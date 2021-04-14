 Skip to content
 
(KRNV Reno)   Nevada is betting on June 1st for reopening. Good thing people already given to risky activities don't fly in from all over the country to spend time indoors in the Nevada desert during the summer   (mynews4.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's stupid to base re-openings on arbitrary dates. Base them on metrics such as infection and vaccination rates.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: It's stupid to base re-openings on arbitrary dates. Base them on metrics such as infection and vaccination rates.


Money uber alles
 
Klyukva
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bostonguy: It's stupid to base re-openings on arbitrary dates. Base them on metrics such as infection and vaccination rates.


If things are progressing in a predictable manner plans can be made in advance.
 
Headso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's the average age of the person going to las vegas, 180? They will probably bring up the percentage of vaccinated people in Nevada.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm already planning on going there in September.
My girlfriend is very excited to go see Morrissey's residency at Caeser's Palace.

...

SHUT UP!!!!
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Headso: What's the average age of the person going to las vegas, 180? They will probably bring up the percentage of vaccinated people in Nevada.


I can only assume this is a reference to the 1990s movie Casino and that you have never actually been to Vegas.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: I'm already planning on going there in September.
My girlfriend is very excited to go see Morrissey's residency at Caeser's Palace.

...

SHUT UP!!!!


I'll be there in Sept as well.
I go there yearly (cept for last year) to see relatives and work for my cousin's dog rescue.
This year my college football team is playing UNLV. Double bonus.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Klyukva: bostonguy: It's stupid to base re-openings on arbitrary dates. Base them on metrics such as infection and vaccination rates.

If things are progressing in a predictable manner plans can be made in advance.


Meh. The date will change before then, I predict
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bostonguy: It's stupid to base re-openings on arbitrary dates. Base them on metrics such as infection and vaccination rates.


Or set a date and then make (and communicate) specific plans for how to achieve those metrics. Then if the date approaches and the metrics aren't met, just move the date again.

That's how most of the mask mandates have worked.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Headso: What's the average age of the person going to las vegas, 180? They will probably bring up the percentage of vaccinated people in Nevada.


Not anymore.  The geriatric crowd mostly goes to their local casinos, now that they are about as easy to find as a Starbucks.
 
