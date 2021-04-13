 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   The perfect argument for convincing old white men to get a COVID-19 vaccine   (oregonlive.com) divider line
58
    More: Giggity, Erectile dysfunction, Body mass index, risk of erectile dysfunction, new study, The Canon of Medicine, Epidemiology, erectile dysfunction, Emmanuele A. Jannini  
•       •       •

1300 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Worked on Trump apparently.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Naw, I just didn't want to risk dying alone intubated in some ICU.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Too bad the nurse from that Blink 182 album cover did not aged well.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Too bad the nurse from that Blink 182 album cover did not aged well.


Pics or it didn't happen
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah .... Like the people who refuse to take the vaccine would ever consider they could end up with EDS.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"If you get the vaccine, women will let you f*ck them."  Convince any straight man of that, and you'll have no problem with vaccine hesitancy in men.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: fragMasterFlash: Too bad the nurse from that Blink 182 album cover did not aged well.

Pics or it didn't happen


It happened. Prepare to cringe.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: somedude210: fragMasterFlash: Too bad the nurse from that Blink 182 album cover did not aged well.

Pics or it didn't happen

It happened. Prepare to cringe.


Meh, I had way worst
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, the truth is that if you get the Pfizer vaccine you also get the 5G microchip that lets Pfizer shut your dick off until you get a prescription for Viagra, it's part of a conspiracy between Bill Gates and Pfizer to hook you on pills.  That's also why your inboxes are filled with spam for dick pills.

/s
//let the anti-vax nuts get the 'rona and broken dicks
///3
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the Pfizer shot and a four-hour erection.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people you're thinking of are already flaccid, that's why they're total pricks. Like many Farkers that I could name...
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baxterdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Farkers had called this back last May or June? At least I know that it's been brought up more than twenty or a hundred times since then. It's a pretty obvious joke after all. And perfect for our cynical sisters and brothers. :)
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: somedude210: fragMasterFlash: Too bad the nurse from that Blink 182 album cover did not aged well.

Pics or it didn't happen

It happened. Prepare to cringe.


"Lindemulder was famously married to Jesse James (yep, that one). The two were engaged in a bitter custody battle over their daughter, Sunny"

Wow, how bad of a mom do you need to be that it's a bitter fight to get the kids away from a dead nineteenth-century bank and stagecoach robber?
 
baxterdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I got the Pfizer shot and a four-hour erection.


You're just under the time recommended for calling a prostitute. Take two and call me in the morning.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure Ben Shapiro's not getting any ass whether his cock works or not.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they may not able to reproduce?...
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old white men will happily sacrifice their dicks for the glory of the Great Orange One.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: I'm pretty sure Ben Shapiro's not getting any ass whether his cock works or not.


He already admitted that he's never made his wife wet.

/not sure how he found a wife in the first place
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Bertuccio: I'm pretty sure Ben Shapiro's not getting any ass whether his cock works or not.

He already admitted that he's never made his wife wet.

/not sure how he found a wife in the first place


Is there a dating app for finding beards?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: anfrind: Bertuccio: I'm pretty sure Ben Shapiro's not getting any ass whether his cock works or not.

He already admitted that he's never made his wife wet.

/not sure how he found a wife in the first place

Is there a dating app for finding beards?


OnlyBeards.com

/joke
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baxterdog: I thought Farkers had called this back last May or June? At least I know that it's been brought up more than twenty or a hundred times since then. It's a pretty obvious joke after all. And perfect for our cynical sisters and brothers. :)


It's medically obvious.  Any oxygen depravation is going to lead to ED.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSA:

I received my first Moderna shot yesterday, and I am proud to say that my ding dong still works fine.

/Slight soreness on my left arm.
//So I have that going for me.
///Which is nice.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "If you get the vaccine, women will let you f*ck them."  Convince any straight man of that, and you'll have no problem with vaccine hesitancy in men.


*Side effects include a whole Fark.comTon of entitled men sniffing around every place they think they might could tear off a piece
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: No, the truth is that if you get the Pfizer vaccine you also get the 5G microchip that lets Pfizer shut your dick off until you get a prescription for Viagra, it's part of a conspiracy between Bill Gates and Pfizer to hook you on pills.  That's also why your inboxes are filled with spam for dick pills.

/s
//let the anti-vax nuts get the 'rona and broken dicks
///3


You idiot. Now you're going to Viagra emails and ads all the time because you used the word "Viagra" in one of your accounts.

