Covid: 'Israel may be reaching herd immunity.'
    Prof Eyal Leshem, Israel's largest hospital, Sheba Medical Center  
posted to Main » and STEM » on 14 Apr 2021 at 9:35 AM



bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
בלי עין הרע
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll really save their bacon.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if anyone knows about Covid, it's Covid.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still enjoy watching the people that were saying everyone should get infected to achieve herd immunity are also the people refusing the vaccine.

It's just not the same for them unless a few million people die for no reason.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thank you COVID...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be That Guy, but a lot of doctors have said X country or place was near herd immunity and it turned out premature.  We will eventually get to where Covid just causes a cold for most people, but I think it's a bit premature to be calling this when I've read this 100 times.  Manaus was supposed to be there in August with 75% already infected and come January womp-womp.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldnt it be "tribe immunity"?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Not to be That Guy, but a lot of doctors have said X country or place was near herd immunity and it turned out premature.  We will eventually get to where Covid just causes a cold for most people, but I think it's a bit premature to be calling this when I've read this 100 times.  Manaus was supposed to be there in August with 75% already infected and come January womp-womp.


That and it is as if a pandemic, by definition, needs to run into herd immunity in every herd... not just ones located inside of invisible (sometimes visible) borders.

"This part of the pool is for urinating only"  "This part of the restaurant is non-smoking"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still enjoy watching the people that were saying everyone should get infected to achieve herd immunity are also the people refusing the vaccine.


They weren't really advocating for getting themselves or anyone else actually getting infected.

They were advocating for doing nothing and then hoping the problem would magically go away.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Shouldnt it be "tribe the chosen's immunity"?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: dothemath: Shouldnt it be "tribe the chosen's immunity"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bhutan beating Israel these days.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard this before. And then the country realizes people were actually following their instructions and limiting the spread of covid, but they ease up and it spreads wildly again.

Finding the balance balance so they don't overwhelm their hospitals is hard. Death rates goes up because of lack of care after all.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still enjoy watching the people that were saying everyone should get infected to achieve herd immunity are also the people refusing the vaccine.


That would be entirely consistent with their stance.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Rapmaster2000: Not to be That Guy, but a lot of doctors have said X country or place was near herd immunity and it turned out premature.  We will eventually get to where Covid just causes a cold for most people, but I think it's a bit premature to be calling this when I've read this 100 times.  Manaus was supposed to be there in August with 75% already infected and come January womp-womp.

That and it is as if a pandemic, by definition, needs to run into herd immunity in every herd... not just ones located inside of invisible (sometimes visible) borders.

"This part of the pool is for urinating only"  "This part of the restaurant is non-smoking"


It's funny you should say that.  I, and a few other investors, have been working on a pet project that last few months and it's gonna open as soon as the pandemic is over.  It's going to be a swimming pool themed restaurant with floating tables and swimming waitresses and everybody can smoke and pee all they want.  We don't have a name yet but I was thinking "Carniceria Caligula" or something like that.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So the latest Covid-19 mutation is sentience? Next up the press release.

"We're really sorry about 2020, we weren't self-aware yet and had no idea."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jjorsett: HotWingConspiracy: I still enjoy watching the people that were saying everyone should get infected to achieve herd immunity are also the people refusing the vaccine.

That would be entirely consistent with their stance.


If their true goal was herd immunity, it's entirely inconsistent.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Hyjamon: Rapmaster2000: Not to be That Guy, but a lot of doctors have said X country or place was near herd immunity and it turned out premature.  We will eventually get to where Covid just causes a cold for most people, but I think it's a bit premature to be calling this when I've read this 100 times.  Manaus was supposed to be there in August with 75% already infected and come January womp-womp.

That and it is as if a pandemic, by definition, needs to run into herd immunity in every herd... not just ones located inside of invisible (sometimes visible) borders.

"This part of the pool is for urinating only"  "This part of the restaurant is non-smoking"

It's funny you should say that.  I, and a few other investors, have been working on a pet project that last few months and it's gonna open as soon as the pandemic is over.  It's going to be a swimming pool themed restaurant with floating tables and swimming waitresses and everybody can smoke and pee all they want.  We don't have a name yet but I was thinking "Carniceria Caligula" or something like that.


Swimming waitresses?  So Clark Griswold wasn't lying to Rusty about ordering fish for him, Audrey, and mom.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bostonguy: בלי עין הרע


Party on.  I hear it's a big day for birthdays.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: bostonguy: בלי עין הרע

Party on.  I hear it's a big day for birthdays.


Yup. In about three hours (starting at sundown), it is Israeli Independence Day. Woo-hoo!
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: jjorsett: HotWingConspiracy: I still enjoy watching the people that were saying everyone should get infected to achieve herd immunity are also the people refusing the vaccine.

That would be entirely consistent with their stance.

If their true goal was herd immunity, it's entirely inconsistent.


The consistency is in the inconsistency.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bostonguy: BitwiseShift: bostonguy: בלי עין הרע

Party on.  I hear it's a big day for birthdays.

Yup. In about three hours (starting at sundown), it is Israeli Independence Day. Woo-hoo!


Because of both caleders aligning, my birth was about 3 hours from now, a year earlier than that.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ya know, the basic problem with "herd immunity" is that there is no immunity.
Other than that, it is just fine.

/go ahead, just use cool sounding words any time you like, WCGW
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

meat0918: Finding the balance balance so they don't overwhelm their hospitals is hard. Death rates goes up because of lack of care after all.


Maybe the answer is to just build more hospitals so the ones we have don't get overwhelmed. Then we can all go see live sportsball, get rid of masks and pick our noses in public before shaking hands as gawd intended. Muh Freedumb!!!

Please note: this is not a serious answer. Thank you.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
net. any. ahu.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snocone: Ya know, the basic problem with "herd immunity" is that there is no immunity.
Other than that, it is just fine.

/go ahead, just use cool sounding words any time you like, WCGW


Wrong.gif

We even know the antibody concentrations necessary to achieve it.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: bostonguy: BitwiseShift: bostonguy: בלי עין הרע

Party on.  I hear it's a big day for birthdays.

Yup. In about three hours (starting at sundown), it is Israeli Independence Day. Woo-hoo!

Because of both caleders aligning, my birth was about 3 hours from now, a year earlier than that.


Wow -- happy birthday!
 
