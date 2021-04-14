 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   What does it feel like to have your girlfriend out you to the FBI as a seditious terrorist?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dunno, but now I know what it's like to read an "article" that's really nothing more than an advertisement for a podcast.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we need this explained?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never know. You tell me.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know - I guess I'd like to learn what it feels like to have a girlfriend first..? Depending on how that goes, I may or may not feel like trying to smash the state * shrugs *

/ Forever alone 😰
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how many wives/girlfriends rat these guys out at the first chance.

It's almost like they don't treat women well....
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Dunno, but now I know what it's like to read an "article" that's really nothing more than an advertisement for a podcast.


It's a link to the podcast.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suebsaeng was recently sent a trove of images, and offered graphic descriptions of others, that had flooded the Trump team in the days following Election Day 2020. He reviewed them-much to his palpable disgust-for Fever Dreams fans' listening pleasure.
"There were deep fakes of then-President Trump in his underpants, or if not in his underwear... just a completely nude Donald Trump with no genitalia. One person who was subjected to rifling through these images described how there was a point where they had to zoom in on the fake photo to confirm that the Donald Trump in that image indeed had no dick, and wasn't just a nude Donald Trump," Suebsaeng said.

Well, I wasn't planning on having lunch today anyway.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Like she doesn't want to get brought down with my seditious ass? Gosh, they say that you want a smart woman, but lemmee school you yowuns, you want bone stupid and needy."
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does it feel like to have your girlfriend out you to the FBI as a seditious terrorist?

Depending on how hawt she is, I imagine it would be like long term BDSM without a safeword.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, I sure in the hell wouldn't hesitate.   Hell I'd turn him in even if he murdered an entire village of Sand People.  Sub humans that they are, that's a warning sign honey.  Get a farking clue and call the police.  You don't need to stand behind the thin Jedi line.  That motherfarker Obi Wan would probably leave him for dead all maimed and wounded anyway.  They're a bunch of psychopaths is what they are.  And if you want to live, you need to get out of that toxic relationship girlfriend.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounded great, but then I randomly jumped in to hear and remembered there's a reason I don't listen to podcasts.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It gets you a chauffeured ride to the "airport"...
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright....this is the final straw. I am done trying to the Daily Mail! I'm tired of trying to navigate through a farkin' seizure-bate website.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Daily Beast*...... whatever.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't ride with a mad woman".

-Chris Rock
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of hullabaloo over a mostly-peaceful protest.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: Single?


I mean to say, I'd guess it feels like being single.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Funny how many wives/girlfriends rat these guys out at the first chance.

It's almost like they don't treat women well....


I agree with your general premise, but there's no telling what other retaliations these women have acted on that don't rise to the level of FBI or national news.

(I've always been amused by anonymous tips that had to have come from someone (s) close to the perpetrator and with a grudge.)
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: A lot of hullabaloo over a mostly-peaceful protest.


9-11 was a mostly peaceful protest.
The vast majority of airliners did not crash into buildings that day.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a guy on the other side of my apartment complex with a three-percenter sticker on his car. After Jan 6, I started watching for the car so I could send a pic of the car and license plate to the FBI. I don't know the guy and I have no idea if he was in DC that day, but seems like good odds that he'd know someone who was.

Unfortunately, I haven't seen the car since then; he may have moved out.
 
Bob's Your Uncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Whiskey in the Jar"?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There must be some smug incels out there right now.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Brent Bozell IV-son of famous conservative activist Brent Bozell"

Ah...His GF was L Brent Bozell Jr., who was a cold war crypto-fascist who worked for both Joe McCarthy and Goldwater. And looks just like the kind of guy who's REALLY fun at parties.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: A lot of hullabaloo over a mostly-peaceful protest.


imagez.tmz.comView Full Size


So in your mind this terrorist only had zip ties to maintain the peace.

Awesome.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Do we need this explained?


This is Fark so yeah......what's it like to have a girlfriend?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: There must be some smug incels out there right now.


I mean, I've been accused of being arrogant, but never of being smug 🤷🏻♂
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Number 216: GORDON: A lot of hullabaloo over a mostly-peaceful protest.

[imagez.tmz.com image 850x637]

So in your mind this terrorist only had zip ties to maintain the peace.

Awesome.


lol
What did Captain Justice have in that chest rack?
Packs of Twizzlers?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll bet the sex was hot when he told her.  She kept yelling "Storm Me!  Storm Me!"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: I don't know - I guess I'd like to learn what it feels like to have a girlfriend first..? Depending on how that goes, I may or may not feel like trying to smash the state * shrugs *

/ Forever alone 😰



I am in awe of anyone who can say casually and with confidence that, if they so chose, they could smash with an entire country.
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am still unclear why these 'Patriots' who were 'bravely standing up for their president and country' are hiding, and not stepping boldly forward to acknowledge their 'righteous acts'
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: There must be some smug incels out there right now.


Also, what a Smaug incel may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Search "Oglaf the lonely mountain", I don't want a time-out ;P
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby, asking about a GF is a question best asked elsewhere.  What site did you think you were on?
 
dryknife
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now you don't talk so loud
Now you don't seem so proud
 
toejam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Farked and found out
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: BitwiseShift: There must be some smug incels out there right now.

Also, what a Smaug incel may look like:

[Fark user image image 425x727]

/ Search "Oglaf the lonely mountain", I don't want a time-out ;P


It's the flame spurt that earns them a wagon of gold.
 
groverpm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't know but he'll feel right at home with his fellow insurrectionists who were outed by girlfriend, mother, or sister, often one and the same.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: BitwiseShift: There must be some smug incels out there right now.

Also, what a Smaug incel may look like:

[Fark user image image 425x727]

/ Search "Oglaf the lonely mountain", I don't want a time-out ;P


Oglaf is farking awesome.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

exqqqme: "Brent Bozell IV-son of famous conservative activist Brent Bozell"

Ah...His GF was L Brent Bozell Jr., who was a cold war crypto-fascist who worked for both Joe McCarthy and Goldwater. And looks just like the kind of guy who's REALLY fun at parties.


Holding his own book

[Fark user image 538x407]


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I'll never know. You tell me.


Apparently it feels like fixing the cable.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

genner: dothemath: Do we need this explained?

This is Fark so yeah......what's it like to have a girlfriend?


Delightful when you find the right one. 15 years and going strong.
She's not a big fan of the nitrous however.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Feels good, man.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

frankb00th: genner: dothemath: Do we need this explained?

This is Fark so yeah......what's it like to have a girlfriend?

Delightful when you find the right one. 15 years and going strong.
She's not a big fan of the nitrous however.


Thats cool but I think 15 is a little young.
 
