 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Guess which popular spring break state had highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since early February?   (news4jax.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Duval County, Florida, Vaccination, Vaccine, new cases of the coronavirus, rate of people testing positive, highest single-day increase, health officials, Duval County  
•       •       •

188 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 2:25 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Look at Michigan.
If there's one thing people should know by now, what happens in one state soon happens in the rest
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No surprise.  Being fully vaccinated feels better every day.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Texas?

Oh right nobody wants to visit texas on spring break... or the rest of the year really.

/go to texas, get shot for free
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well it is home of The Shiatgibbon.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Texas?

Oh right nobody wants to visit texas on spring break... or the rest of the year really.

/go to texas, get shot for free


Even if you're a native... if you're transgender, that is. Of course, you could LEAVE Texas and be hated because... well, you're Texan. But those are pretentious dickheads anyway, so nobody should worry about what they think.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The tag is a spoiler.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

0z79: lolmao500: Texas?

Oh right nobody wants to visit texas on spring break... or the rest of the year really.

/go to texas, get shot for free

Even if you're a native... if you're transgender, that is. Of course, you could LEAVE Texas and be hated because... well, you're Texan. But those are pretentious dickheads anyway, so nobody should worry about what they think.


Hell, if you're trans in Texas you're lucky if all they do is shoot you.
 
get real
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IP: No surprise.  Being fully vaccinated feels better every day.


You do understand vaccine is not a free ride?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.