(NYPost)   Making TikTok videos holding bags of liposuctioned human fat while dancing? Yep, that's going to get your medical license suspended, Dr. Brazil
    Physician, Plastic surgery, Surgery, Liposuction, medical license, Caren Trisoglio Garcia, Hospital  
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that wrong? Should he not have done that?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll make a lot of soap.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the first rule of fat club...
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is exactly what it looks like..."
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: Was that wrong? Should he not have done that?


drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People are trying their best to lose their job for clout.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tonight, we make soup!

SOAP. I meant SOAP.
 
buntz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I really don't understand what is making the world do this?!?
I know doctors.  Most seem pretty low-key and smart.
Most, I doubt, would want to risk everything it took for them to get to where they are just a post a goofy video on the Internet.

And of course not just doctors....what started the trend of kids posting their entire lives, etc.

Why did that guy post a video of him skateboarding while drinking a Mountain Dew?
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Weird, yes. Self serving- very likely, but hardly the worst thing out there. As long as the doctor is good at what they do, the patients aren't affected/mutilated by the procedure, and especially since they are not identified, then it's really just a matter of if one doesn't like it, one just watches something else.

I have said before that healthcare workers have the darkest sense of humor around, its generally our coping mechanism for an increasing crap sack career of greater responsibilities and diminishing returns.
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So that's what they mean when they say hip-a violation.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He siphons fat out of people all day long. Let that sink in. He has to look and smell morbidly obese people on a regular basis. No matter how much it pays id be saying "f*ck my life" every single day.
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

buntz: I really don't understand what is making the world do this?!?
I know doctors.  Most seem pretty low-key and smart.
Most, I doubt, would want to risk everything it took for them to get to where they are just a post a goofy video on the Internet.

And of course not just doctors....what started the trend of kids posting their entire lives, etc.

Why did that guy post a video of him skateboarding while drinking a Mountain Dew?


The doctor here seems pretty young herself. Probably didn't realize that posting goofiness related to her medical job fell under the "Buffalo Bill" clause in the TOS.  The career she chose (and the years of specializing) would all point to that social networks were practically the only way to talk to other people and get a straight-up like or dislike validation, from about 2005 on especially.
 
scumshine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When in danger
or in doubt,
run in circles, scream and shout.
 
