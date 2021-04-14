 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   4/20 Party on Hippy Hill cancelled. Again. This is putting a serious harsh on my buzz. Again   (sfgate.com) divider line
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh no.
 
Choc-Ful-A [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The line,
"Let me be blunt," Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg said.
could have been the entire article.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Huh? I'm sorry, you'll have to repeat yourself. I'm really high right now.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Golden Gate Park is pretty big, you could distance and blaze all day. Not really newsworthy.
 
