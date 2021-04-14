 Skip to content
(Axios)   St. Vincent water supply running critically low, leading some to suggest bringing in David Byrne to fix things   (axios.com) divider line
    Followup, Police, United States, Law enforcement, Caribbean, Saint Paul, Minnesota, Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center, Protest  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks plenty hydrated to me.

Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If only there were some way of harnessing the power of the heat of the Earth.....
 
kb7rky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Same as it ever was...same as it ever was...

behanger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Burning down the house?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: If only there were some way of harnessing the power of the heat of the Earth.....


Doesn't help much if the sun is being mostly blocked by a giant ash cloud from the eruption.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mr. Shabooboo: If only there were some way of harnessing the power of the heat of the Earth.....

Doesn't help much if the sun is being mostly blocked by a giant ash cloud from the eruption.


Never mind, I misread that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Diogenes: She looks plenty hydrated to me.

[Fark user image image 271x186]


Which regrets their name more right now, the singer, or the volcano?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
David BYRNE & St VINCENT " road to nowhere"
Youtube jZVL8gIUII8
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Diogenes: She looks plenty hydrated to me.

[Fark user image 271x186]


Her signature model guitar is the best new body design in 30 years.
The headstock isnt great but its a well made guitar.
 
