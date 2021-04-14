 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Irish Times)   If you want to set up a successful grow house, you need to first eliminate the competition. Isn't that right, Mr. Landlord?   (irishtimes.com) divider line
1
    More: Facepalm, Agriculture, Cannabis, Investment, Real estate, John Sheahan, Leasehold estate, financial pressure, County Cork  
•       •       •

104 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2021 at 11:54 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



1 Comment     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
as a homeowner I have wondered how you hide a tent when there is the seasonal termite and bug check inspections, plumbers randomly, HVAC tune-up in attic, guests/family and other people that come inside your domicile.  Noise from fans?

Granted, I imagine trade workers are more inclined to look the other way or make efforts not to notice such things compared to a landlord.  Any farkers with experience on hiding it?  disguise it as a Doctor Who Phone booth?  Do most trade people care?
 
Displayed 1 of 1 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.