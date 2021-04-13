 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   You need to vacuum your vacuum or else you suck   (readersdigest.ca)
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You can get free cuum anytime.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
this did not work well on my pool filter...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How did I know that already
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've done this for as long as I've used a bagless vacuum. The real shocker came when I switched to a Dyson stick vac for most of the quick and easy cleaning. Those filters have to be rinsed in the sink or the vacuum motor simply won't run. Since they need to air dry for 24 hours after cleaning it pays to have a spare or two on hand.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Behold! Sy Borg the vacuum cleaner with 'accessories'
Fark user imageView Full Size


/All government sponsored recreational services are clean and efficient
//You'll love it! It's a way of life
///Don't plook too hard
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So glad this made it to the Main tab. Turns out, I've been doing my vacuum cleaner wrong for years.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Your vacuum cleaner may suck, but does it toast bread and blow?
Fark user imageView Full Size

I also liked this commercial
Dirt Devil-The Exorcist
Youtube aGb8pMIeY6w
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I cut out the middle man. I use my shop-vac inside the house as well.
 
