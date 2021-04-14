 Skip to content
 
Original Tweet:
 
Super_pope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I used to be a reporter like you.  Till I took a rubber bullet to the finger.

/Abolish police
 
GreenSun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope the violence and the looting would stop already. If you want to fight for justice for the innocents, don't hurt innocents.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I hope the violence and the looting would stop already. If you want to fight for justice for the innocents, don't hurt innocents.


Tell that to the police.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I hope the violence and the looting would stop already. If you want to fight for justice for the innocents, don't hurt innocents.


police started the violence. civilians aren't hurting police. property isn't more valuable than life. police are taking life, from regular people, and you're concerned about property.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I hope the violence and the looting would stop already. If you want to fight for justice for the innocents, don't hurt innocents.


I agree with everything you said.

I just think we disagree on which side is which.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: GreenSun: I hope the violence and the looting would stop already. If you want to fight for justice for the innocents, don't hurt innocents.

Tell that to the police.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I hope the violence and the looting would stop already. If you want to fight for justice for the innocents, don't hurt innocents.


You reckon journalists are doing a lot of looting, do you?
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Super_pope: I used to be a reporter like you.  Till I took a rubber bullet to the finger.

/Abolish police


Yes, lets send the BLM therapists in with their clipboards and concerned expressions.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ignore the fascist bootlickers in this thread and abolish police.
 
Bugerz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was there, they were shooting anything that moved. Numb farkers were even shooting at the Cub Foods. Talked to my Uncle (retired senior detective) and he said if he was an authority he'd have fired all of them. How farked do you have to be that a senior detective looks down on you.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Ignore the fascist bootlickers in this thread and abolish police.


Yes, police do make it difficult to commit crimes.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Abolish all police.  We gave police a try.  The experiment failed.  Time to cut our losses and abolish all police.
 
Bugerz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And let me set this straight. The MTA cops I've met have been genuinely nice people. The locals have too. The mother farkers that are in big departments though, have been terrorists with a blue suit. Some serious work needs to be done to our police departments to standardize them and to remove this pervasive element of seeing everyone as an enemy.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Ignore the fascist bootlickers in this thread and abolish police.


Oooo, you got to use "bootlicker".
You've had a big day.
Time for a nap now.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trik: Super_pope: I used to be a reporter like you.  Till I took a rubber bullet to the finger.

/Abolish police

Yes, lets send the BLM therapists in with their clipboards and concerned expressions.


You know if the police stopped murdering people and acted like a professional career field that held their own people responsible for their actions then BLM would not have to be a thing.

And frankly my wife is a counselor, has dealt with plenty of people on mental health emergencies, without a firearm, vest, taser, or pepper spray and has yet to kill anyone.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

question_dj: GreenSun: I hope the violence and the looting would stop already. If you want to fight for justice for the innocents, don't hurt innocents.

police started the violence. civilians aren't hurting police. property isn't more valuable than life. police are taking life, from regular people, and you're concerned about property.


If property isn't more valuable than life why are so many of these protesters so quick to go get themselves some property? It's unbelievable  that so many people are defending this and making excuses for these thieves. They are setting stores on fire and stealing shoes and cellphones that has nothing to do with justice they are using the young man's death as a pretext to steal and break shiat.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bugerz: And let me set this straight. The MTA cops I've met have been genuinely nice people. The locals have too. The mother farkers that are in big departments though, have been terrorists with a blue suit. Some serious work needs to be done to our police departments to standardize them and to remove this pervasive element of seeing everyone as an enemy.


That's like saying "all we have to do is break the light speed barrier and then we can take weekend trips to alpha centauri".  Yes, if we fixed police, they would be better.  But like breaking the light speed barrier, fixing police also is impossible.  So in the world of sub light speed, we must abolish all police.
 
