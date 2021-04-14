 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Bookies update their odds of aliens being discovered after recent Pentagon reports   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What would the Pentagon know that NASA and large universities don't know?  Or is this merely something that suits the narrative of the Armed Forces?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gruntbuggly: What would the Pentagon know that NASA and large universities don't know?  Or is this merely something that suits the narrative of the Armed Forces?


That the sightings happen to coincide with test flights of experimental aircraft?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think it's not only considerate of space aliens to conform to ICAO/FAA aircraft warning light standards, but that it's proof that they want to be friends.
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gruntbuggly: What would the Pentagon know that NASA and large universities don't know?  Or is this merely something that suits the narrative of the Armed Forces?


Where do you think the lizard people work?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

g.fro: Gruntbuggly: What would the Pentagon know that NASA and large universities don't know?  Or is this merely something that suits the narrative of the Armed Forces?

That the sightings happen to coincide with test flights of experimental aircraft?


That the sightings happen to coincide with test flights of experimental ALIENaircraft?

Fixed it for you.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am one of those people that thinks that absolute, irrefutable proof of intelligent life from elsewhere would be one of the greatest and most profound discoveries of all time.  And it would be even more impressive if they actually came to this planet - because that would mean that there is a way to solve the "speed of light/time dilation" problems associated with cosmic distances.

But I do not believe that any proof of either one exists right now, no matter how much I'd like it to be.

Here are my top reasons why:
1. I'm not the only one that feels this way.  Many people feel much more strongly than me.  They couldn't keep it secret.
2. Our government is inept.  They couldn't keep it a secret.  Too many people.
3. There is a LOT to be gained by this being true.  There is literally no reason to keep it secret.
4. There is no point #4.
 
mudpants
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Clicked on link ... Saw Nick Pope ... clicked off
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA: The company is nevertheless offering odds of 7/1 that the existence of an alien civilisation is confirmed by 2030, and a quite tempting 20/1 that we get the confirmation by the end of this year.

So provided the company is solvent, they'll give me a 5% return if I "bet" that there will be no confirmation of an alien civilisation by the end of 2021? Or would the odds be longer, like 1/25 - so that they make their money via the gap. Not a gambler, but a return even of 4% with that level of risk seems interesting. I wonder if they have laid out a lot of detail on definitions for "confirmation", "alien", and "civilisation" for purposes of this wager.
 
