(Chron)   Strictly 4 my S.T.U.D.E.N.T.Z
21
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it might be prudent to see what warm-ups #1-4 were before we cast judgment
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As far as the teacher is concerned, how long will they mourn her? That's what happens when shorty wanna be a thug.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Munden: it might be prudent to see what warm-ups #1-4 were before we cast judgment


I dunno. most folks know to avoid the word. I wouldn't delve into it even at a college level, there is no need to stir the obvious pot.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Should have just showed them the film "Lenny".
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Munden: it might be prudent to see what warm-ups #1-4 were before we cast judgment

I dunno. most folks know to avoid the word. I wouldn't delve into it even at a college level, there is no need to stir the obvious pot.


When do you think people are mature enough to discuss racist symbology without freaking out?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: sinko swimo: Munden: it might be prudent to see what warm-ups #1-4 were before we cast judgment

I dunno. most folks know to avoid the word. I wouldn't delve into it even at a college level, there is no need to stir the obvious pot.

When do you think people are mature enough to discuss racist symbology without freaking out?


In today's world, never.

/ I would have used a Richard Pryor or Chris Rock quote.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope Tupac breaks his silence and helps her out
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: sinko swimo: Munden: it might be prudent to see what warm-ups #1-4 were before we cast judgment

I dunno. most folks know to avoid the word. I wouldn't delve into it even at a college level, there is no need to stir the obvious pot.

When do you think people are mature enough to discuss racist symbology without freaking out?


From recent experience, I'd say sometime around the 23rd Century.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Though to be fair, if you can listen to it being every 5th word in a rap song, you should be mature enough to discuss it in a classroom setting.  It's not a Word of Power. It doesn't summon slave demons every time you say it.  It's about context. If she said "What do you guys think about A-aron sitting there like a ni-bong?" That would be vastly different.  But if you want to talk about the word like adults and how things have changed regarding that word (like it's use in Tom Sawyer), then I really don't see a problem with that.  Talk about the word honkey and cracker too while you're at it. And all the other words I would probably get nodded for listing. Maybe talk about how if you don't like that word, people should stop using it all the time.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Tyrone Slothrop: sinko swimo: Munden: it might be prudent to see what warm-ups #1-4 were before we cast judgment

I dunno. most folks know to avoid the word. I wouldn't delve into it even at a college level, there is no need to stir the obvious pot.

When do you think people are mature enough to discuss racist symbology without freaking out?

From recent experience, I'd say sometime around the 23rd Century.


I would actually be interested in hearing a learned conversation (not a debate) about this. Only by black people. I would be glad to sit, listen, and learn.

I used the word as a kid, ignorant of the broader hate I was tapping into. I would be ashamed if it ever left my lips or my kids lips today. But I'm genuinely interested in what black folks think about attempts to reclaim it.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: sinko swimo: Munden: it might be prudent to see what warm-ups #1-4 were before we cast judgment

I dunno. most folks know to avoid the word. I wouldn't delve into it even at a college level, there is no need to stir the obvious pot.

When do you think people are mature enough to discuss racist symbology without freaking out?


Age = the limit of:

[f(x+h) - f(x)] / h

As h goes to zero, where f() is the number of clicks a headline gets.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ummm on the same site:

https://www.chron.com/news/nation-wor​l​d/article/Judge-faces-charges-for-mast​urbating-during-trials-1945301.php
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Though to be fair, if you can listen to it being every 5th word in a rap song, you should be mature enough to discuss it in a classroom setting.  It's not a Word of Power. It doesn't summon slave demons every time you say it.  It's about context. If she said "What do you guys think about A-aron sitting there like a ni-bong?" That would be vastly different.  But if you want to talk about the word like adults and how things have changed regarding that word (like it's use in Tom Sawyer), then I really don't see a problem with that.  Talk about the word honkey and cracker too while you're at it. And all the other words I would probably get nodded for listing. Maybe talk about how if you don't like that word, people should stop using it all the time.


