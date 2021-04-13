 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Pastor: The vibrating poster in my house is a godly miracle. Reality: The poster is vibrating because of the a/c unit. Pastor: Nu-uh, it's a godly miracle   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably not the only thing that vibrates in his house
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How did that butt plug get there...I don't rightly know...but it is truly a godly miracle!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When you believe the creator of the universe incartated himself into a Jewish preacher, performed some magic tricks and CPR, and came back from the dead after being killed for dissing the Roman Empire, you'll believe anything.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Streetlamp.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
AC vibrating a "proud to be American" poster is a sign from God??
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fundagelicals (particularly of the Pentecostal variety) tend to remember the version of the story that casts their religion in the best light. (I spent many years among them watching them do this.) As far as I can tell, it's usually not consciously mendacious (at least among the rank-and-file.) If there are multiple explanations for a weird coincidence, but one of them is "GOD DID A MIRACLE and therefore all 247 bullet points on our statement of faith are accurate," that is the one they'll glom onto.

The behavior is strongly reinforced, too, because if you tell a story where the punch line is "OBVIOUSLY GOD LIKES US" you get strong praise from your community, and nobody will call bullshiat on your logic.
 
6nome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: AC vibrating a "proud to be American" poster is a sign from God??
It's a bigger stretch than he gave to little Jimmy last weekend.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"We're not going into a time where we're sorry for all the sins we've done as Americans "

Uhhhh, WUT?   Forgiveness only comes if you recognize and feel remorse for your sins.  He's not even good at pretending to be Christian
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Probably not the only thing that vibrates in his house


Wind whistling through his ears is more of a resonance than vibrating. Unless you mean the money in his pockets from his sheep, er, "flock". But I would classify that more as jingling.
 
wage0048
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I like to imagine that God occasionally performs ridiculous miracles just to get a good laugh out of how people "interpret" them.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
God is a pretty sad, impotent being when this is the level of miracles we get these days.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Fundagelicals (particularly of the Pentecostal variety) tend to remember the version of the story that casts their religion in the best light. (I spent many years among them watching them do this.) As far as I can tell, it's usually not consciously mendacious (at least among the rank-and-file.) If there are multiple explanations for a weird coincidence, but one of them is "GOD DID A MIRACLE and therefore all 247 bullet points on our statement of faith are accurate," that is the one they'll glom onto.

The behavior is strongly reinforced, too, because if you tell a story where the punch line is "OBVIOUSLY GOD LIKES US" you get strong praise from your community, and nobody will call bullshiat on your logic.

The behavior is strongly reinforced, too, because if you tell a story where the punch line is "OBVIOUSLY GOD LIKES US" you get strong praise from your community, and nobody will call bullshiat on your logic.


aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Fundagelicals (particularly of the Pentecostal variety) tend to remember the version of the story that casts their religion in the best light. (I spent many years among them watching them do this.) As far as I can tell, it's usually not consciously mendacious (at least among the rank-and-file.) If there are multiple explanations for a weird coincidence, but one of them is "GOD DID A MIRACLE and therefore all 247 bullet points on our statement of faith are accurate," that is the one they'll glom onto.

The behavior is strongly reinforced, too, because if you tell a story where the punch line is "OBVIOUSLY GOD LIKES US" you get strong praise from your community, and nobody will call bullshiat on your logic.

The behavior is strongly reinforced, too, because if you tell a story where the punch line is "OBVIOUSLY GOD LIKES US" you get strong praise from your community, and nobody will call bullshiat on your logic.


Well said. It's more self-hypnosis that it is lying, which makes it even more pernicious.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: God is a pretty sad, impotent being when this is the level of miracles we get these days.


Our track record with burning flora lately has been pretty terrible.  I'd like to commend him/her for giving us a break there.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: God is a pretty sad, impotent being when this is the level of miracles we get these days.


2000 years ago; rise from the dead.
1000 years ago; cures fatal diseases
500 years ago; breaks known laws of physics.
200 years ago; makes statues cry
60 years ago; cures diseases known to go to remission on their own.
15 years ago; appears on toast
5 years ago; makes flags wave slightly harder during prayer event.
3 days ago; causes a poster to ruffle a bit.
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: God is a pretty sad, impotent being when this is the level of miracles we get these days.


The chart need to be updated with "making a poster vibrate".

