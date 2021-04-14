 Skip to content
 
Another victim of the pandemic: the gym membership. Because it's just as easy to give up working out by February at home
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I went back to the gym, would they let me hang my clothes on their equipment? I think not.
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wishing in one hand and farting in the other is still free, pork pie
 
indylaw
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The last thing I need to do is get in a find with some roided-out chad who refuses to wear a mask and is spitting rona slobber all over the place.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I dumped my YMCA membership right after Florida shut down in March 2020.  Wife and I just started walking everyday. Bought a Peloton treadmill and some weights in August 2020. I'm never going back to a gym.
I come home, strip down to my boxers, put on sneakers and get on the treadmill. It's a very disgusting sight, but very liberating.
 
cefm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A month by month membership is fine, but it's those impossible to escape multi year membership prisons (looking at you, Bally's) that are certainly going to die thanks to the pandemic. I'm sure people were able to escape them during the pandemic and they won't be caught again.
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hahahaha
Something I've always known about a Gym membership...

Start it on a Monday done w/it by Tuesday & wishing I'd just hung my clothes on my exercise bike I never use instead.......
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
should've invested in online gym subscriptions that nobody uses
 
SumFrequency [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Half our garage is a gym now, and I couldn't be happier. Between trx, yoga and weights over a year, it's still cheaper than a membership.
 
vtstang66
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was avoiding gyms before it was cool.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buy yourself some $30 exercise rings and you won't need a gym.
 
wxboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

indylaw: The last thing I need to do is get in a find with some roided-out chad who refuses to wear a mask and is spitting rona slobber all over the place.


But enough about your spouse...
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They'll have to cater to hobos that need showers now.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: They'll have to cater to hobos that need showers now.


Lots and I mean *lots* of the working poor who were ( and still are ) living in their car , etcetera already were using those places so they would not look like a lot of other homeless people when they showed up for work.
Every day.
A lot of genpop of homeless folks started doing sink showers at home improvement stores.

I just hope the Y can keep up, as when 24hr fitness went, that was a giant hole that I doubt another chain will tray and fill.
 
Fourstring
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Our YMCA was a Saturday morning ritual - take the kids to swim lessons and go play racquetball with the spouse.

When COVID hit, the Y shut down for good. Haven't had a reason to find another gym since.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are more than enough attention whores to keep the gym industry afloat.
 
rka
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been back at the gym since last August. Love it actually. It's half or less as busy.

Plus, since I'm wfh plus really flexible with even that I go during the downtime mid-morning. I'm after the hardcore early morning group and before the slackers. The trainers there say it's the busiest between 5-7, so just avoid the "I'm just here to be seen" crowd then.

Nothing but people just getting shiat done and getting on with their day when I go.

My wife won't go back to OT though so we also built a home gym. Works good for getting cardio in on off-days.
 