There it is. The whitest post you'll read all day
 
baorao
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: Tyrone Slothrop: sinko swimo: Munden: it might be prudent to see what warm-ups #1-4 were before we cast judgment

I dunno. most folks know to avoid the word. I wouldn't delve into it even at a college level, there is no need to stir the obvious pot.

When do you think people are mature enough to discuss racist symbology without freaking out?

Age = the limit of:

[f(x+h) - f(x)] / h

As h goes to zero, where f() is the number of clicks a headline gets.


Also, I know English class was the subject that had carte blanche to delve into sociological subjects when I was in school, but it might as well have been a math teacher pulling it in this case.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: brainlordmesomorph: Tyrone Slothrop: sinko swimo: Munden: it might be prudent to see what warm-ups #1-4 were before we cast judgment

I dunno. most folks know to avoid the word. I wouldn't delve into it even at a college level, there is no need to stir the obvious pot.

When do you think people are mature enough to discuss racist symbology without freaking out?

From recent experience, I'd say sometime around the 23rd Century.

I would actually be interested in hearing a learned conversation (not a debate) about this. Only by black people. I would be glad to sit, listen, and learn.

I used the word as a kid, ignorant of the broader hate I was tapping into. I would be ashamed if it ever left my lips or my kids lips today. But I'm genuinely interested in what black folks think about attempts to reclaim it.


How about the Irish?

\see: Oliver's Army
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Texas is racist and we can see it clearly all the way from Lexington, Virginia.
 
mudesi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not a huge fan of rap.  Far from it.  But there are a few songs in my collection, and every once in a while, when you're in the mood for it, you just want to get down with a good gangsta beat.

EVERYONE sings along.  Don't farking lie.  You are NOT replacing it with "bleep" or "n word".  You are full blown going all out.  No matter if you're the whitest motherfarking wonderbread whitey white in the world.

Context.  How does it work?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Though to be fair, if you can listen to it being every 5th word in a rap song, you should be mature enough to discuss it in a classroom setting.  It's not a Word of Power. It doesn't summon slave demons every time you say it.  It's about context. If she said "What do you guys think about A-aron sitting there like a ni-bong?" That would be vastly different.  But if you want to talk about the word like adults and how things have changed regarding that word (like it's use in Tom Sawyer), then I really don't see a problem with that.  Talk about the word honkey and cracker too while you're at it. And all the other words I would probably get nodded for listing. Maybe talk about how if you don't like that word, people should stop using it all the time.


I hate arguments of the form "you do [thing I don't do] so you can handle [thing that I don't like]".

Not everyone listens to music that uses that word, and, besides, we usually mark it as "explicit" and "not for children". I know that doesn't keep kids from listening, it does show that we maybe shouldn't approach high school lessons with the assumption that the kids have spent the morning listening to DMX and that it is appropriate for a teacher to use similar language.

That said, I agree that it's hard to understand and address the history of racism without talking about that word, and I feel for any teacher who makes a good faith attempt to do it well. That's a minefield.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: brainlordmesomorph: Tyrone Slothrop: sinko swimo: Munden: it might be prudent to see what warm-ups #1-4 were before we cast judgment

I dunno. most folks know to avoid the word. I wouldn't delve into it even at a college level, there is no need to stir the obvious pot.

When do you think people are mature enough to discuss racist symbology without freaking out?

From recent experience, I'd say sometime around the 23rd Century.

I would actually be interested in hearing a learned conversation (not a debate) about this. Only by black people. I would be glad to sit, listen, and learn.

I used the word as a kid, ignorant of the broader hate I was tapping into. I would be ashamed if it ever left my lips or my kids lips today. But I'm genuinely interested in what black folks think about attempts to reclaim it.


This is going back a decade and a half, but I was working overnights in a warehouse.  Young black guy (20s) walks up to old black guy (60s) and says, "What's up, my N-word?"

A little background, old black guy grew up in the south. The response was brutal. Long story short, I never heard any of the young  black guys use the word again.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Should have just showed them the film "Lenny".


Ween ― Fat Lenny
Youtube T3IDeZEDOy8
 