/What a gullible mor- ahhh, crap!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny because women and african americans are more likely to refuse the vaccine. Great joke subby.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 is an angry, youthful black man?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These limp dick claims are the same as those used to keep people from toying with the demon-weed back in the day.

What's old is new.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: It's funny because women and african americans are more likely to refuse the vaccine. Great joke subby.


Not to mention pretty much every study on it shows ED to be more prevalent in African American men than whites.

Like this one:

https://www.nature.com/articles/ijir2​0​0835
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honey, it's not my fault, it's Covid's! Me having my iPad with me in the bathroom an hour ago has nothing to do with this!"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: These limp dick claims are the same as those used to keep people from toying with the demon-weed back in the day.

What's old is new.


Doesn't smoking anything negatively affect the cardiovascular system?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: "Honey, it's not my fault, it's Covid's! Me having my iPad with me in the bathroom an hour ago has nothing to do with this!"


ED and not achieving orgasm are two totally different things.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: I'm pretty sure Ben Shapiro's not getting any ass whether his cock works or not.


Apparently he brags about his wife being drier than the Sahara Desert.

I'm sure that was the case before COVID too.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Think of your dick, not just with it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: fragMasterFlash: somedude210: fragMasterFlash: Too bad the nurse from that Blink 182 album cover did not aged well.

Pics or it didn't happen

It happened. Prepare to cringe.

Meh, I had way worst


I still have my copy of Hidden Obsessions.

/on VHS
//but no VCR
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: These limp dick claims are the same as those used to keep people from toying with the demon-weed back in the day.

What's old is new.

Doesn't smoking anything negatively affect the cardiovascular system?


Not if you keep in shape, no.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: BafflerMeal: It's funny because women and african americans are more likely to refuse the vaccine. Great joke subby.

Not to mention pretty much every study on it shows ED to be more prevalent in African American men than whites.

Like this one:

https://www.nature.com/articles/ijir20​0835


"Although, white patients had the highest prevalence of (91%) compared to Black (90%) and Hispanic (81%) patients, this difference was only significant between white and Hispanic patients. No significant difference was found in severity of ED among the three ethnic groups."

Protip: You're allowed to read sources before you cite them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: PSA:

I received my first Moderna shot yesterday, and I am proud to say that my ding dong still works fine.

/Slight soreness on my left arm.
//So I have that going for me.
///Which is nice.


Just use your right hand
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: somedude210: fragMasterFlash: Too bad the nurse from that Blink 182 album cover did not aged well.

Pics or it didn't happen

It happened. Prepare to cringe.


I'd still hit it.
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

anfrind: Bertuccio: I'm pretty sure Ben Shapiro's not getting any ass whether his cock works or not.

He already admitted that he's never made his wife wet.

/not sure how he found a wife in the first place


If he's Orthodox there's a good chance it was arranged
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: GrizzlyPouch: BafflerMeal: It's funny because women and african americans are more likely to refuse the vaccine. Great joke subby.

Not to mention pretty much every study on it shows ED to be more prevalent in African American men than whites.

Like this one:

https://www.nature.com/articles/ijir20​0835

"Although, white patients had the highest prevalence of (91%) compared to Black (90%) and Hispanic (81%) patients, this difference was only significant between white and Hispanic patients. No significant difference was found in severity of ED among the three ethnic groups."

Protip: You're allowed to read sources before you cite them.


Republicans aren't allowed to read science
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This would also be an argument for men neither rich nor old nor White.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The_Sponge: PSA:

I received my first Moderna shot yesterday, and I am proud to say that my ding dong still works fine.

/Slight soreness on my left arm.
//So I have that going for me.
///Which is nice.

Just use your right hand


I LOL'd.

But if I were left-handed, I still could have fapped with ease today.

/Wonder if shot number two will kick my ass.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: PSA:

I received my first Moderna shot yesterday, and I am proud to say that my ding dong still works fine.

/Slight soreness on my left arm.
//So I have that going for me.
///Which is nice.


So... You know your penis works
And
Your arm is sore

Thank you for over sharing
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: GrizzlyPouch: BafflerMeal: It's funny because women and african americans are more likely to refuse the vaccine. Great joke subby.

Not to mention pretty much every study on it shows ED to be more prevalent in African American men than whites.

Like this one:

https://www.nature.com/articles/ijir20​0835

"Although, white patients had the highest prevalence of (91%) compared to Black (90%) and Hispanic (81%) patients, this difference was only significant between white and Hispanic patients. No significant difference was found in severity of ED among the three ethnic groups."

Protip: You're allowed to read sources before you cite them.


Leave it to GP to score an own goal.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.