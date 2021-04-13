 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   It turns out that there are real pet detectives   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Breed, giant rabbit, change of home, Rabbit, Flemish Giant, continental giant rabbit, Rabbit breeds, Robert Kenny  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 14 Apr 2021 at 1:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alrighty, then.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hare today, gone tomorrow...
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody is shagging it
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Somebody is shagging it


Fark user imageView Full Size

Wut?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't get cute.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing more devastating than hare loss.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stew?  For how many?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real pet detectives were the friends we made along the way.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikdanger: There's nothing more devastating than hare loss.


I don't know, being cat burgled is up there.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who keeps killing my Tamagotchi?!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Who keeps killing my Tamagotchi?!


The answers you seek can only be found within yourself.

/It's farking you, man.
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Happy Tails is decent for a pet detective company. Mine is called Sherlock Bones.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pet detective says stolen giant rabbit is 'still hot'

Just do your job and keep your fetishes to yourself, man.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FINKLE IS EINHORN!!!
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can't believe that anyone would keep a pet rabbit outdoors, especially that particular one.  It belongs in a museum comfy living room.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
image.freepik.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.