should?


Kids today look up to and admire him.
 
fzumrk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [YouTube video: David Bowie & Mick Jagger - Dancing In The Street (Official Video)]


Musicless Musicvideo / DAVID BOWIE & MICK JAGGER - Dancing In The Street
Youtube _li_d_YviZ4
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As has been noted by many others before.  You can't reason someone out of a position they didn't reason themselves into in the first place.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: When puzzling over the great mysteries, I don't think I've ever asked myself "What does Mick think?"

I don't have any particular regard or disregard for his opinions. Is there some reason I should?


Don't cut yourself on that edge, it looks sharp!

Mick Jagger went to the London School of Economics and has played at a pretty high level since then.

I imagine he's smarter better informed than most people.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trip To Spain - Mick Jagger Clip
Youtube jPjk2nYiY0Q
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: As for Grohl, does anything need to be said? He's a wonderful guy.


It's remarkable how he's just become this elder statesman of rock and roll. Who else can say they've shared a stage with The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Rick Astley and P. Diddy?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mick Jagger talking...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Poops: Van Morrison has always been a dick, but damn can that man belt it out. One of the few assholes in rock I'm willing to make an exception for.


Go listen to his version of Comfortably Numb that he did for the Wall show in Berlin.  No... sorry.  Listen to that and tell me he doesn't deserve eternal hell.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jagger was a student at the London School of Economics. He's a really smart dude.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Courtney Cox-Zucker: dickfreckle: As for Grohl, does anything need to be said? He's a wonderful guy.

It's remarkable how he's just become this elder statesman of rock and roll. Who else can say they've shared a stage with The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Rick Astley and P. Diddy?


The also loved Devo's version of "Satisfaction" and allowed them to release it.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I really like Mick, as well as Dave Grohl. And I like the intent behind this a lot. So I really hate to say this, but...


...Jesus, does that song suck.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

d23: Courtney Cox-Zucker: dickfreckle: As for Grohl, does anything need to be said? He's a wonderful guy.

It's remarkable how he's just become this elder statesman of rock and roll. Who else can say they've shared a stage with The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Rick Astley and P. Diddy?

The also loved Devo's version of "Satisfaction" and allowed them to release it.


I heard an interview with Devo about that and it is frickin hilarious. I don't think Mick had the slightest idea who or what Devo was and just wanted to leave the meeting...
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Jagger was a student at the London School of Economics. He's a really smart dude.


"London School of Economics."

Then he understand why his needs can never be satisfied.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Between the drumming videos with Nandi Bushell, DavesTrueStories and now collaborating with Mick Jagger, can we all agree that Dave Grohl won the internet during lockdown?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mantour: king of vegas: Jagger was a student at the London School of Economics. He's a really smart dude.

"London School of Economics."

Then he understand why his needs can never be satisfied.


Mick Jagger was smart enough to get in to the LSE. Mick Jagger was also smart enough to get out of the LSE when he realized he had a much bigger calling in life.
 
Darth_Saltine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jPjk2nYi​Y0Q?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That was funny as hell, a clip with both Michael Caine and Mick Jagger impressions? Yes, please.
 
lurkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: I really like Mick, as well as Dave Grohl. And I like the intent behind this a lot. So I really hate to say this, but...


...Jesus, does that song suck.


Yes it does.
It sounds like a copy of a copy of a ripoff of the Emotion Rescue/Tattoo You era.
Mick mad-libs is a real thing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

d23: Courtney Cox-Zucker: dickfreckle: As for Grohl, does anything need to be said? He's a wonderful guy.

It's remarkable how he's just become this elder statesman of rock and roll. Who else can say they've shared a stage with The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Rick Astley and P. Diddy?


The also loved Devo's version of "Satisfaction" and allowed them to release it.

