(TreeHugger)   That's not an apartment, it's a dorm room   (treehugger.com)
31
1494 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)



31 Comments     (+0 »)
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cleaning Cupboard Apartment Or Rather "Compartment"
Youtube IT0JOCg0aLQ
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's quite nice.
At least the sh*tter doesn't double as the kitchen sink this time..
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than mommy's basement or having roommates with a breathtaking variety of personal hygiene challenges and behavioral quirks.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American says what? Most of the world lives in smaller homes/apartments.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to build the Ascetic Virtues wonder, +2 housing in every city.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting use of space. I don't think I'd want to be there more than a year or two, though.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot nicer than my first studio apartment where the bathroom was through the closet.

Also the radiator was opposite of the sink so scalded buttocks.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can see the appeal, but I have so much *stuff*. There are two of us in a 3200 square foot house, and it's getting crowded since I started my home brewing lockdown hobby.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
F*ck

The newer dorms at the local community college are like little mansions. Like 4 or 5 bedroom apartments with nice kitchen and open areas. Hell I knew of someone who lived in one of the closets.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
tiny apartment work in places where everything is walking distance like center of a lot of asian cities, if you try having tiny apartments in a condo off a expressway somewhere or in the suburbs its awful. you need to be able to offset the lack of space with a ton of oportunities (gym downstairs, park next street over, low cost restaurants etc etc)
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Somebody never lived in NYC. Looking at you, sunny.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It would be better than having room mates..I just don't think I could do that. Living in a much smaller
space to avoid that would be worth it..And there is a lot of height space that seems to be un-usued..
I'd prefer to see the bed lofted from it's current position and the space under it available..
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I dated a woman in Solana Beach who's place was that big.  Her, her dog, her surfboards, and me for a few weeks every other month.
You could get away with it there because well it's Southern California and all we needed to do was cross a bike path and go down some cliff stairs to get to the ocean so the place was only there to sleep, shiat, and fark.  Living in such a place anywhere that does not have permanent summer would be a killer.

I really like tiny homes and small living but it's really only doable solo, at least for me.

/her neighbors were a family of four or five and a dog in what appeared to be the same size place.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I didn't have a cat and if the location was good (like being able to walk to work and lots of entertainment and parks and stuff) I'd live there easy. I like seeing solutions to the challenge of how to make best use of small spaces
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Enh, seen plenty of smaller places in Japan.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would have killed to have a space like that to myself when I was in college.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: American says what? Most of the world lives in smaller homes/apartments.


This. My first was around 120 sq ft. I could visit a friend in another building whose appt was a closet.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: American says what? Most of the world lives in smaller homes/apartments.


I mean...TFA is about Ukraine but okay.

That said, in the US these places are usually like $3 cheaper than a normal sized apartment. It's just another excuse to sell fake luxury.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Must have a public sex dungeon on the lower floors
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bowen: bacchanalias and consequences: American says what? Most of the world lives in smaller homes/apartments.

I mean...TFA is about Ukraine but okay.

That said, in the US these places are usually like $3 cheaper than a normal sized apartment. It's just another excuse to sell fake luxury.


I meant the headline, man. What do you think the over/under that was written by a Ukrainian.

Also my point exactly. The McMansion thing is realluxury
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where's the microwave?   If you are renting to college students an oven really is a useless appliance
 
the_colors [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My apartment in Chicago is not much bigger than that and i love it. I actually have full size appliances and more storage space, but it could probably be considered 'micro'. I'm only moving because i want space for a drum kit.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would have made a loft bed and put the desk underneath it, and put a divider between the kitchen area and the "living room," but I'm admittedly not an interior designer.
 
princehal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie. In a city, I could live there. Me and my Yorkie.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Enh, seen plenty of smaller places in Japan.


I've seen bigger cells in Graterford.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby is jealous.

/Don't be like Subby
 
great_tigers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puffy999: F*ck

The newer dorms at the local community college are like little mansions. Like 4 or 5 bedroom apartments with nice kitchen and open areas. Hell I knew of someone who lived in one of the closets.


We should really make college free for them. They deserve it.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gunsmack: BafflerMeal: Enh, seen plenty of smaller places in Japan.

I've seen bigger cells in Graterford.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

great_tigers: puffy999: F*ck

The newer dorms at the local community college are like little mansions. Like 4 or 5 bedroom apartments with nice kitchen and open areas. Hell I knew of someone who lived in one of the closets.

We should really make college free for them. They deserve it.


No matter how we cut down on tuition or fees, things like food and rent are still gonna cost money.

Also, I don't think that was the norm. It certainly wasn't my university experience.... but then again, that city actually had apartments available. The reason this local CC built those dorms was due to a lack of (safe) affordable housing for the college students. About all that was available here were shared-bathroom studios with rapists and tweakers as your neighbors.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've done it in really poor times In my 20s.  But it worked because I probably owned 2 pair of shoes and a small suitcase worth of clothes and not much more.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just another example of people, especially young people, being trained to accept less and less as "normal" or even "desirable".

Soon they'll accept 30 year mortgages at 12% interest and $1,000 per month user fees to live in these boxes.

But don't you dare suggest that anyone steps in to make things better for them, you socialist commie bastard!
 
