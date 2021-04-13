 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Walking while Black in a Columbia, South Carolina neighborhood - even if you live there - apparently allows anyone else to threaten said walker, is that right Staff Sergeant?   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 7:30 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Really? This douche can't see what's wrong with telling someone that shiat? I used to live about a mile from there and that's not the way people behave there. This a-hole is just a refined piece of crap.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Alexa, please show me the opposite of deescalation.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
An Army SSG? First the SOB committed assault and battery upon a man on their public sidewalk. Needs to be arrested for that and probably harassment under civilian state law.

Then his CC needs to take action on the unit side. Does this asshat supervise anyone of color? Will other members of the unit want to work with this racist SOB?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good luck at work tomorrow SSgt Pentland...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well that didn't take long...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Heh! Somebody's in for a rough hump day.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
One more, and I'll f*ck off.
This is the commanding general:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Bwaaaahahaha!
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Someone needs to set up about four Pokémon Go gyms on the sidewalks around his house.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
...maybe a Geocache or two. I'm sure he will enjoy remaining eternally vigilant to preserve the integrity of his 'close knit neighborhood'.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That is some super douche behaviour.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Can roids cause racism?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well that's a way to end a career....
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

puffy999: Well that's a way to end a career....


I doubt it will end his career, but he should lose a stripe or two over it with substantial forfeiture of pay to boot. And that's only if it goes to Non-judicial punishment. If it goes to courts martial he's facing much more substantial penalties.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like we know who is the next recipient of the I farked Around and Found Out Award.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He and his disgusting hag of a wife already scrubbed all their social media. What a colossal pussy.

He was also doxxed. I'm not usually for people being doxxed, but I'll make an exception for this racist piece of crap.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Answering the question of how does one go from Staff Sergent to Facilities cleaning at Fort Polk.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: One more, and I'll f*ck off.
This is the commanding general:
[Fark user image image 400x400]

/Bwaaaahahaha!


Oh, I see Karma has returned from its hibernation!
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is horrid, but I can't look away from the tree planted on that narrow strip between the sidewalk and street.
It's like they want that sidewalk to heave.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

italie: This is horrid, but I can't look away from the tree planted on that narrow strip between the sidewalk and street.
It's like they want that sidewalk to heave.


Corvallis...

Good lord the sidewalks...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: An Army SSG? First the SOB committed assault and battery upon a man on their public sidewalk. Needs to be arrested for that and probably harassment under civilian state law.

Then his CC needs to take action on the unit side. Does this asshat supervise anyone of color? Will other members of the unit want to work with this racist SOB?


I believe he is going to get a remote assignment.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Redh8t: One more, and I'll f*ck off.
This is the commanding general:
[Fark user image image 400x400]

/Bwaaaahahaha!


Oh, this is going to be good.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: AirForceVet: An Army SSG? First the SOB committed assault and battery upon a man on their public sidewalk. Needs to be arrested for that and probably harassment under civilian state law.

Then his CC needs to take action on the unit side. Does this asshat supervise anyone of color? Will other members of the unit want to work with this racist SOB?

I believe he is going to get a remote assignment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Can roids cause racism?


No. The racism has always been there.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Can roids cause racism?


No but it can lower inhibitions to manifestation
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Redh8t: One more, and I'll f*ck off.
This is the commanding general:
[Fark user image 400x400]

/Bwaaaahahaha!


FA

Redh8t: Well that didn't take long...
[Fark user image 425x680]

Heh! Somebody's in for a rough hump day.


FO
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you watch the video, near the end, two more Black people come around the corner on a walk, douche guy is going to be super triggered.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Badafuco: He and his disgusting hag of a wife already scrubbed all their social media. What a colossal pussy.

He was also doxxed. I'm not usually for people being doxxed, but I'll make an exception for this racist piece of crap.


Once again, Pussies are tough and enjoy a solid pounding.  This fark is a SCROTUM - delicate, fragile and easily injured.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Threaten walker? He better not threaten me, I'll sue his ass.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Really? This douche can't see what's wrong with telling someone that shiat? I used to live about a mile from there and that's not the way people behave there.


Clearly it is.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wtf ever happened to nodding and saying "Hi!"?? That's what we do in our neighborhood regardless of the color, gender, age of the walker.

You know how they respond? By nodding and saying "Hi" right back!!!!

Common courtesy and manners need to make a comeback.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can tell you the guy I'd rather have in my neighborhood, and it ain't mister shaved-roid-head shoeless shiatstain.

/I've already got those, thanks.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Seems like we know who is the next recipient of the I farked Around and Found Out Award.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder how Fox News will spin this.

A. The black guy was Antifa.

Or

B. Look how black people get treated by members of Biden's military.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jonathan Pentland is a racist sack of crap.

https://heavy.com/news/jonathan-pentl​a​nd/

Jonathan Pentland deserves to never outrun this. The consequences Jonathan Pentland is about to face should serve as a waring to others.

/Jonathan Pentland
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That was bullying behavior.  It was almost triggering.  You see him say just walk away many times, but every time the kid tried to walk away, he was flanked.  He wanted a confrontation and was looking for every excuse to have one.  I am amazed the kid stayed as calm as he did in the face of a very intimidating situation.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.