I don't know, do bands need any kind of permission to release covers, as long as credit is given and appropriate money gets paid?  Because there are a hell of a lot of bad and mediocre covers out there of all types.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CSS was the day I walked into my bar, on my day off, and there's Mick. It was a Tuesday, late afternoon, and there he was in our "dive bar" in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. I quietly texted all my "musician" buddies and told them to get their asses over. What a thrill. He hung for a couple of hours with his own crew (including his granddaughter). I tried to sneak pictures, but he had a very crafty, but sweet, bodyguard who kept blocking my shots. It was funny. ... The night before, I served Steve Buscemi. That was cool, too.
 
wademh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

H31N0US: wademh: When puzzling over the great mysteries, I don't think I've ever asked myself "What does Mick think?"

I don't have any particular regard or disregard for his opinions. Is there some reason I should?

Don't cut yourself on that edge, it looks sharp!

Mick Jagger went to the London School of Economics and has played at a pretty high level since then.

I imagine he's smarter better informed than most people.


The times I had lunch or drinks with Linus Pauling, I paid attention to what he said. I'm not calling Mick stupid but you'll have to do better than just a graduate of LSE to be impressive.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wademh: H31N0US: wademh: When puzzling over the great mysteries, I don't think I've ever asked myself "What does Mick think?"

I don't have any particular regard or disregard for his opinions. Is there some reason I should?

Don't cut yourself on that edge, it looks sharp!

Mick Jagger went to the London School of Economics and has played at a pretty high level since then.

I imagine he's smarter better informed than most people.

The times I had lunch or drinks with Linus Pauling, I paid attention to what he said. I'm not calling Mick stupid but you'll have to do better than just a graduate of LSE to be impressive.


I used to go skateboarding with Hawking periodically in the decade or so before he passed.  Most of what HE said sounded like it was ghostwritten by Paris Hilton.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a bittersweet symphony, this life
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Has anyone yet mentioned that Sir Mick went the London School of Economics and is one smart wanker?
 
FarkQued
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Easy Mick, don't need to be a prick,
J&J and AztraZeneca shots can make you sick,
So did all that free love in the hippie days,
Ended with abortions, M.R. VDs and AIDS,
Some may challenge what you think,
In their cool aid no lsd mixed with the drink,
Better watch out now for the cancellation,
Rolling Stones are old and white is the revelation,
No need to be an English major to set to rhyme,
Both left and right are wrong most the time,
Ice caps still exist and no cities are flooded,
Underneath shades of skin red the color blood is,
Two sexes exist XY and XX which is a fact,
What you do in your bed is your choice jack,
As long as their are consenting adults no issue is at play,
Except with God who may frown on your fornicate,
All those orphaned kids thrown over the border wall,
Good people should adopt and raise to stand tall,
Illegal voting rights is an oxymoron for sure,
But so are dumb hicks choosing the co-mman-der,
Now everyone is on the government dole,
Until the fed turns inside out like a black hole,
The chinese flu knocked out old Trump,
But his kids didn't snort parmesan off a hooker's rump,
Don't be blinded by your biased echo chamber views,
Half of what you think is probably bullshiat too,
Now to touch the hot third rail,
Protesters are peaceful, rioters should go to jail,
Science should be the basis of the truth,
But not scientists rubber stamping peer reviews,
There is a conflict of interest if your research funding hangs,
On overblown fears like, the sky is raining poisoned fangs,
And racists race to rate the racism they define,
In order to make a charity to buy a mansion in time,
Get your digs in on this little slice of truth,
The admins are coming with a ban-ning tooth,
The political class is wasting all our dimes,
They need to pass term limits and be judged for their crimes,
I end this verbal challenge with a question for you..
An illusion is the difference between Red and Blue?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: It's a bittersweet symphony, this life


You're gonna get sued.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Mick Jagger went to the London School of Economics and has played at a pretty high level since then.


I love his line that nobody ever believes him when he says he only got into the entertainment business for the money.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

H31N0US: wademh   Mick Jagger went to the London School of Economics and has played at a pretty high level since then.

I imagine he's smarter better informed than most people.


This - he is, by all accounts, a very smart guy & shrewd businessman
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.